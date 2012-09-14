Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com ADR3 , from ADR Engineering

Product

The ADR3 : The ADR3 is designed to accept both the Suzuki Hayabusa Motorcycle engine as well as the Honda K20 2 litre car engine mated to the Hewland FTR gearbox. This gives the driver superb opportunity... Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing , from Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

$75,000.00 - Service

Luxury Sedan Armoring Services - 2005 "Fully Loaded" Models. We can armor any new Luxury Sedan with a V8 engine to European Level B6 Specifications. This will offer a superior level of protection against... Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing (Armored Vehicle / Bulletproof Car) , from Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

$75,000.00 - Service

Luxury Sedan Armoring Services - 2005 "Fully Loaded" Models. We can armor any new Luxury Sedan with a V8 engine to European Level B6 Specifications. This will offer a superior level of protection against... Passenger Bus , from Zonda Bus Group of China

Product

Passenger Bus / 47+1+1 seater Bus/ 12 meter in length Model:YCK6126HG Engine:ISCE300 30 Rated Power (kw/ps): 221/300 Dimention(L*W*H) (mm):11980*2500*3800 Wheelbase (mm):... SUV Armoring and Bullet-proofing (Armored Vehicle / Bulletproof Car) , from Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

$70,000.00 - Service

SUV Armoring Services - 2005 "Fully Loaded" Models. We can armor any new SUV with a V8 engine to European Level B6 Specifications. This will offer a superior level of protection against possible attackers. Products & Services 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

