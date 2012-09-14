The Transporter 2: Jason Statham Delivers with an Emphatic Punch

The Transporter 2 provides a non-stop ride from
beginning to end. Constant action with spectacular fight scenes will
exceedingly satiate fans of the original installment, The Transporter.
In this sequel, writers Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen follow up
with a thicker, more intense plot, complete with more intelligent
villains imploring the likes of biopharmaceutical weapons to achieve
their goals.
The film starts out with Frank Martin (Jason Statham), retired
special forces operative, filling in for a friend as a driver of
a wealthy family consisting of Jefferson Billings (Matthew Modine),
his wife Audrey Billings (Amber Valletta), and their son Jack (8
year-old, Hunter Clary). Jason Statham's character, as emotionless
as ever, finds himself bonding with Jack, just as Jack becomes a
pawn in villain Gianni's (Alessandro Gassman) plot to rid the world
of its top anti-drug enforcement leaders. The Transporter 2's plot
takes several exciting turns, as this franchise delivers its now
expected awe-inspiring action and fight scenes. Ranging from the
kidnapping of a wealthy anti-drug enforcement leader's son, Jack,
to efforts to spread an engineered virus that causes death within
24 hours of contact, this film lends plenty of opportunity for Jason
Statham to flex his action hero muscle.
Although a bit on the far-fetched side (just go for the suspension
of disbelief), the action sequences, which were pretty much non-stop,
were mind-blowing, totally spectacular, like flying a jet ski from
the water on to the highway to catch up to the bad guy hitching
a ride in a school bus, and jumping a car from one building to the
next multi-story parking garage. After noticing a bomb attached
to the bottom of his awesome Audi A8, Frank races away from the
villain, manages to launch the car off a ramp, spinning it mid-air
ever so carefully with precise acrobatic perfection to knock the
bomb off the car while upside down by striking it with a hanging
hook from a crane (of course, perfectly timed as it blows), culminating
with a nice soft landing - how cool!
Remember the huge "oil fight scene" from the original
Transporter? Well, that one was truly amazing, a real tough one
to beat, but there are plenty of scenes that are similarly creative
in The Transporter 2. Also, watch out for that famous oil scene's
little cousin in this film - gives you a quick flashback.
Ok, let's talk "villain." We must start with Lola, played
by Katie Nauta. She plays a sexy tough girl who doesn't wear much
more than some seriously thick makeup. It's ok though, I'm not complaining.
Generally sporting two powerful looking automatic machine guns and
shooting up just about everything, Lola serves as a wildly violent
vixen causing a host of problems for Frank Martin. Then we have
Alessandro Gassman's character, who develops quite the keen strategy
to satisfy his objectives, including making himself indispensable
so that Jason Statham's character must save him in order to save
the day.
Overlaid with exhilarating music that adds to the "this movie
is so exciting, I don't want it to end" feeling, The Transporter
2 delivers exactly what would be expected by cult-like fans of its
predecessor.