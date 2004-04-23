Jenna Rink: Jennifer
Garner
Matt Flamhaff:
Mark Ruffalo
Lucy Wyman: Judy Greer
Young
Jenna: Christa B.
Allen
Young Matt: Sean
Marquette
Revolution
Studios presents “13 Going On 30” directed by Gary Winick, and written by Cathy
Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith. Running time: 97 minutes.
Rated PG-13 (for some sexual content and brief drug
references).
Jennifer
Garner plays Jenna Rink, an awkward 13 year-old, desperately trying to please
and conform to the beautiful popular crowd in her school. In doing so, she
alienates her best friend Matt who truly loves her. Frustrated and lonely, Jenna
wishes to be 30 years old, in order to escape the awkward adolescent hand she's been dealt thus far in life.
Jenna's wish
comes true, and she awakens as a beautiful and graceful 30
year-old career woman with the world at her feet! However, Jenna will
learn important lessons about loyalty, love and integrity that take her wishes
spinning in another direction. Jennifer emerges in this role as a charming and
whimsical leading lady, along the lines of Julia
Roberts.
The movie
takes several turns as Jenna deals with a power struggle at “Poise” magazine
(which she idolized as a 13-year-old, and at which she is one of the top editors
as a 30 years-old), while trying to win the affection of Mat, who is engaged to
be married. She realizes that her
“popular” friend from her teen years is still her supposed friend and now her
associate at Poise Magazine. As this film progressed, I found myself
increasingly more invested in the emotions of the main characters, Jenna and Matt. Their chemistry was obvious and
wonderful to witness as it blossomed and pulled me deeper into their
intensifying connection.
13 Going on 30 is an interesting
addition to the “child in a grow up's body” genre, and a nice statement for
Jennifer Garner's introduction
as a comedic actor on the silver screen.
To see how this story unfolds, visit
for details: http://www.sonypictures.com/movies/13goingon30/site/index.php
Check local theatres for
show times!
By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor
April 23,
2004