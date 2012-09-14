Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com non ferrous metal products , from Graceteen International Co.Ltd

Product

We sell 1) Ti, Nb, Ta, Mo,W products(sheet, wire, bar, plate, tube, fasten etc.) 2)master alloy(Pb based alloy, Cu based alloy, Zr based alloy, Al based alloy) 3)Mg alloy 4)high purity metal and... non ferrous metal scrap , from Graceteen International Co.Ltd

Product

We need large quantity of non ferrous metal scrap every month, esp.NiSn Scrap and Sn Scrap. Products & Services 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1

