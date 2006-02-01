Unison Site Management Paves the Way for a New Type of Equity

|
Unison Site Management is in the unique position of discovering
a new form of equity that has not yet been tapped into by the majority
of financiers and mortgage aficionados. They are creating a specific niche
within the realm of the "pooled risk" financial portfolio as
we know it. By acquiring cell phone antenna site lease contracts from
mainly independent landlords in major cities across the United States,
they are banking on the majority of these leases not being terminated
by the big wireless companies anytime soon, and coming out way ahead.
Way back when, in the dark ages, as cellular phones were
just emerging as the new staple of instant communication, telecommunications
companies like Verizon and AT&T set up their wireless divisions and
began to rapidly purchase their own cell sites, as capital was cheap and
tower companies (or wireless companies) did not require quite as much
antenna coverage in order to compete for your business. As the use of
cellular phones boomed, so did competition among companies offering wireless
communications, and in order for each company to gain more market share
they needed to build a greater infrastructure. Wireless companies began
to see the value in utilizing the rooftops of commercially owned and strategically
placed real estate, nationwide. Landlords had never before realized the
financial benefits of renting out their rooftops in exchange for monthly
payments of "found money" from cell phone companies who were
looking to expand antenna coverage for their existing customers and to
acquire new business.
Cellular telecommunications companies will approach a landlord
in an area where they feel they will benefit from having coverage, and
offer a leasing agreement to that landlord, whereby they will agree to
pay that landlord a monthly fee or "rent" in exchange for putting
an antenna on that landlord's building. Unfortunately, many landlords
feel these leasing agreements are biased with the full advantage being
that of the wireless telecommunications company.
These contracts will often state that although the contract
works in a block of five years with an option to renew for another five
years, this stringent time commitment is only on the part of the landlord,
not the wireless company. Typical language in one of these cell site leasing
agreements reads that although it is a five year contract, the cellular
company can terminate their commitment to the landlord either for technical
reasons or just on ninety days notice. Landlords generally agree to this
arrangement simply because it is added monthly income that does not require
any work.
Unison Site Management is the culmination of the career
of Unison CEO, Dewey Shea. Shea accrued his financial prowess while working
at Morgan Stanley, bringing public well known fashion houses, Donna Karen
and Tommy Hilfiger, during his tenor with the investment banking firm.
He learned the ins and outs of creating and maintaining wealth, based
on the principal of pooled risk and a diversified portfolio. It occurred
to Shea to apply these principals to the exploding wireless communications
industry.
Unison's concept is simple: They want to buy out your
existing cell site contract and take it over, banking on the hope that
the wireless company who initiated the contract keeps renting your cell
site for many years to come. In exchange, they will buy you out in one
up front payment, the equivalent of up to seven years of monthly payments
that you would have received from the wireless company, thereby allowing
you to accumulate a substantial lump sum of cash and wash your hands of
any concerns of loosing that revenue in the near future.
Unison is hoping that by acquiring and accumulating hundreds
and thousands of these contracts, many of them will continue to reap profits
for many years, and while some will inevitably be terminated by the wireless
companies, many will not. To date, they have invested one hundred million
dollars in acquisitions, literally putting their money where their mouth
is! According to Unison Marketing Director Mitch Kogen, "We are bundling
up receivables, like acquiring mortgages, to create a security based on
a number of telecommunications leases."
Kogen joined the company in 2004, and is responsible for
their gross revenue doubling since that time. According to Kogen and Shea,
"other companies who have tried to enter this realm of finance have
not succeeded because they didn't understand the tax complexities of making
these transactions, which eventually left no competition." Mitch
Kogen welcomes some healthy competition because he feels that "competition
creates consumer awareness."
Unison Site Management has grown to a nationwide operation,
having acquired cell site contracts in the New York tri-state area, Washington
D.C., Pennsylvania, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Texas
and California. Mitch notes that the amount of rent a cell site lessor
will receive often depends upon how densely populated their area is. This
will, therefore, result in the amount landlords will receive from their
buyout agreement with Unison. A cell antenna site in a largely populated
area like New York or Los Angeles can garner as much as $2,500.00 to $3500.00
per month, while landlords in smaller cities like Atlanta or Cleveland
would get anywhere from $900.00 to $1200.00 per month in rent, and subsequently
in a buyout from Unison. Multiply any of those monthly figures times twelve
months and then again times seven years and you can see why many landlords
are agreeing to be bought out by Unison Site Management. Why collect monthly
rent when you can collect seven years worth of cell site rent in one lump
sum and invest that capital in your future. Many landlords will turn around
and use that money to invest in more real estate.
Mitch Kogen is quick to add that landlords don't always
sell because of the threat of the money going away. The 1031 Starker Exchange
Law allows the monies they receive when they sell out to Unison to be
re-invested, tax deferred. Right now many landlords are taking advantage
of capital and jumping on the Unison bandwagon to be bought out, before
interest rates inevitably rise.
For more information on how you can profit with Unison Site
Management, visit www.unisonsite.com. Consultants in major cities, in
forty states nationwide, are available to meet with you in person. Unison
Site Management has their corporate headquarters at 330 Madison Ave, 15th
floor, New York, NY 10017.