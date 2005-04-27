My Friend Agi Lidle’s Unconventional Road to Recovery from Cancer
By Allison Kugel, Senior Editor - April 27, 2005
|
|
|
|
"Triumph Over Cancer: A Natural Approach,"
written by Agi Lidle
|
|
My friend Agi Lidle is a two time cancer survivor. Although
I would love to be able to say that she was made well by conventional
western medicine, I cannot. What I can say is that she sought out holistic
natural healing methods and is now cancer free! Here's how…
On Friday, July 11, 1997, after constant re-assurances by
both her doctor and radiologist that the irregularity in her breast was
most likely benign, Agi received the phone call that every woman dreads…
the radiologist who performed Agi Lidle's biopsy said "Agi, I've
got some bad news. Your biopsy shows a carcinoma breast cancer."
Agi scheduled an appointment with a breast surgeon immediately,
as per her doctor's orders and was informed by the Breast Surgeon that
it was recommended that Agi undergo radical mastectomy, removal of some
lymph nodes and chemotherapy. This unsettling plan of attack was then
followed by a prescription to see a plastic surgeon about breast reconstructive
surgery.
Feeling the urgent need to do anything in her power to survive,
and remembering a friend's recommendation about the health benefits of
Red Clover Tea, Agi decided to make a stop by a local herb store. Once
inside she was explaining her situation to the store clerk and asking
about Red Clover Tea. A man in his 30s happened to have overheard the
conversation and proclaimed to Agi, "You don't need surgery."
He then proceeded to tell Agi about the natural alternatives to surgery
as a means of ridding the body of cancer. Later that evening Agi and her
husband Bill drove by the man's home and picked up a 300 page book filled
with natural remedies, written by Dr. Richard Schulze. The book contained
stories of individuals who were healed naturally from otherwise considered
"Incurable Diseases." These remedies were part of a natural
healing program that Dr. Schulze referred to as "The Incurables Program."
This is what I gather from Agi and other experts in this
field: The body's immune system is the key to unlocking the mystery of
these severe life threatening illnesses. Our immune system is all powerful,
and capable of ridding the body of most ailments (including cancer) and
restoring the balance of health and well being to the body.
Here's the problem: These days, the average person's immune
system is like an overworked waiter, with two many tables to serve and
too many orders to keep track of. In other words, with the pollutants,
harmful substances, and outright poisons that most of us ingest on a regular
basis, the body is so distracted doing damage control, that it can't be
pro-active in keeping us in a state of optimum health and neutralizing
the elements that cause our bodies to produce cancer in the first place.
Here's the solution: By cleansing the body of all toxins
and pollutants that have been nesting in our systems for years, we are
able to restore balance and purity back to our bodies and the immune system
can actually, GASP…do its job!
Agi Lidle embarked on a program of body detoxification and
cleansing to get all of the harmful toxins out of her body. She then went
on to feed her body only organic, whole nutrient dense foods that actually
fuel us instead of poisoning us.
|
|
|
|
Agi Lidle
|
|
Throughout this program Agi underwent 6 weeks of raw foods
and juicing, eating 3 to 6 cloves of raw garlic a day (one of the most
potent herbal healers known), cleansing of the organs, the blood and the
lymphatic system, hydrotherapy, enemas, skin brushing, cardio exercise
and deep breathing. In addition, she took a 10-15 minute sun bath everyday,
walked barefoot in the grass everyday, used all natural soaps and deodorants,
and said a daily prayer (for you this may be anything that feels spiritual
or emotionally soothing).
In Agi Lidle's book "Triumph Over Cancer," Agi
goes in-depth about her extensive research and the steps that I have listed
in the paragraph above. She also lists healing foods versus foods that
do not belong in the human diet and cause the body to malfunction. She
shares fabulous vegetarian recipes that are packed with nutrition and
her own personal experiences on her journey of getting well from Cancer
on her own terms.
There seems to be a fundamental flaw in the way Western
Medicine has been treating cancer. Here is why:
Chemotherapy is essentially a poison that is administered
for the purpose of killing cells in the body, not just for killing cancer
cells, but for killing cells. Period. This is done in the hopes that in
addition to killing off healthy cells (life bearing cells), many of the
cancer cells will be killed as well. If the answer to healing cancer lies
in building up the immune system, the blood and the body's healthy cells
to an optimum level for the purpose of fighting off disease, then how
can a treatment that destroys the immune system, destroys healthy cells
and diminishes the blood of vital properties, make you well? Does that
seem logical?
I recently went to dinner with some friends, two of whom
are Ivy League educated doctors at top hospitals. One of them said the
following to me, "During my last year of Medical School, they just
started introducing nutrition classes into our program, so I was able
to take one before I graduated." This means that up until recently,
nutrition and preventative medicine was simply not taught to medical students.
Our doctors have been taught to treat symptoms and ease your pain with
medicine (chemicals) and surgery (cutting you open). These actions are
sometimes necessary, at least for now, but shouldn't a more holistic view
of the human body be acknowledged?
The moral of this story:
Educate yourself on preventative health and proper nutrition.
Adopt a healthy lifestyle that consists of proper rest, deep breathing
and meditation, good nutrition, and regular exercise. If you are diagnosed
with an illness, be your own advocate and do your own research! Figure
out what is best for you and take control of your healing process with
the assistance of your doctor. But don't put your doctor in the driver's
seat. That is where you belong.
If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with cancer
or if you simply want Agi's incredible advice on cleansing the body for
better health and vitality, then I highly recommend her book, "Triumph
Over Cancer: A Natural Approach" by Agi Lidle.
Agi is now using her experience to help others, with
her Internet Radio Network, Achieve
Radio. In addition to producing all of the network's health and spirituality
based radio programming, she hosts her own show called "Living Healthy
with Agi." To learn more about Agi Lidle and for show times, go to:
Achieve Radio's
PR.com Company Profile
Disclaimer:
All terms of use and disclaimers of PR.com apply. Remember, the opinions
in this article are just that, opinions. Please be sure to always consult
a medical doctor before making any medical decisions.