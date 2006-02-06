Comedian Judy Gold on Her Critically Acclaimed Show: "25 Questions for a Jewish Mother" and Other semi-Related Topics

|
Judy Gold
|
|
Emmy Award Winning Comedian Judy Gold has always been
fascinated by her Jewish roots. Her own loving, but sometimes overprotective,
Jewish mother has been a focal point of her stand up act; and to mixed
reactions. Some people have accused her of playing up cultural stereotypes
and lampooning her own people. She says she is simply presenting an accurate
portrayal of her mother and doing so in a loving way. Never squeamish
about expressing her opinions, she is quick to bring up many a comment
that has ruffled social and political feathers throughout her career.
After years of impersonating her mother on stage and contemplating
her own role as a Jewish mother, she decided to embark on a project that
would change her life forever. She and playwright Kate Moira Ryan set
out on a five year journey, where they toured the United States interviewing
over fifty Jewish women of varying backgrounds. The purpose: to find out
if there is, in fact, a stereotypical prototype of a Jewish mother and
what that means to her own existence as a modern, single and gay Jewish
mother.
After interviewing fifty women from different Jewish denominations,
backgrounds and walks of life, Judy found these women to be as strikingly
similar as they were colorfully different and unique. Each woman had her
own story to tell, while at the same time demonstrating the warmth, caring,
and closeness to their children that Judy has experienced with her own
mother since childhood. Judy found herself to be humbled, enriched and
inspired by these women's stories. Along with her writing partner Kate
Moira Ryan, they developed these interviews into a humorous and poignant
One-Woman Show that is getting rave reviews and selling out theatres.
Our conversation took some interesting and bold detours, and that's fine
with me.
PR.com (Allison Kugel): It was incredible to see 25
Questions for a Jewish Mother. I saw it a few days ago…
Judy Gold: Oh, did you see it?! I'm so glad when people
actually see the show. The guy from the [New Jersey] Star Ledger…
he was like "So you wrote that song From a Distance? I'm like
"No. That was Julie Gold. Have a fantastic day and enjoy your
research."
PR.com: Well I saw the show last week. I'm Jewish
and I brought a friend who isn't Jewish and he was laughing. He really
enjoyed it, but for me it wasn't just a show, it was an experience too.
Judy Gold: Right, it was a journey.
PR.com: Yeah. I called up my mother the next day and
said, "You have to go see this show. It's not just a show. It's an
experience."
Judy Gold: That's so sweet! It's been through the roof after
the New York Times came out with that review.
PR.com: I was going to ask you about that. You got
a glowing review!
Judy Gold: Have you ever read a review like that?
PR.com: No. When I was doing research on you, I was
Googling your name…
Judy Gold: And you found out that I called the President
a living, breathing piece of shit… (She's referring to a comment
that she made at a fundraiser for Howard Dean which resulted in the White
House declaring her a Homeland Security Risk. Are they f****** kidding??)
PR.com: Well I don't see anything wrong with you stating
your opinion.
Judy Gold: Alright, thank you.
PR.com: In the show, were you trying to create something
that would be an emotional experience for other Jewish people?
Judy Gold: It wasn't even about other Jewish people. What
we wanted to do was pretty much tell a story and I wanted it not to be
stand up [comedy]. I wanted it to be its own thing. It's a play. Before
I go on stage, I really get excited to tell this story. It's a journey
and I wanted to be honest. I wanted to show how these women affected my
life and I wanted to pay as much respect to these women as I possibly
could, especially with the Holocaust survivors.
PR.com: Throughout the years, and I've seen you performing
in clubs over the years, you've always incorporated your mother into your
act. Did that come from a place of appreciation for her or did it come
from a place of conflict and pain?
Judy Gold: I think it's a combination of love, conflict
and pain. I have the best job in the world. Someone said to me,
"You get to go on stage and vent." I think my mother had a very
unique view of the world, as did my father and I grew up in this household…
I just felt out of place. I'm in this suburban [neighborhood] and this
is the way life's supposed to be and I'm like, "If this is life,
I'm outta here! I am not living here baby!" Knowing that my
mother grew up in Manhattan and had dreams… also, I was 6 ft tall
when I was thirteen, so I couldn't fit in, in any way shape or form.
PR.com: Well kid's can be obnoxious…
Judy Gold: Oh horrible! And they're worse in New Jersey
for some reason. People are always like, "Isn't it hard to bring
your kids up in the city?" My mother grew up across the street from
[where I live now] and she said, "It would have been easier to bring
you kids up in the city," because if you're a freak, there's a group
of freaks just like you waiting to be your friend," you know?
