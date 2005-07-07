Regis Philbin, aka "Big Daddy," Winner of the 2005 PR.com

"Best Celebrity Nickname" Award

What's in a nickname? Well, a lot! Nicknames can have a tremendous impact on business, entertainment, celebrity, relationships, marketing and societal trends in general. They can completely ruin a career or serve as an explosive catalyst to stardom. How much of an impact have nicknames of friends, entertainers, family members, or relationships had on you? Have they actually affected or altered your opinion or thoughts about a person? "Nah, that couldn't be," you're thinking, right? Well, maybe it can.

Nicknames have long been used as terms of endearment in close relationships with friends, family members, and couples. When celebrities gain recognition with their fans through a nickname, it often connotes a closer bond between a celebrity and his or her fans. Therefore, PR.com runs the "Best Celebrity Nickname" Award to recognize the best celebrity nicknames. Qualities that we look for in a great celebrity nickname? Creativity, a sense of irony, genuine affection for that celebrity, and a name that suits the celebrity's personality are all considered in choosing the winner of PR.com's "Best Celebrity Nickname" Award.

Regis Philbin, aka "Big Daddy," epitomizes the traits that make a great nickname. That's why Regis Philbin is the winner of the 2005 PR.com Award for "Best Celebrity Nickname." There was stiff competition this year among many creative, interesting, weird and wild nicknames of celebrities, but "Big Daddy" pulled ahead of the pack when all was said and done.

With much public anticipation for this year's winner, PR.com has taken extremely careful measures to avoid any leaks of information, whether about the guarded list of nominees or the ultimate winner. So, here it finally is, the list of the top fifty nominees, the best celebrity nicknames of 2005: