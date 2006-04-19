|
Thank You for Smoking, Staring
Aaron Eckhart
Maria Bello, David Koechner, & Aaron
Eckhart
Aaron Eckhart, Playing Nick Naylor on
a Talk Show
Aaron Eckhart
Thank You for Smoking is an irreverent and humorous
peek into the politics of smoking and the endless strategic recruitment
of new smokers, as tobacco companies hang on to their right to mass commerce
by a very thin thread. Aaron Eckhart (Erin Brockovich) takes his
star turn as a lobbyist and lead spokesperson for Big Tobacco who has
made an art form out of spinning the interests of tobacco companies to
the media. He is the lone positive mouthpiece for cigarette smoking and
the tobacco industry. The film starts out with some television appearances
where Nick Naylor played by Aaron Eckhart attempts to put a good face
on smoking cigarettes. He remains steadfast on a particular talk show,
even in the face of a cancer stricken teenager who became terminally ill
from smoking cigarettes. With his "flexible morals" intact,
Nick railroads the sick boy and an anti-smoking politician on the panel
and manages to manipulate the audience's sensibilities in his favor.
This character continues to put forth a smug and unapologetic
appearance about what he does as he socializes with fellow lobbyists for
alcohol and firearms, played by Maria Bello and David Koechner. Together
they call themselves The M.O.D. Squad. M.O.D., being an acronym for Merchants
of Death. When the responsibility to teach his son right from wrong presents
itself, Naylor, a divorced dad, explains the concept of flexible morals
and the gray area of the concept of morality, which his son only half
heartedly buys. As the story moves forward we begin to see hairline cracks
in Nick Naylor's facade as well as all of the bad karma he has accumulated
throughout his financially lucrative and very high profile career.
Nick Naylor's main foil throughout the film is a Senator,
played by William H. Macy, who is using a staunch anti-smoking stance
as a platform for his re-election. He appears to get sabotaged at every
turn by Aaron Eckhart's character, as the two butt heads throughout the
story. Interestingly, the demeanor of these characters is played out somewhat
ironically. Eckhart's character, the pro-smoking "bad guy" is
likeable, yet the "good guy" in William H. Macy's anti-smoking
character is not at all likeable. Some telling moments for Aaron Eckhart's
character, Nick Naylor, come in the form of disapproval from his ex-wife
as well as his son's teacher, as a result of his career choice. His becoming
socially ostracized culminates in a death threat and eventual kidnapping,
leaving him weakened and confused. The character develops a small conscience
towards the end of the film, after being betrayed by a young reporter
(played by Katie Homes) and coming face to face with a former cigarette
spokesperson who is now dying of lung cancer. At the end of the movie
we see that although he has reconciled some of his relationships and confronted
his own amorality, he remains essentially the same character.
Though the plot and the characters are fairly surface
and don't evolve much throughout the film, I found it to be a fun and
campy sell for actually deterring teenagers and young adults from picking
up the smoking habit. Thank you for Smoking is slick and entertaining
enough to grab your attention, while driving home the painfully obvious
point that smoking cigarettes is a dangerous and unproductive pastime.
They do a good job of making smokers feel foolish for falling prey to
the manipulation tactics of the tobacco companies who pull out every trick
in the book to convince teenagers and young adults that smoking is cool.
Rob Lowe has an extended cameo as a stereotypical Hollywood
Agent who has been tapped by Nick Naylor (Aaron Eckhart) to implement
a product placement campaign for cigarettes in feature films, by arranging
for certain stars to smoke on screen. This is all part of a plan, born
in a tobacco boardroom to bring back glamour and "the cool factor"
to smoking. Robert Duvall appears in the movie as a wealthy tobacco baron
called, "The Captain," who serves as a catalyst of Nick's nefarious
representation of big tobacco.
Thank you for Smoking has a wonderful streak of
laugh out loud moments, though I was not quite sure who we were all laughing
at: big tobacco, the distorted perspective of a tobacco lobbyist, our
society as a whole, or ourselves for having all fallen prey to media spin
and manipulation at one time or another.
All in all, director and writer Jason Reitman delivers an
entertaining look at something that is hardly a secret to most Americans:
Smoking is bad for you. B+
Rated R, Runtime 92 min., theatrical release 3/17/06
in select cities