PR.com: Why do you think that the Jewish media and
the media in general, have come down on you so much for perpetuating the
Jewish stereotype?
Judy Gold: It's come from a lot of different places. I was
doing a function and this woman came up to me and said, "When are
you going to stop?!" And my manager did get calls when I did the
Anne Frank joke on The Tonight Show. I'm thinking to myself, here I am.
I go all over this country to places where they've never seen a Jew and
say "Here I am! I'm a Jew!" And these people are sitting in
judgment of me. I understand where it comes from…
PR.com: But why is it ok for Keenen Ivory Wayans to
make fun of black culture, or for Larry David or Richard Lewis to make
fun of being Jewish?
Judy Gold: I don't know. It's really odd to me because,
first of all, I'm not exaggerating. These are things that my mother does
say to me. And by the way, I'm usually home on a Friday night with my
kids, saying prayers over the challah [bread] and the wine. I've been
to Alabama and been a Jew. I've been called a kike in Georgia, you know?
PR.com: Do these people find any common ground with
you and enjoy the show, or do they sit there dumbfounded?
Judy Gold: Yes, I've found with being gay and being Jewish.
Then they'll say, "Oh, I like her!"
PR.com: At the beginning of the show they don't know
what to make of you and by the end of the show, they like you.
Judy Gold: Right.
PR.com: Then you've essentially done your job.
Judy Gold: Exactly. So these people were saying that I was
promoting this stereotype, when I was actually just doing my mother. And
then they're coming up to me saying, "You shouldn't do this, you
shouldn't say this…" You're right, these [other comedians] can
make fun of it and it's very funny. What is it about women that makes
it so, you know, "don't go there?" So I was like, ok you think
I make fun of the [Jewish] stereotype? I'm going to go out there and find
it. I'm going to go see. Initially we just went out to find out if there
really was the stereotype. What happened was these women just started
blowing me away.
PR.com: They blew you away how?
Judy Gold: The ultra Orthodox really blew me away. There
was one woman, her kid went to Yeshiva and her son was disabled and there
was no room for him. They didn't have the facilities at the Yeshiva. She
went back to school and got her Master's Degree in special education and
opened up a Yeshiva for special needs children.
PR.com: Wow!
Judy Gold: I mean, just pro-active. I'm thinking I'm going
in here and they're going be like, "I get up and I make breakfast,
and then I go shopping…"
PR.com: "And then I go to lunch…"
Judy Gold: It was…I'm a judge, I'm a lawyer, I'm a
school teacher, I'm a librarian…just blew me away!
PR.com: And one thing you said that they all have
in common is that they all speak to their kids…
Judy Gold: …every day. I'm thinking I'm the only one
who talks to my mother every day.
PR.com: My parents call me two or three times a day
and I always feel weird if I don't speak to them for a day.
Judy Gold: Exactly. It's such a bond.
PR.com: How did you team up with playwright, Kate
Moira Ryan (Judy's co-writer of 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother)?
Judy Gold: I'm friends with her. For years I've been saying
I've got to get off the road. I love doing stand up more then anything
in the whole world but I couldn't take the traveling and I don't want
to be away from my kids. I've always wanted to do a one person show but
I never wanted it to be my act, augmented by a band. I told Kate this
whole story and she said let's go out and start interviewing women and
we'll see what happens.
PR.com: Why 25 questions for each woman?
Judy Gold: We had a list of more then 50 and we would sit
there with a list. We would always start with, "What makes a Jewish
mother different from a non-Jewish mother?" Easy, general questions.
As we got to know the women, we'd get more specific and we'd be like,
"Oh ask #19 or ask #23!!" We ended up asking them 25 questions
each. It just ended up that way. Not all the same questions. Kate is a
playwright and she loves European history. She's spent a lot of time in
Europe and whenever we would have a Holocaust survivor or an immigrant,
it was very logistic with her. It was so great having another person come
from a completely different place. So I felt it was more thorough.
PR.com: Did you each interview different women and
then you exchanged notes?
Judy Gold: No, we were always together.
PR.com: It's not like Jewish people are blanketing
the middle of the United States. Did you stick to large cities?
Judy Gold
Judy Gold: Initially we went with a group of women and
we would ask them, "Who should we go to next?" We would ask
people, "Do you know anyone who would be interested in this project?"
Then when we traveled, I would call the local synagogues. I'd call my
mother and say, "Do we have any relatives [here]?" Kate found
someone in Utah. We went to Reno and we met with some people and then
they would tell other people. We went to Vegas, California, Florida…
PR.com: You interviewed over 50 women?
Judy Gold: Yeah, I'm pretty sure.
PR.com: And you chose to showcase a handful of women
in the show…
Judy Gold: 12 women.
