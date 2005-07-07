Regis Philbin, Winner of the 2005 PR.com "Best Celebrity Nickname" Award
By Jason Manheim, Editor in Chief - July 07, 2005
Regis Philbin, aka “Big Daddy,”
Winner of the 2005 PR.com
“Best Celebrity Nickname” Award
What's in a nickname? Well, a lot! Nicknames can have a tremendous impact on business, entertainment, celebrity, relationships, marketing and societal trends in general. They can completely ruin a career or serve as an explosive catalyst to stardom. How much of an impact have nicknames of friends, entertainers, family members, or relationships had on you? Have they actually affected or altered your opinion or thoughts about a person? "Nah, that couldn't be," you're thinking, right? Well, maybe it can.
Nicknames have long been used as terms of endearment in close relationships with friends, family members, and couples. When celebrities gain recognition with their fans through a nickname, it often connotes a closer bond between a celebrity and his or her fans. Therefore, PR.com runs the "Best Celebrity Nickname" Award to recognize the best celebrity nicknames. Qualities that we look for in a great celebrity nickname? Creativity, a sense of irony, genuine affection for that celebrity, and a name that suits the celebrity's personality are all considered in choosing the winner of PR.com's "Best Celebrity Nickname" Award.
Regis Philbin, aka "Big Daddy," epitomizes the traits that make a great nickname. That's why Regis Philbin is the winner of the 2005 PR.com Award for "Best Celebrity Nickname." There was stiff competition this year among many creative, interesting, weird and wild nicknames of celebrities, but "Big Daddy" pulled ahead of the pack when all was said and done.
With much public anticipation for this year's winner, PR.com has taken extremely careful measures to avoid any leaks of information, whether about the guarded list of nominees or the ultimate winner. So, here it finally is, the list of the top fifty nominees, the best celebrity nicknames of 2005:
|1.
|Regis Philbin
|Big Daddy
|
|2.
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|The Governator
|
|3.
|Sean Combs
|Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy
|
|4.
|Madonna
|The Material Girl, Madge
|
|5.
|Dwayne Johnson
|The Rock, The Great One
|
|7.
|Jennifer Lopez
|J.Lo, La Lopez
|
|8.
|Michael Jackson
|Wacko Jacko, King Of Pop
|
|9.
|Donald Trump
|The Donald, The Don
|
|10.
|Kelly Ripa
|Brown Sugar, Pipa
|
|11.
|Howard Stern
|King of All Media
|
|12.
|Oprah Winfrey
|Deepak Oprah, O
|
|13.
|Randy Jackson
|The Dawg, The Emperor
|
|14.
|Charles Barkley
|Sir Charles
|
|15.
|Steven Tyler
|Demon Of Screamin
|
|16.
|Mark Wahlberg
|Marky Mark
|
|17.
|Bette Midler
|The Divine Miss M
|
|18.
|Sylvester Stallone
|Italian Stallion, Sly
|
|20.
|Simon Cowell
|Judge Dread
|
|21.
|George W. Bush
|Dubya, Junior
|
|22.
|Marshall Mathers
|Eminem, Slim Shady
|
|24.
|Will Smith
|Fresh Prince
|
|25.
|Shaquille O'Neal
|Superman, The Big Aristotle
|
|26.
|Whoopi Goldberg
|Da Whoop
|
|27.
|Michael Jordan
|Air Jordan, His Airness, MJ
|
|28.
|Cedric Kyles
|Cedric the Entertainer
|
|29.
|Usher Raymond
|Big Ush, Big Tyme, Usher
|
|30.
|Calvin Broadus
|Snoop Doggy Dogg
|
|31.
|James Smith
|LL Cool J
|
|32.
|O'Shea Jackson
|Ice Cube
|
|33.
|Don Rickles
|The Merchant of Venom
|
|34.
|Joan Rivers
|Queen of the Barbed 1-liners
|
|35.
|Curtis Jackson
|50 Cent
|
|36.
|Charlie Sheen
|The Masheen
|
|37.
|Penelope Cruz
|Madonna of Madrid
|
|38.
|Jerry Seinfeld
|Little Jerry
|
|39.
|Justin Timberlake
|Curly Spice, Shot, Bounce
|
|40.
|Jerry Lewis
|Le Roi du Crazy
|
|42.
|Kelly Clarkson
|Kellbelle
|
|43.
|Michael Clarke Duncan
|Big Mike, Hollywood
|
|46.
|Gwen Stefani
|G-loc, Sunshine
|
|47.
|Renee Zellweger
|Zelly
|
|48.
|David Hasselhoff
|The Hoff
|
|