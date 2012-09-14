|
5 Axis 3D Plasma Cutting System, from Burlington Automation
5-Axis Plasma Cutting System for the Structural Steel, Pre Engineered & Metal Building Industries does the job of 7 machines.
Do the work of a Drill Line / Beam Line, Flange / Bar Line, Angle Line,...
Fabrication Machinery, from Burlington Automation
Fabrication Machinery includes, CNC Plate Lines, Angle Lines, Plasma Cutting Systems, CNC Drills and Punches, Three Spindle Drilling Centres, Submerged Arc Beam Welders, Flange Lines, Plate Marking Machines...
Material Handling Systems, from Burlington Automation
Custom Material Handling Systems, including Manless CNC Cranes, Automated Conveyor Systems, Gantry Style Robotic Palletizing Equipment and Custom Measuring Systems
Tire Material Handling Machinery, from Burlington Automation
Tire Industry Retrofits, Automated Tread Booking Systems and Associated Equipment, Tread Inverting, Cart Handling and more.
Tube Mill Finishing Floor Equipment, from Burlington Automation
Multi and Single Saw Tube Cutting Equipment, Wire Brush Deburring Machinery, Tube Washing Equipment, End Finishing and Tube Packaging Machinery.
