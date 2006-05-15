Keeping Up With the Steins - Movie Review

|
At the opening of Keeping Up With the Steins,
Adam Fiedler (Jeremy Piven from Entourage) witnesses the overdone
and obscenely expensive Bar Mitzvah that the Stein family throws for their
son. He then becomes determined to outdo Arnie Stein by making his son
the biggest and most opulent Bar Mitzvah that the neighborhood of Brentwood,
California has ever seen. This is not an easy task, considering the wealth
and privilege amongst most Brentwood residents, most specifically rival
talent agent Arnie Stein, played by the always hilarious Larry Miller.
From that point on, he and his wife (Jami Gertz), go into a party planning
frenzy. They get carried away with over the top themes, venues, décor
and huge guest lists, completely disregarding their son's lack of interest
in such an extravagant affair. Twelve year old Benjamin Fiedler (Daryl
Sabara) is more concerned with fitting in among his peers, his impending
stage fright and reuniting his father (Jeremy Piven) with his estranged
grandfather played by Garry Marshall. Marshall plays Irwin Fiedler, an
aging hippie who abandoned his family and fled to New Mexico to live on
a reservation. Doris Roberts plays Rose Fiedler, the long suffering abandoned
wife and mother to Jeremy Piven's character. Adam Fiedler (Jeremy Piven)
remains steadfast in his resentment towards his father, as Irwin Fielder
(Garry Marshall) tries to bond with his grandson, Benjamin. Adding insult
to injury, Irwin brings his young blonde girlfriend with him for the occasion,
played by Darryl Hannah.
I anticipated a typical screwball comedy focusing on
the surface plot - Adam Fiedler rushing around like a chicken without
a head desperately trying to one up his professional rival Arnie Stein,
while Stein tries to sabotage him at every turn. Keeping Up With the
Steins actually turned out to be a heartwarming coming of age comedy
about a young boy trying to determine what it means to become a man and
all the while encouraging his family to become whole once again. If you
are Jewish, then all of the cultural idiosyncrasies, language and references
will warm your heart and feel comfortably familiar. Even if you're not
Jewish, you can appreciate the characters in this movie the same way the
entire country appreciated My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Greek and
non-Greek alike. Well meaning family members get caught up in everything
but what their child wants and needs until he finally gets the courage
to bring it to their attention.
As this plot rolls on, we see Garry Marshall's character,
Irwin Fiedler, continue to make up for lost time by taking a fatherly
role with his grandson Benjamin, and really tuning into the thoughts and
worries of the twelve year old boy. The backdrop of the movie is still
well sprinkled with comedic bits of competition between Arnie Stein and
Adam Fiedler, and the absurdity that is the overly ostentatious Bar Mitzvah
after-party. You can tell that the movie is in on the joke, that Bar Mitzvahs
and Bat Mitzvahs in many neighborhoods have lost most of their true meaning
and have become a showpiece for who can throw the most entertaining and
expensive party for their child. The movie essentially pokes fun at itself,
which is refreshing.
The way in which the characters finally resolve their
conflicts toward the end of the film is somewhat "sit-com'ish"
and a bit simplified, yet still manages to be quite endearing as it offers
some humorous and surprising twists. Director Scott Marshall has followed
in his father, Garry Marshall's, footsteps. He manages to create that
"feel good" reaction in audiences, as I could tell from the
packed house I sat with. This film also shows a side to Jeremy Piven and
Garry Marshall that we haven't seen, as they both play against type. Although
Jeremy Piven plays, what else, a Hollywood talent agent, this character
is much more sensitive and sympathetic than his Entourage character,
Ari Gold. Young actor Daryl Sabara, pulls off the role of an intelligent,
precocious and awkward young man and you genuinely care about his character,
Benjamin. The way this film is shot and edited, makes you feel like a
family member staying at the Fiedler home, and anticipating young Benjamin
Fiedler's Bar Mitzvah. I found myself really caring about this family
and becoming engrossed in their relationships, which to me is the mark
of a good movie. It felt like time and money well spent. There are no
love scenes, explosions, special effects or car chases, but if you are
looking for a character driven coming of age comedy, then Keeping Up
With the Steins is a must see. A
Rated PG-13, Runtime 99 min., theatrical release 5/12/06 nationwide