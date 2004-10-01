|
NAVA'S DESIGNS (www.NavasDesigns.com) is the guru of
custom designer baby nurseries...
Nava's Designs is owned by renowned baby bedding
designer Nava Writz-Shoham. Nava started out as a baby furniture store sales
clerk in the early eighties in Beverly Hills, CA. In her downtime she started
sketching designs for what she thought baby bedding and nurseries SHOULD look
like! Nava brought these dreamy designs to a friend who was a seamstress and the
two started creating baby bedding of the likes that no one had ever seen before.
Soon, baby store Bellini, where Nava worked, was carrying some of her designs
and the Beverly Hills set was abuzz!!!
After several years of trial and error and saving
her money, Nava set out on her own to create NAVA'S DESIGNS. Nava's Designs is
now in 400 baby bedding and furniture retail stores and chains throughout the
United States. Custom designs such as: "Dare to Wish", "Valentina", "Chopin",
and "Purity" just to name a few, makes you think of a dreamy oasis of peace and
tranquility for your baby. In total, Nava offers 175 unique designs with
beautiful patterns and lush fabrics for your baby.
According to spokesperson Allison Kugel, many
celebrities have enlisted Nava's Designs to design their babies' nurseries: Marc
Anthony, Vanessa Williams, Melanie Griffith, Eddie Murphy, Joan London, and
Shaquille O'Neal just to name a few! Bedding can be purchased in a basic four
piece set, such as comforter, crib bumper, bed sheet, and mobile. Nava’s designs
can also be purchased extensively by ordering a full set of accessories based on
one of Nava’s many designs.
Please visit www.NavasDesigns.com today to see Nava's
design gallery and to find a retailer near you!
By Jason Manheim
Editor in Chief
October 1, 2004
|