Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Last night I had the good fortune of attending
an advance press screening of Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo, starring
Rob Schneider and Eddie Griffin, the sequel to the hilarious original
movie Deuce Bigalow Male Gigolo. I took my cousin, who has one of
those infectious laughs and a healthy dose of juvenile humor to boot!
I knew that he would definitely enhance the experience for me. I was
definitely right. :)
Like most of us, I am always a bit apprehensive of movie
sequels. It's sort of like trying to re-capture that first buzz from
a drug (Not that I would know first hand. It's just a metaphor). You
get the characters that you remember and love but somehow you can't
quite seem to re-capture that original "high."
Although, my instincts told me that this Rob Schneider
film just might live up to my expectations. When the press kit for
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo arrived in my mailbox from Columbia
Pictures, I nearly fell over laughing. The press kit comes in a giant
condom box, modeled after Trojan. Every detail was attended to, in
order to create this detailed condom box press kit.
In this follow up to the original, Deuce Bigalow, played
by Rob Schneider, finds himself in some hot water in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile his friend and former pimp TJ, played by Eddie Griffin,
is living it up and running his profitable business of commissioning
out man-whores over in the moral-free zone of Amsterdam, Holland.
Being that prostitution is legal in Holland, Eddie Griffin's character
gets to take his enterprise mainstream, and enjoy the profits from
his stable of man-whores ranging from a young buff stud to a 70 year
old man with a walker. But things change when word gets out that there
is a man-whore serial killer on the loose in Amsterdam. Needing the
help of his old friend Deuce Bigalow, TJ convinces Deuce to escape
his troubles in the states and come visit him in Amsterdam. Upon Deuce's
arrival, he learns of the man-whore killer and agrees to help TJ get
to the bottom of it, by going undercover once again as a man-whore.
European Gigolo is endearing, has heart, and plenty
of humor (granted some of it is gross out humor). The script and characters
are very well developed and the plot, although absurd, creates a rich
enough tapestry to suspend your disbelief for the duration of the
movie. Rob Schneider and Eddie Griffin have great on-screen chemistry
and the jokes work! I always say that the best jokes are the ones
where everyone gets to be in on the joke, and nobody is being laughed
at, and this movie definitely accomplishes that. It's in good fun
and there are countless laugh out loud moments throughout.
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo is Rated R for some brief
nudity and some language. The clever writing really accomplishes quite
a bit in creating the scenario without actually tipping its hand in
the explicit description department. There are a lot of plays on words
and covert meanings, which keeps the humor fairly light hearted and
innocent.
I definitely recommend this movie as a summer must see!
Deuce Bigalow European Gigolo opens on Friday August 12th. For more
information, visit: Deuce
Bigalow European Gigolo official website.