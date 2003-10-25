Through our extensive travels, we have laid our heads on hundreds of hotel pillows, and we can honestly say that THE BENJAMIN was one of the coziest and homey places at which we have ever had the pleasure of staying. I hesitate to call it a hotel, because it feels more like a luxury apartment building with a luxury room or suite that you rent on a short-term basis. Located on the corner of 50th and Lexington, in the heart of the Upper East Side, this hotel is a gem! Upon entering, an elegant double door automatically opens to greet you as you enter an intimate lobby with warm lighting and couches. The staff is incredibly eager to please and the low-key environment allows you to unwind as you proceed to check in after your travels. Up a winding staircase to the left, after just entering the lobby, you will find a lounge that feels like a living room. Couches and a piano create an ideal setting. The rooms range from single rooms to grand suites that feel like your temporary apartment in New York City. Plush beds with crisp and comfy sheets, a great entertainment center, a kitchenette, a plush sofa and a spectacular view of the greatest city in the world! Enjoy exquisite cuisine at the restaurant just downstairs. The dining room features the intimate Bar Lex, providing the perfect backdrop for late night lounging. Breakfast is served daily and room service is 24/7. To unwind, visit their Affinia Wellness Spa, a full service spa offering the following: Affinia Wellness Aromatherapy Massage

Secretarial services THE BENJAMIN is ideal for the weary executive traveling on business or for the family visiting New York. It also makes a nice quick getaway and retreat from the daily hubbub of city life or a getaway from suburbia. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit: http://www.thebenjamin.com/.

By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor October 25, 2003

Lobby Lounge One Bedroom Suite Suite Workstation Suite Kitchen Bar Lex Restaurant