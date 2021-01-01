An important benefit of the higher Platinum plan is higher priority placement in search results and listing pages for your company, products, and services. Higher priority placement provides: 1) greater quality and quantity of traffic and leads to your profile, and in turn to your website; 2) greater exposure for the contents of your profile; 3) stronger presence in search engines, such as Google; plus more...
Enter more product or service postings in the higher Platinum plan. In Gold, 10 postings; in Platinum, unlimited postings. You may enter a full description, specs and an image for each product or service posting. This enables you to generate leads to your products and services - higher priority placement helps to drive greater quality and quantity of leads.
The higher Platinum plan provides a greater number of free text links to use in your profile, product/service pages, and press releases. Both plans provide one free URL link to your website, plus: in Gold, you will have 4 text links, a $119.80 value for free; in Platinum, you will have 10 text links, a $299.50 value for free.