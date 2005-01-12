|
Why Spanish is Essential for Many Working Professionals
By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor - January 12, 2005
Nowadays it seems that whether you are a lawyer,
teacher, or Indian chief, knowing how to communicate in the language of our
neighbors to the south is, well… essential. More then ever the word “bilingual”
appears in job ad after job ad, and professionals who do speak Spanish are often
rewarded in the form of a higher salary or a higher hourly fee. Well, we have
found a company who has the answer to this ever growing dilemma:
EssentialSpanish.com provides bilingual materials and Seminars for professionals
who do not speak Spanish... but have clients who do!
EssentialSpanish.com
offers a line of products that are aimed at Speech-Language Pathologists,
Audiologists, Early Intervention Teachers and Parents who want to give their
children a good primer course on the Spanish language or to help Spanish
speaking children who are having a hard time with the English
language.
They currently have two products in their product line-up. The
first book is the Essential Spanish for the Speech-Language Pathologist
Workbook. This 122 page book covers a plethora of important information that all
Speech-Language Pathologists must have if they have Spanish speaking caseloads.
The first section of the book contains common category nouns with illustrations
and bilingual text to help give a quick start on learning English or Spanish
through visual identification. The second book is the Essential Spanish for the
Speech-Language Pathologist & Audiologist Dictionary, a 44 page quick
reference book with the most important terms needed for your Spanish speaking
caseloads.
EssentialSpanish.com will be releasing their third
publication, a bilingual coloring book activity guide, which will be aimed at
the general public at large rather than targeting Speech-Language
professionals.
EssentialSpanish.com provides the tools for anyone who has
a desire to get the head start on their journey into becoming
bilingual.
Complete details of EssentialSpanish.com’s revolutionary
products and seminars can be found on the company’s website at www.EssentialSpanish.com.
