Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Behind the Scenes

Last night I had the good fortune of attending an advance press screening of Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo, starring Rob Schneider and Eddie Griffin, the sequel to the hilarious original movie Deuce Bigalow Male Gigolo. I took my cousin, who has one of those infectious laughs and a healthy dose of juvenile humor to boot! I knew that he would definitely enhance the experience for me. I was definitely right. :)

Like most of us, I am always a bit apprehensive of movie sequels. It's sort of like trying to re-capture that first buzz from a drug (Not that I would know first hand. It's just a metaphor). You get the characters that you remember and love but somehow you can't quite seem to re-capture that original "high."

Although, my instincts told me that this Rob Schneider film just might live up to my expectations. When the press kit for Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo arrived in my mailbox from Columbia Pictures, I nearly fell over laughing. The press kit comes in a giant condom box, modeled after Trojan. Every detail was attended to, in order to create this detailed condom box press kit.

In this follow up to the original, Deuce Bigalow, played by Rob Schneider, finds himself in some hot water in Los Angeles. Meanwhile his friend and former pimp TJ, played by Eddie Griffin, is living it up and running his profitable business of commissioning out man-whores over in the moral-free zone of Amsterdam, Holland. Being that prostitution is legal in Holland, Eddie Griffin's character gets to take his enterprise mainstream, and enjoy the profits from his stable of man-whores ranging from a young buff stud to a 70 year old man with a walker. But things change when word gets out that there is a man-whore serial killer on the loose in Amsterdam. Needing the help of his old friend Deuce Bigalow, TJ convinces Deuce to escape his troubles in the states and come visit him in Amsterdam. Upon Deuce's arrival, he learns of the man-whore killer and agrees to help TJ get to the bottom of it, by going undercover once again as a man-whore.

European Gigolo is endearing, has heart, and plenty of humor (granted some of it is gross out humor). The script and characters are very well developed and the plot, although absurd, creates a rich enough tapestry to suspend your disbelief for the duration of the movie. Rob Schneider and Eddie Griffin have great on-screen chemistry and the jokes work! I always say that the best jokes are the ones where everyone gets to be in on the joke, and nobody is being laughed at, and this movie definitely accomplishes that. It's in good fun and there are countless laugh out loud moments throughout.

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo is Rated R for some brief nudity and some language. The clever writing really accomplishes quite a bit in creating the scenario without actually tipping its hand in the explicit description department. There are a lot of plays on words and covert meanings, which keeps the humor fairly light hearted and innocent.

