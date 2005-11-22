|
The holidays are a magical time of year and I often
find that purchasing gifts for others is more rewarding and fun than
shopping for myself. Imagining the sparkle in someone's eyes when
you present them with something they love is like nothing else. I
personally get a great amount of joy from gift giving. However, holiday
shopping can also be stressful. What to get that certain someone?
Whether it be a relative, significant other, friend or business associate…
you want your gift to make a distinct impression that signifies how
you feel about that particular person in your life, and you find yourself
running from store to store like a chicken without a head on a quest
to find the "perfect gift." Ok, at least I tend to do that.
Another issue that comes to mind at this time of year is your January
credit card bill. Gasp! The longer the gift list, the more mindful
one needs to be when making each purchase.
Here is our attempt to make this process a little
less arduous for you. Below are PR.com's "Top Picks for Holiday
Gifts" that are fun, creative and won't break the bank…
"Key to My Heart" Key Chains
Who owns the key to your heart? Let them know they've
got you all locked up by gifting them with a "Key to My Heart"
Sterling Silver and Swarovski Crystallized key chain for the holidays.
Key to My Heart key chains allow you to create your own key chain with
customized sayings like "Love," "Dream," "Smile"
or any other sentiment you would like spelled out in sterling silver letters,
alternating with oodles of sparkly Swarovski crystals. You can also use
letters to spell out names, "Jennifer," "Pamela,"
etc. All key chains come with a sterling silver heart shaped key ring
and one sterling silver and Swarovski crystal dangle attached to your
key ring. Spell out phrases like "I Love You," "Best Friends"
or anything else your heart desires. These are the hottest key chains
among celebrities like Lindsay Lohan, who owns a Key to My Heart key chain
that reads, "I Love Candy." Star Jones gave these little sparklers
to each woman in her bridal party (all 50 of them!). Other celebrities
who sport custom Key to My Heart key chains include Sophia Bush, Eva Longoria
and Christina Milian. Key to My Heart key chains can have up to six dangles
and one word is recommended per dangle, with up to ten characters per
each dangle.
In addition to their customized series of key chains,
Key to My Heart also offers their Signature Series of key chains with
one chain dangle and the following words to choose from: Bloom, Dream,
Adore, Laugh, Reach and Shine. Each features a semi precious or precious
stone as the last bead on the dangle. Actress Lindsay Lohan got her
key chain from the "I Love…" series. In addition to
Lindsay's choice of "I Love Candy," you can choose to love
just about anything you like! "I Love Shoes," "I Love
You," "I Love Bling"… you get the idea.
Perfect for group or office gifts, for your girlfriend
or wife, a best friend, as a holiday goodie bag item or the quintessential
stocking stuffer! Prices range from $36 to $136 depending on the number
of dangles ordered with your key chain. Visit KeyToMyHeart.net
for more details and to place your order.
Earth Spirit Light Candles
Earth Spirit Light Candles were created by Teresa
Welch, a woman with a love of candles and the centering effect they
provide in the home, but who wanted to find clean burning candles
made only of natural non-toxic ingredients. This was particularly
important to her at the time, since she was pregnant with her first
child and did not want to breathe in the toxins that artificial wax
candles can emit. She didn't have much luck in her search for natural,
safe candles. This inspired Teresa to learn the art of candle making,
with the goal of creating clean burning 100% environmentally friendly
candles for her home. Friends and acquaintances inquired about purchasing
Teresa's clean burning candles, and orders began to come in through
word of mouth. Earth Spirit Light Candles was born! Their candles
are hand poured and use only natural ingredients; even wicks are made
of 100% cotton. Scents are custom made by Teresa using essential oils
and natural fragrances. Absolutely NO chemicals, dyes or additives!
You can breathe easy when you give the gift of an Earth Spirit Light
soy based, 100% clean burning candle to someone special.
