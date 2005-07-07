PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Article
Share

Regis Philbin, Winner of the 2005 PR.com "Best Celebrity Nickname" Award
By Jason Manheim, Editor in Chief - July 07, 2005

Regis Philbin
Regis Philbin, aka “Big Daddy,”
Winner of the 2005 PR.com
“Best Celebrity Nickname” Award
What's in a nickname? Well, a lot! Nicknames can have a tremendous impact on business, entertainment, celebrity, relationships, marketing and societal trends in general. They can completely ruin a career or serve as an explosive catalyst to stardom. How much of an impact have nicknames of friends, entertainers, family members, or relationships had on you? Have they actually affected or altered your opinion or thoughts about a person? "Nah, that couldn't be," you're thinking, right? Well, maybe it can.

Nicknames have long been used as terms of endearment in close relationships with friends, family members, and couples. When celebrities gain recognition with their fans through a nickname, it often connotes a closer bond between a celebrity and his or her fans. Therefore, PR.com runs the "Best Celebrity Nickname" Award to recognize the best celebrity nicknames. Qualities that we look for in a great celebrity nickname? Creativity, a sense of irony, genuine affection for that celebrity, and a name that suits the celebrity's personality are all considered in choosing the winner of PR.com's "Best Celebrity Nickname" Award.

Regis Philbin, aka "Big Daddy," epitomizes the traits that make a great nickname. That's why Regis Philbin is the winner of the 2005 PR.com Award for "Best Celebrity Nickname." There was stiff competition this year among many creative, interesting, weird and wild nicknames of celebrities, but "Big Daddy" pulled ahead of the pack when all was said and done.

With much public anticipation for this year's winner, PR.com has taken extremely careful measures to avoid any leaks of information, whether about the guarded list of nominees or the ultimate winner. So, here it finally is, the list of the top fifty nominees, the best celebrity nicknames of 2005:

1. Regis Philbin Big Daddy
2. Arnold Schwarzenegger The Governator
3. Sean Combs Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy
4. Madonna The Material Girl, Madge
5. Dwayne Johnson The Rock, The Great One
6. Britney Spears Pinkey
7. Jennifer Lopez J.Lo, La Lopez
8. Michael Jackson Wacko Jacko, King Of Pop
9. Donald Trump The Donald, The Don
10. Kelly Ripa Brown Sugar, Pipa
11. Howard Stern King of All Media
12. Oprah Winfrey Deepak Oprah, O
13. Randy Jackson The Dawg, The Emperor
14. Charles Barkley Sir Charles
15. Steven Tyler Demon Of Screamin
16. Mark Wahlberg Marky Mark
17. Bette Midler The Divine Miss M
18. Sylvester Stallone Italian Stallion, Sly
19. Mariah Carey Mimi
20. Simon Cowell Judge Dread
21. George W. Bush Dubya, Junior
22. Marshall Mathers Eminem, Slim Shady
23. Bill Clinton Bubba
24. Will Smith Fresh Prince
25. Shaquille O'Neal Superman, The Big Aristotle
26. Whoopi Goldberg Da Whoop
27. Michael Jordan Air Jordan, His Airness, MJ
28. Cedric Kyles Cedric the Entertainer
29. Usher Raymond Big Ush, Big Tyme, Usher
30. Calvin Broadus Snoop Doggy Dogg
31. James Smith LL Cool J
32. O'Shea Jackson Ice Cube
33. Don Rickles The Merchant of Venom
34. Joan Rivers Queen of the Barbed 1-liners
35. Curtis Jackson 50 Cent
36. Charlie Sheen The Masheen
37. Penelope Cruz Madonna of Madrid
38. Jerry Seinfeld Little Jerry
39. Justin Timberlake Curly Spice, Shot, Bounce
40. Jerry Lewis Le Roi du Crazy
41. Al Pacino Sonny
42. Kelly Clarkson Kellbelle
43. Michael Clarke Duncan Big Mike, Hollywood
44. Courteney Cox CeCe
45. Liv Tyler Liver
46. Gwen Stefani G-loc, Sunshine
47. Renee Zellweger Zelly
48. David Hasselhoff The Hoff
49. Teri Hatcher Hatch
50. Warren Beatty Pro

Regis Philbin, Winner of the 2005 PR.com "Best Celebrity Nickname" Award

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help