PR.com: What made you choose those 12 women to impersonate
and tell their stories in the show?
Judy Gold: It fit into my journey. It was "how can
I move this story along?" Kate Moira Ryan actually put the structure
together. And she also transcribed every interview.
PR.com: I can relate to that! After doing all of these
interviews, is there such a thing as a stereotypical Jewish mother?
Judy Gold: There are affectations, such as, what you
see or what you hear. "Are you hungry? Do you need to eat?"
(She slips back into her own Jewish mother's inflection)
PR.com: Very concerned. Is that a good thing or a
bad thing?
Judy Gold: I think it's a great thing. How can you say it's
a bad thing? Look what the Jewish people have been through and we're still
here! So, obviously we're doing something right. When you started talking
to them about their lives, things came out that you couldn't imagine.
They were just so open and ready to talk about their lives. Husbands and
friends were like, "I can't believe she told you about this. We never
talk about that." They didn't feel threatened or judged. And I thought
they were pretty special, these women.
PR.com: They knew you had the best intentions and
there's also a certain freedom in opening up to someone you don't know
very well.
Judy Gold: Exactly, and we said if you don't want to answer
something, don't answer it. There was one woman who was the WASP-iest
Jewish woman you've ever seen and she was apparently the only Jew in her
country club growing up. A very assimilated and very wealthy family. She
ends up marrying a Jew and they end up having kids. Her daughter comes
home from school one day and says that she wants to be bat mitzvahed,
and she wants to go to Hebrew school. She ended up getting bat mitzvahed
and it was the first time the family had ever been to [temple]. Her daughter
started singing her haftorah and everyone in the family burst into tears.
She said she saw her daughter up there reading her haftorah and thought,
"How did my kid lead us on this journey?" Now they go to the
High Holiday services. She said she feels something when she goes in there
now. It's pretty intense.
PR.com: You were quoted as saying that being a practicing
Jew and a Lesbian and a mom with an unconventional career, that you felt
it was somewhat of a struggle?
Judy Gold: Well, I like all of these traditions. I want
to pass down what my grandmother taught me and what my parents taught
me. I love being a Jew, but it's like… where do I fit in? I love
going to shul, but going to shul growing up, it's like a) you're not gay
and b) you're a woman, so you're not carrying the Torah around…
PR.com: I grew up in a Reform [Jewish] household and
I'm a fourth generation American.
Judy Gold: I'm fourth generation too, pretty amazing, huh?
PR.com: My parents had ties to European relatives.
I don't. So I never experienced that firsthand. But, the very first time
I had to go to an Orthodox Temple, I have to be honest, I was offended
when I was asked to sit in the back and I walked out into the lobby and
I didn't want to participate and I didn't want to sit there.
Judy Gold: It's not like they put the women in a nice area…
PR.com: It doesn't matter. I couldn't get past the
fact that we have to sit in the back. Judaism is my culture. When somebody
asks me what I am, I say I'm Jewish. But as far as the religion, I just
don't see how some of these things fit into my life.
Judy Gold: But some of them do fit, and I was like, how
do I reconcile that? And there's a place for everyone. I think that's
the greatest thing about Judaism. It's all about questioning and re-interpreting.
And there are other people out there like me who want to be Jews and want
to sit with their husbands or fathers [in temple], and that's why I find
the last woman (impersonated in her show) so profound. She hits
on every topic that we discussed; acceptance, a family secret, being mad
at God, not agreeing with what your friends say…no matter what you
subscribe to or how religious you are, life hands you shit that you don't
expect.
PR.com: The Jewish religion is something where you're
supposed to question and read…
Judy Gold: I think that's why there are so many Jewish comics.
We see things in so many different ways.
PR.com: But thank god for that. There are some religions
where you're told "this is the way it is…"
Judy Gold: Exactly! I don't need some guy in a white hat
telling me you can't have an abortion and I've just decided that gay people
can't…
PR.com: You can't be gay, you can't have an abortion
if you need to, you can't get a divorce… and it's caused profound
guilt in people…
Judy Gold: And self hatred.
PR.com: So as much as Jewish people talk about how
we're all neurotic and that we have Jewish guilt, I don't think it's anywhere
near what Catholic people experience.
Judy Gold: And we also have outlets. We love the arts…
the thing is, we have a culture. We are more then a religion.
PR.com: Why did you choose to premiere your show at
the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal before bringing it to
New York?
Judy Gold: Jodie Lieberman who runs the Just for Laughs
Festival, she saw a reading of it and we had been trying to get it
into festivals for a while. She saw it and she said, "Oh my God,
I have to bring this to Montreal." We got the most amazing reviews
and Ars Nova (the Ars Nova Theatre in New York), they loved it
and now it's a sold out hit, standing room… it's incredible.