Some of Earth Spirit Light's signature scents include:
Sweet Patchouli, Salty Sea Air, Vanilla Bean, Jasmine and Fresh Linen…
just to name a few. Soy based candles also have a longer burning life
and burn more evenly, so you can enjoy each candle longer. Earth Spirit
Light Candles are available in large and medium glass holders, or
3 candles in three small glass candle holders. Candles can also be
purchased in decorative travel tins. Prices range from $15 to $20
per candle. To learn more about the benefits of soy based candles
and for order information, please visit: Earth
Spirit Light Candle Company
Fairytale Brownies
Calling all chocoholics! Ditch the fruit cake this
season and make someone's holiday sweet with Fairytale Brownies…
Fairytale Brownies was started by two childhood friends,
Eileen Spitalny and David Kravetz, who were feeling restless in their
existing careers and were searching for a sweeter life. They shared
a love of sweets and a secret 48 year old family recipe from David's
grandmother for the most delicious brownies either of them had ever
tasted. Together, they ventured out as entrepreneurs and founded Fairytale
Brownies in the fall of 1992. Their brownies are made of the finest
ingredients, like Callebaut Belgian Chocolate and are individually
wrapped to seal in freshness; the wrapping is Fairytale Brownies'
signature purple packaging with your personalized message. Eileen
and David bake twelve mouthwatering flavors: Original, Amaretto, Caramel,
Chocolate Chip, Coconut, Mint Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Pecan, Raspberry
Swirl, Toffee Crunch, Walnut and White Chocolate. Order a batch of
one flavor or mix'em up for variety.
Fairytale Brownies have received outstanding reviews
from The New York Times and USA Today, both declaring that the quality
of their brownies and their customer service are outstanding! All
Fairytale Brownies products are certified Kosher. They are also ideal
for Christmas or Hanukkah parties. Prices start at $26 for a half
dozen brownies and go up to $79 for a batch of 48 brownies. To get
a holiday custom gift quote, or to choose from one of Fairytale Brownies'
existing holiday gift packages, go to Brownies.com.
Both Christmas and Hanukkah packaging are available.
Lefty's Corner - Products for Left-handed People
If you have a favorite southpaw in your life, make
their day with products designed especially for the unique challenges
that go along with being lefty in a right-handed world. Although most
lefties are very well acclimated to right-handed tools, appliances
and the like, products that are created to be used with the left hand
certainly make things a lot more comfortable and convenient. The lefty
in your life will love them and you'll get an A+ for gift creativity!
If you have a left-handed child who is school age, school supplies
such as left-handed scissors, smudge proof pens, and left-handed spiral
notebooks (spirals are set on the right to avoid the pain of pressing
your hand against the spiral) create more comfort in the classroom
and aid in better academic performance. Lefty's Corner also carries
a wide range of left-handed kitchen tools, everything from peelers
to corkscrews to can openers. For a cute kitchen novelty, check out
the left-hand print cookie cutter.
Other interesting gift ideas include: books on famous
lefties; T-shirts with sayings such as "I May Be Left-handed
but I'm Always Right!"; the 2006 lefty desk calendar featuring
a little known fact or anecdote about lefties for each day of the
year; the "Lefty's Are Beary Special" plush stuffed bear;
and, the Lefty Survival Kit. Prices are reasonable and vary depending
on product. For a truly memorable holiday gift, visit leftyscorner.com.
Jamie Kreitman Flip Flops
Jamie Kreitman's signature flip flops are like no
other! Not since the advent of the pedicure, has anything made a woman's
feet look so feminine and well dressed. Made of sugar, spice and everything
nice…
Jamie's flip flops are so in demand that women across the US are
walking into stores and prancing out with one pair in every color!
These little foot goodies are casual enough to kick back in, and dressed
up enough to wear with your favorite pair of slacks or mini skirt
for a night out on the town. Some women are even requesting pairs
in white to wear to their weddings; Yes…Their Weddings! And according
to trendy Beverly Hills boutique, Belle Cosa, "Jamie's flip flops
sell out at a rate of 80 pairs per day!"
These classy little numbers come in fun colors such as: pink, yellow,
blue, orange, peach, army green, brown, black and white. You can get
the same color variations in polka dot pattern as well. All flip flops
are decked out with ribbon and rhinestone. Everything from rhinestone
vintage style brooches to stars to hearts can twinkle in between your
toes with Jamie Kreitman flip flops.
Add some va-va-voom to your pedicured tootsies for your holiday travels
or put some pep in your girlfriend's step. Prices range from $40 to
$48. Visit JamieKreitman.com
for details.
