The Transporter 2: Jason Statham Delivers with an Emphatic Punch

The Transporter 2 provides a non-stop ride from beginning to end. Constant action with spectacular fight scenes will exceedingly satiate fans of the original installment, The Transporter. In this sequel, writers Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen follow up with a thicker, more intense plot, complete with more intelligent villains imploring the likes of biopharmaceutical weapons to achieve their goals.

The film starts out with Frank Martin (Jason Statham), retired special forces operative, filling in for a friend as a driver of a wealthy family consisting of Jefferson Billings (Matthew Modine), his wife Audrey Billings (Amber Valletta), and their son Jack (8 year-old, Hunter Clary). Jason Statham's character, as emotionless as ever, finds himself bonding with Jack, just as Jack becomes a pawn in villain Gianni's (Alessandro Gassman) plot to rid the world of its top anti-drug enforcement leaders. The Transporter 2's plot takes several exciting turns, as this franchise delivers its now expected awe-inspiring action and fight scenes. Ranging from the kidnapping of a wealthy anti-drug enforcement leader's son, Jack, to efforts to spread an engineered virus that causes death within 24 hours of contact, this film lends plenty of opportunity for Jason Statham to flex his action hero muscle.

Although a bit on the far-fetched side (just go for the suspension of disbelief), the action sequences, which were pretty much non-stop, were mind-blowing, totally spectacular, like flying a jet ski from the water on to the highway to catch up to the bad guy hitching a ride in a school bus, and jumping a car from one building to the next multi-story parking garage. After noticing a bomb attached to the bottom of his awesome Audi A8, Frank races away from the villain, manages to launch the car off a ramp, spinning it mid-air ever so carefully with precise acrobatic perfection to knock the bomb off the car while upside down by striking it with a hanging hook from a crane (of course, perfectly timed as it blows), culminating with a nice soft landing - how cool!

Remember the huge "oil fight scene" from the original Transporter? Well, that one was truly amazing, a real tough one to beat, but there are plenty of scenes that are similarly creative in The Transporter 2. Also, watch out for that famous oil scene's little cousin in this film - gives you a quick flashback.

Ok, let's talk "villain." We must start with Lola, played by Katie Nauta. She plays a sexy tough girl who doesn't wear much more than some seriously thick makeup. It's ok though, I'm not complaining. Generally sporting two powerful looking automatic machine guns and shooting up just about everything, Lola serves as a wildly violent vixen causing a host of problems for Frank Martin. Then we have Alessandro Gassman's character, who develops quite the keen strategy to satisfy his objectives, including making himself indispensable so that Jason Statham's character must save him in order to save the day.

Overlaid with exhilarating music that adds to the "this movie is so exciting, I don't want it to end" feeling, The Transporter 2 delivers exactly what would be expected by cult-like fans of its predecessor.

