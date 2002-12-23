My Dream Vacation at Club Med Turks & Caicos

The island of Turks & Caicos, at one
time an untapped gem for vacationing, literally (during the 1700s over $600,000
in gold and gems was recovered from this exclusive island), is now gaining a
buzz among beach and sports lovers as the island with beautiful turquoise water
and one of the most stimulating Club Med experiences in the world!
CLUB MED TURKOISE, OR TURKS & CAICOS is like a
luxurious sleep away camp for busy adults who crave a week or so of non-stop
activity and pleasure. My experience began before even arriving at this one of a
kind resort. Throughout the duration of my plane flight to the island, I
socialized with other excited travelers, and by the time I got off the plane and
headed over to the Club Med village, I was in the company of new friends. I
can’t stress enough that Club Med is conducive to creating friendships and
strengthening existing friendships or relationships. During your stay you can
choose to room with parties whom you are traveling with, stay alone, or the
resort can provide you with a roommate. This provides yet another head start in
bonding with fellow guests.
Upon arriving at the village, you are greeted with
a warm welcome by the staff and given a bracelet which is good for free drinks
and bar food throughout your stay. At Club Med, guests choose how they spend
their day. You can fill up your schedule with action packed sports and
adventure, or you can simply lie on the beach staring out onto the breath taking
turquoise surf. I, myself, opted for some adventure. One of my most memorable
experiences was the trapeze. I was nervous as I waited in line for my turn to
attempt this activity that one would only be exposed to at a unique resort such
as this one. When it was my turn, I reached out and grabbed hold of the bar,
almost hanging off the edge of the platform. I was a bit shocked at the speed in
which I glided toward the other end of the trapeze. I did my flip and landed
comfortably on the net. It was truly a once in a lifetime experience that
everyone should enjoy while at Club Med. Another activity I enjoyed was the
trampoline. I felt like a kid again, which was so important as a diversion from
the stress and fast pace of my career. Children get the opportunity to just
“play” on a regular basis. But as adults, Club Med gives you that opportunity.
We all
know that no vacation is complete without an array of delicious foods at your
fingertips. CLUB MED TURKS & CAICOS did not disappoint! Upon entering the
dining hall for each meal, you are greeted and taken to your seat by the staff.
Then an unbelievable buffet of food awaits you. There were many interesting
treats available only at the resort. For instance…ever heard of white chocolate
bread before?? Neither had I. An entire section of the smorgasbord is dedicated
to bread, with the white chocolate bread hailed as royalty among guests and
staff alike. I’m sure you can imagine why! Mmmmmmmmmm.
The nightlife is fun and gets you in a silly
playful mood. There is a nightly show performed by the staff. There are also
dances and traditional singles fare as well as line dancing and other activities
to break the ice and create good spirits among guests.
FAST FACTS
Club Med is the expert in all-inclusive vacations
with more than 100 villages in exotic locations in more than 40 countries
worldwide, spanning the U.S., the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia.
Club Med offers first-rate amenities and include a
variety of leisure, sports, educational and recreational activities, as well as
endless gourmet buffets.
Each Club Med Village is located on at least 50
acres in exotic locations that embody the local country’s culture, architecture
and people. In recent years, Club Med has invested $350 million to upgrade its
villages, including modern room accommodations, dining facilities and
amenities.
Club Med Turkoise, Turks & Caicos is
exclusively for guests ages 18 and over.
For more information on a Club Med vacation,
please visit: ClubMed.com.
By Jason Manheim, Editor in Chief of PR.com.
December 23,
2002