The Leapster Multimedia Learning System by Leapfrog
We all know how much kids love getting toys for the
holidays, and how much they equally hate getting hand knitted sweaters,
underwear or worst of all… a book! Learning = bad, playing =
good, Until Now!
Leapfrog makes an educational toy for children 4
- 10 years of age, called the Leapster Multimedia Learning System.
The Leapster Multimedia Learning System lets your child learn on the
go with a library of software featuring characters that are recognizable
to your child and games that are action packed. With full-color, engaging
animated games and nonstop action, your child will want to take this
learning tool everywhere. The Leapster Multimedia Learning System
includes exciting games that teach more than 60 skills in four different
subjects, including reading, math, art and music. This on-the-go learning
toy also covers three skill levels: preschool, kindergarten and first
grade. Go to Amazon.com and type
in key phrase: "leapster multimedia learning system." Retails
on Amazon for $49.99. Or just go to Leapfrog.com.
As of Nov. 22, 2005, Epinions.com gives this interactive learning
system four and a half stars out of five.
Apple's iPod Nano
No 2005 holiday gift list would be complete without
the iPod Nano. We were all impressed when Apple Computers came out
with the original iPod as the walkman of the 21st Century. Now, with
the iPod Nano, you can store up to 1,000 skip-free songs, audio books
and podcasts. The iPod Nano is pencil thin, the size of a credit card,
and has up to 14 hours of battery life. The Nano can store up to 25,000
of your favorite photos. Accessories are available for iPods to plug
into your car, so you can carry your own personal jukebox with you
while you drive. Use the iPod Velcro armband to take iPod Nano with
you on the run at the gym or the track. You can fast forward, rewind
or pause your music. The iPod Nano is available in black or white
and with either 2GB of memory which holds 500 songs or 4GB of memory
which stores 1,000 songs. Prices are $199 and $249 respectively. More
info at, where else, Apple.com.
*
* 1GB = 1 billion bytes; actual formatted capacity
less. Song capacity is based on 4 minutes per song and 128-Kbps AAC
encoding; photo capacity is based on iPod nano-viewable photos transferred
from iTunes.
Star Wars Trilogy DVD (Widescreen Edition with Bonus Disc)
Now fans of Star Wars can collect all three original
Star Wars films along with a special bonus DVD that narrates the story
behind the original Star Wars Trilogy, Episodes IV, V, and VI. This
four disc DVD set features never before heard commentary by George
Lucas as well as members of the cast and crew of this unforgettable
epic tale.
Disc 1, Episode IV A New Hope: This episode, which introduced
the world to the Star Wars universe, is set around the story of Luke Skywalker,
a young farm boy from Tatooine. He is thrust into the struggle of the
Rebel Alliance as he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi. Obi-Wan begins Luke's Jedi
training as Luke joins him on a daring mission to rescue Princess Leia
from the evil Empire. We learn the force is strong with Luke as he destroys
the Empire's infamous weapon, the Death Star.
Disc 2, Episode V The Empire Strikes Back: Three years
later… the rebellion meets defeat on ice planet Hoth, and Luke
trains with Jedi Master Yoda, who has lived in hiding since the fall
of the Republic. In an attempt to convert Luke to the dark side, Darth
Vader lures young Skywalker into a trap in Bespin. In the midst of
a fierce light saber duel with the Sith Lord, Luke discovers that
the evil Vader is his father, Anakin Skywalker.
Disc 3, Episode VI Return of the Jedi: As the saga concludes…
Luke Skywalker confronts his father, Darth Vader, in a final duel
before the evil Emperor. In the eleventh hour, Vader makes a momentous
choice: he destroys the Emperor and saves his son. The Empire is finally
defeated, the Sith are destroyed, Anakin Skywalker is redeemed and
freedom is restored to the galaxy.
A bonus Disc 4 includes the most comprehensive feature-length
documentary ever produced on the Star Wars saga; and never-before-seen
footage from the making of all three films. Priced at $49.99, this
DVD package can be purchased through Amazon.com or through Shop.StarWars.com.
Happy Shopping from PR.com.