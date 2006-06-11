|
|
|
|
|
|
A Prairie Home Companion, With Woody
Harrelson, Tommy Lee Jones, Garrison Keillor, Kevin Kline,
Lindsay Lohan, Virginia Madsen, John C. Reilly, Maya Rudolph,
Meryl Streep, & Lily Tomlin
|
|
|
|
|
|
Garrison Keillor, Meryl Streep, &
Lindsay Lohan
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kevin Kline
|
|
|
|
|
|
Woody Harrelson & John C. Reilly
|
On-screen and off, there was never a moment of silence
during the showing of A Prairie Home Companion. Giggles and laughter constantly
echoed off the movie theater walls, produced by the movie-goers who squeezed
into the fully sold-out auditorium. The movie also never had a quiet moment,
for the constant chatter, dialogue, and random break outs of song kept
the movie alive, despite its subtle yet ever-present themes of death,
destruction, and loss. A Prairie Home Companion, directed by Robert Altman
with a screenplay by the witty and eloquent Garrison Keillor, did not
leave me preoccupied by death and suicide like Lola Johnson, played by
a blonde Lindsay Lohan. Rather, I left satisfied and content, happy for
the characters who truly loved music, song, and their radio show. Though
I only listened to the actual radio show, A Prairie Home Companion, currently
on the air for NPR (National Public Radio), when my parents refused to
turn to a top-40 radio station, I left the movie with a new respect for
this unique, eclectic show.
The movie takes place in St. Paul, Minnesota and begins
with smooth jazz, the theme music for the not-so-smooth Guy Noir (Kevin
Kline), A Prairie Home Companion's private eye and "vice president
of security" as he calls himself. Though he tries so hard to be as
slick as his hair, Noir often finds his fingers stuck in desk drawers
and cabinets as he clumsily walks around backstage. Noir is on his way
to the Fitzgerald, the home of A Prairie Home Companion's weekly show.
He tells us the news of the impending destruction of the Fitzgerald into
a parking lot and says that the show has run since "Jesus was in
the third grade." Humor like this is incorporated throughout the
incessant, and at times, exhausting dialogue.
The cameras never veer far from the Fitzgerald, the set
of the radio show. All action (or lack of action) takes place on the night
of Garrison Keillor's final performance of A Prairie Home Companion. Called
GK by his friends, he wanders around the set full of stories that purposefully
seem never-ending when begun. The backstage manager, Molly, played by
Saturday Night Live's Maya Rudolph, almost has several nervous breakdowns
because of his lack of concern for show time. She conquers her agita by
chomping incessantly on a stick of gum.
Meryl Streep and Lily Tomlin play Yolanda and Rhonda Johnson,
the artsy, spacey, and loveable sisters who have their own singing act.
Lindsay Lohan, certainly not the center of attention in the film, plays
Yolanda's (Meryl Streep's) gloomy daughter. Hoping for a minute of airtime,
she explains to her mother that her poems are about death and suicide.
Streep replies with a pleasant, "Oh!" and doesn't seem to mind
one bit. The sisters are not the only characters who shine; in fact, all
of the actors effortlessly become the eccentric radio show stars who live
for what they do.
Nostalgia surrounds everyone during this final performance,
and the only one who doesn't seem to mind the show's ending is Garrison
Keillor. He waltzes through with no stress or concern, and comfortably
improvises when Molly (Maya Rudolph) misplaces his script. This was one
of the funniest moments of the movie, for Garrison Keillor concocts a
story about one of A Prairie Home Companion's sponsors, duct tape, while
awaiting the next page of the script. Several people join in, helping
GK with his story. Teamwork wins the day as man-made sound effects illustrate
the wild story involving orangutans and helicopters.
A woman in white, played by Virginia Madsen, strangely and
mysteriously drifts around the stage. We learn she is an angel of death
who died while driving in her car, listening on the radio to A Prairie
Home Companion. She takes one of the older members of the show, Chuck,
played by LQ Jones, with her back to heaven. At the end of the movie she
leads the Axeman, played by Tommy Lee Jones, to death. The Axeman sees
A Prairie Home Companion as a relic, primitive enough for a museum exhibit.
He is the one responsible for the destruction of the Fitzgerald, but his
death does not stop the demolition trucks from tearing down the old, beloved
stage.
I enjoyed this movie for its distinctiveness and its
embrace of the genuine; nothing seemed over-dramatic or false. All the
radio show stars eased onto the stage and performed very naturally. Their
main concern was not just pleasing the radio audience or the audience
in the Fitzgerald, their concerns were for each other and for the music.
I found their enthusiasm pleasantly infectious, and I enjoyed being a
part of their last show. A
A Prairie Home Companion
Rated PG-13 for risque humor. Runtime 105 min. Theatrical release 6/9/2006.