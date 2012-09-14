Writing an Effective Press Release to Promote Your Business

As a publicist, I have both written and read hundreds
of press releases. Press
releases
are a tool for creating an image, generating leads
and piquing the media's interest in what you are doing, i.e. your
product or service. An effective press release tells a riveting
story with a precise media angle, while at the same time covering
the necessary components of: who, what, when, where, why and how.
An effective press release should also have a title that encompasses
the main facts and message of the release. Your press release title
and summary are your "elevator pitch," and they are your
tool in capturing a consumer or media outlet's initial attention.
They get your press release read! The first paragraph of a press
release should always begin with the city and state in which the
news is coming from, as well as the date of the news to be released.
Another mandatory element is your company or organization's contact
information. Generally, the more contact information that you can
provide, the better it is. The minimum should include: contact name,
company/organization name, telephone number and email address.
Nowadays, I find that editors and producers treat
email correspondence the way that they used to use the telephone.
Everybody is always so busy and half the time members of the press
are on tight deadlines. Sometimes answering the phone, or even picking
up the phone, stresses them out. Sending an email is much easier!
Point being, your email address is crucial.
In relaying your news in a way that captures a
sharp media angle, ask yourself the following questions and take
notes as you answer them:
- How does this news impact my specific industry?
- What does our company bring to the table that makes us unique
and fills a gap in the market?
- Who is our targeted audience for this news? Who do we want to
hear our news?
- Who is our wide or more peripheral market for this news?
- Where and/or who does our company's primary revenue come from?
- Which publications, news programs, Internet sites, radio or
TV talk shows reach our target market?
Making notes based on the above questions will
give you a clearer idea of how to structure your press release to
have a relevant news angle or angles.
Although it sounds elementary, editors and reporters
say that one of the biggest mistakes people make in their press
releases are leaving out the five Ws. I take that one step further
and add "how." Before submitting any release, go over
the press release in its entirety and make sure it tells a complete
story. A complete story tells the reader:
- Who the news is about
- What the news is that you are announcing
- When it will go into effect or take place
- Where people can find your goods, service, event, product,
etc.
- Why your product/service/event/new development is relevant
at this time
- How you are doing it or how it is being executed
Another common mistake that media professionals
cite are press releases that are way too l-o-n-g. A press release
is not a book report. You do not need fillers or repetitive writing
to bulk it up with a lot of length. Too much length is a time hindrance
and tends to cause the reader to lose interest and become bored.
The standard press release is approximately 400 words and is the
length of one page, and no more. One notable exception is when you
are distributing a press release along with a media invite or some
sort of invitation to an event. Obviously you need enough text to
introduce your organization, the purpose for the event and the details
of the event itself. Even in this case, you should be mindful of
the length and ask yourself what facts are needed to get all of
the information to the receiving party and what text is superfluous.
Another good tool is making sure that your press
release does not stay "stationary," but rather that it
has movement and versatility, kind of like a good haircut ;-). What
I mean by that is… keeping your basic press release template
but adjusting the release depending on your audience. As you distribute
the press release, you can add, subtract or stress certain points
that you think that particular recipient will respond to. This also
goes back to determining your target market versus your wide market.
For example, your company's product or service might fall into several
news categories. For the sake of argument, let's say the target
market is: products for kids. However, your product or service might
also fall into the categories of: niche products, innovative inventions,
fun soft news items, and great Christmas/Chanukah gift ideas. Yes,
you can sometimes get that much mileage out of one product or press
release. So angle your news wisely depending on who you are pitching.
Finally, in this day and age we must consider a
concept called "keyword" or "search engine optimization"
when composing a press release. The Internet has completely changed
the way people search for news. The right keywords can triple or
quadruple your estimated traffic to your press release. Press
release wire and distribution sites, like PR.com, in addition
to traditional distribution, also feed their news content to news
search websites all over the web; on these news search websites,
media outlets, journalists, editors and consumers use keyword searches
to find the press releases that interest them. People type phrases
and topics into search boxes to search for their news. Being shrewd
about what keywords people are most likely to type in to a news
site is crucial in reaching the right people. After writing the
initial draft of your press release, set down your work and pick
up a blank piece of paper. Write down every important word and phrase
that you feel captures the topic and subject of your news. Simply
put, the words that you anticipate people will search for. Now go
back and re-read your work. See if you have included these key words
and phrases or if your language was a bit too flowery or vague at
certain points. Plug in the important search words, as long as they
are in the appropriate context and fit the logic of the sentence.
This includes the title and summary as well. Making these language
changes will ensure that you and your appropriate audience will
find each other in cyber space. It is kind of like matchmaking.
Following these guidelines will give you every
advantage of getting the right message across and ensuring that
it is read by the right people, for better growth and buzz for your
company.
In addition to serving as Senior Editor for PR.com,
Allison Kugel is also President of Allison
Dawn Public Relations, servicing clients in the areas of fashion,
lifestyle, consumer goods, entertainment and health. View the PR.com
Company Profile for Allison
Dawn PR.