Through our extensive travels,
we have laid our heads on hundreds of hotel pillows, and we can honestly say
that THE BENJAMIN was one of the coziest and homey places at which we have ever
had the pleasure of staying. I hesitate to call it a hotel, because it feels
more like a luxury apartment building with a luxury room or suite that you rent
on a short-term basis.
Located on the corner of 50th
and Lexington, in the heart of the Upper East Side, this hotel is a gem! Upon
entering, an elegant double door automatically opens to greet you as you enter
an intimate lobby with warm lighting and couches. The staff is incredibly eager
to please and the low-key environment allows you to unwind as you proceed to
check in after your travels. Up a winding staircase to the left, after just
entering the lobby, you will find a lounge that feels like a living room.
Couches and a piano create an ideal setting.
The rooms range from single
rooms to grand suites that feel like your temporary apartment in New York City.
Plush beds with crisp and comfy sheets, a great entertainment center, a
kitchenette, a plush sofa and a spectacular view of the greatest city in the
world! Enjoy exquisite cuisine at the restaurant just downstairs. The dining
room features the intimate Bar Lex, providing the perfect backdrop for late
night lounging. Breakfast is served daily and room service is 24/7.
To unwind, visit
their Affinia Wellness Spa, a full service spa offering the
following:
- Affinia Wellness Aromatherapy Massage
- Swedish Massage
- A classic European technique designed to release tension
and rejuvenate the entire body
- East Meets West
- La Stone® Massage
- Deep Tissue/Sports Massage
- Prenatal Massage
- Foot Reflexology
- Stay in your comfort zone with an in-room massage
- You may choose any nurturing massage therapy for a 1-hr,
11/2-hr or 2-hr session.
Amenities:
- Data port (computer, fax, modem hook-up)
- High-speed internet
- TV Web browser
- In-room fax/printer/copier
- Two-line phones with voicemail
- Honor bar
- Fitness center
- Woodstock Spa & Wellness Center
- Pillow Menu
Services:
- Concierge
- Sleep Concierge
- In-Room dining
- Grocery shopping
- Valet service
- Valet parking
- Secretarial services
THE BENJAMIN is ideal for the weary executive
traveling on business or for the family visiting New York. It also makes a nice
quick getaway and retreat from the daily hubbub of city life or a getaway from
suburbia.
For more information or to make a
reservation, please visit: http://www.thebenjamin.com/.
By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor
October 25, 2003
Lobby
|
Lounge
|
One Bedroom Suite
|
Suite Workstation
|
Suite Kitchen
|
Bar Lex
Restaurant