PR.com: And the reviews don't hurt. Dude, that review
was outrageous (in the New York Times)!
Judy Gold: Well we got the reviews in Montreal and they
were stellar too.
PR.com: Let me ask you this. I didn't know if I was
going to ask you, but I will. When you were growing up and you were in
adolescence, how did you process the realization within yourself that
you were gay? Then how did that translate into you sharing that information
with friends and family?
Judy Gold: Well, I knew, but especially at that time, you
fight it. You're an abomination, and there's no role model…I didn't
talk about it. I didn't deal with it at all. And then in college, it was
funny. I met a group of friends and all of a sudden, junior year, all
of us were like, "Umm…by the way, I'm gay."
PR.com: All of you?
Judy Gold: Yeah, pretty much, this whole small group.
And we all kind of came out together. And I never told my family. I told
my sister first and then someone slipped in front of my mother. But my
mother said she already knew. We got interviewed for Nightline
a while ago, and she said, "Well, I knew when she was very young
because every night she would go over to the neighbor's house because
they had crayons and she wanted to play, and every time she went over
there, she had to where a necktie!" Then she said that when she would
come to visit she would notice that there was one bedroom that had two
alarm clocks and one bedroom that had no alarm clock. So I was like, "Mom,
you should have been a spy!"
PR.com: I think this is so important because I feel
that the more public figures are just open about it, not making a ceremony
out of it, but just talk openly about it just the way anybody would talk
about their relationship…
Judy Gold: My relationship was just like anybody else's…
PR.com: It takes away the stigma, it makes it more
like, ok you're this and I'm that and we're all just living our lives.
It's a real problem with gay teenagers feeling depressed and alone…
Judy Gold: Most suicides are from gay teens…
PR.com: But the more that people in the public eye
are open about it and just live their lives, it will make other people
feel like they can just be themselves and live their lives openly and
honestly.
Judy Gold: It's just a part of who I am. It's not who
I am. And I'm a Jew before I'm anything else.
PR.com: Your mom came to see your show during previews.
Judy Gold: Yeah, very emotional…
PR.com: Was her reaction a positive one?
Judy Gold: She loved it but then she said it was very, very
sad for me. I warned her. There was a lot of stuff [in the show] that
we hadn't talked about, and how one thing can effect generation after
generation. She is seeing how her actions affected her child. I think
that that was really hard for her. The profound effect she had on me.
PR.com: Did she think it was an accurate portrayal
of her? Because we never see ourselves as others see us?
Judy Gold: I don't think anyone ever sees themselves as
other people see them. But she's so used to me imitating her.
PR.com: Your show is a one woman show, which is essentially,
one very long monologue which is 70 minutes of material. As somebody who
doesn't do what you do, it's fascinating to me. How do you memorize every
piece of material, every inflection, and every nuance from beginning to
end?
Judy Gold: It's so organic to me and I know the story so
well. It just flows out of me.
PR.com: The answering machine at the beginning of
the show is my favorite thing of all time! (A voicemail message from
Judy's mother that she plays at the top of her show)
Judy Gold
Judy Gold: Thank you and it's real. People always ask
me [that]. And I'll never forget when I played it for my mother. My father
had died and we were at my brother's in Arizona and I taped it. I said,
"Mom, you gotta listen to this and I brought the tape of her, and
we were peeing in our pants. And I said, I'm playing this onstage.
PR.com: Are you taking the show to any other cities
after New York?
Judy Gold: We want to, yeah. And I keep getting emails…can
you bring it here? Can you bring it there? I think I'm going to be doing
the show for a very long time and I'm very happy about it. I think it
has a profound affect on people. People thank me... mothers, kids, gay
men…
PR.com: Are you still doing At the Multiplex with
Judy Gold for HBO?
Judy Gold: Yes.
PR.com: When does it air? Because I always just catch
it randomly…
Judy Gold: They show it in between movies.
PR.com: Has performing in a one woman show changed
your perspective on the direction you'd like your career to take?
Judy Gold: I'd like to do more acting and I love live performance,
so hopefully it will bring me some jobs that I've always wanted.
PR.com: Are you looking to take the show to Broadway?
Judy Gold: Yes.
PR.com: That's the first thing that came to my mind
when I saw it.
Judy Gold: Oh, yeah.
25 Questions for a Jewish Mother is currently
playing at the Ars Nova Theatre at 511 West 54th Street (west of 10th
Ave.) New York, NY. To purchase tickets, SmartTix at 212-868-4444 or www.SmartTix.com.
All tickets are $25.00, Running Time: 70 minutes, no intermission.