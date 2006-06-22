Nutrition for Kids - Starting Out on the Right Foot with Food

|
Last year I was in Key West vacationing with my family
when we decided to go to Benihana for dinner on New Years Eve. My husband
and I, as well as our then one year old son, took a seat at a table with
another family who also had small children with them. The mother in the
family was feeding her child, who looked younger than mine, shrimp. She
joked with me saying, I know she's not supposed to eat it, but she loves
her shrimp! I remember thinking, babies under the age of 3 aren't supposed
to eat seafood, at least that is what my doctor told me. I worried for
her daughter that she may develop allergies to seafood or worse yet, disrupt
her digestive system. Since then, I have seen my friends feed their children
chocolate, cookies, candy and cake, potato chips, french fries, donuts,
fried chicken nuggets and hot dogs … and wondered, what were they
thinking? How does a child that starts out eating mashed up fruit and
vegetables get to chocolate and french fries within the span of a few
months? Feeding your children is a slippery slope that can decline rather
quickly if you aren't careful with what you allow and don't allow your
children to eat.
The first foods you feed your child will have a lasting
effect on what they eat when they move from mashed and blended food to
solids. Starting your child off on the right foot by choosing the right
starter foods is important in creating a healthy and balanced diet. Jarred
foods have come a long way recently with the addition of organic foods
to the grocery shelves. Gerber baby food produces the Organic Harvest
line of organic jarred foods and there is also Earth's Best Organic baby
food for you to feed your child. Organic foods are free of pesticides
and additives that can exist in conventional produce. The good news is
that even if you don't want to spring for organic, the regular jarred
foods are additive and preservative free, usually having simple fruits
and vegetables and grains as the main ingredients. You can also be adventurous
and create your own baby food by buying a small food processor to create
your own mashed meals. At One Step Ahead (www.onestepahead.com) you can
find whole kits to make your own baby food, including storage containers,
as well as individual processors and food mills to grind your own meats,
fruits and veggies. Although making your own food is somewhat labor intensive,
it offers the opportunity for your baby to try foods and flavors that
aren't available in a jar. The best gift I got as a new mom was a cook
book called First Meals by Annabel Karmel. This book offers recipes for
baby through toddler and into adolescence that are colorful, healthy and
fun. The book offers tips for ways to get your child eating healthy wholesome
food.
The movement from jarred or mashed foods into solid foods
is where most parents make mistakes that can severely damage a child's
diet. For instance, my son Miles was given fries early on in his solid
food adventures. His grandparents thought it was cute, and he loved to
eat fries whenever they were around. Now, we can't even order fries because
he will only eat that and none of his other food. You would think that
if I made him baked fries or even roasted potato or sweet potato he would
eat it, but no. Too often, I have seen my peers fostering habits in their
children that are sure to have a drastic effect on their health.
Children, in general, are two times as sensitive to sugar
as adults are. That means that one tablespoon of sugar is really two tablespoons
when given to a child. Because of the way processed foods are such a part
of our food environment, it is hard to escape exposing our children to
too much sugar. Feeding them donuts and cookies is actually shocking to
their small, developing systems and is a contributor to obesity and early
onset diabetes in children today. The way most parents use sugar with
their children is as a reward or a pacifier. I remember more than once
running into friends with children at a store where the child was holding
a bag of chocolate and the parent, knowing that I am health conscious
made excuses for feeding their child sweets by saying "It's the only
thing that keeps him quiet while I shop" or "Its only once in
a while, so its not that bad." The repercussions from overindulging
your child with sweets are great. Aside from the hyperactivity that excess
sugar can cause, the crash and burn after sugar consumption for a small
child can be in the form of a meltdown or tantrum and no parent likes
to see that kind of behavior in their child.
So what is a parent to do in order to avoid creating
bad habits in their child's diet? First off, avoid chemicalized artificial
junk food. This includes highly processed foods like cookies, candy and
cake as well as chips, crackers and snacks. Believe it or not, a lot of
the foods that are marketed to parents as healthy choices for their children
are just the opposite. Fruit snacks like gummy candies or rolls are no
substitute for the real thing. By feeding your child snacks like grapes,
strawberries, melon and mango, they get the sweetness that they like in
the form of fresh, wholesome fruit. Carrot sticks, sliced sweet peppers,
cucumber and tomato also make for great snack foods. My son is partial
to garlic dill pickles which I rinse in water before serving him to lessen
the intensity of the flavor. Whole foods, meaning foods that are not processed
into something other than as they appear in nature, are the best snacks
to feed your growing child. They are full of fiber, vitamins and minerals
and do not tax the digestive system. Other great snacks are cheese sticks,
organic is best, and healthy crackers like Kashi TLC crackers or Carrs
Whole Wheat crackers, which my son calls cookies because they are so sweet.
In place of plain juices, which you should always water down, I give my
son Vruit which is a vegetable fruit juice blend that tastes great. You
can find Vruit at most health food stores and Whole Foods markets. Instead
of chicken nuggets, I serve veggie nuggets that are made from soy, spinach,
broccoli, or mushrooms. My son's favorite brand is called Quorn and he
will take those over fried chicken any day. On the rare occasion that
he does eat chicken nuggets, I make sure to feed him organic, free range
nuggets with a whole grain crust such as Health Is Wealth or Bell and
Evans.
Don't get me wrong, I feed my child junk on occasion and
I am sure if he liked cold food I would have exposed him to ice cream
and frozen yogurt. But by knowing the damaging effects of sugary foods,
I can not in good conscience make these foods a part of his regular diet.
There is no reason for any child to drink chocolate milk instead of regular
milk and there is absolutely no reason to ever give a child a soft drink.
Instilling good habits in your child starts early and needs vigilance
on the part of the parent to make sure that a healthy diet continues well
into adolescence. Remember, you as the parent are in control. Therefore,
you make the rules about food for your family. Don't let food be a quick
fix to pacify your child when he or she is upset and don't offer sweets
as a reward. Instead, try limiting sugary foods to times when you aren't
in control of the food being offered, like another child's party or family
celebration.
I will never forget the time my son and I went to someone
else's home for a lunch play date. The mother was serving cold cuts, bread,
cheese and some sides. She asked if my son would eat it, and I said yes
since sliced turkey, American cheese and pickles are some of his favorite
foods. However, when we sat down to lunch, he tasted and spit out every
single thing she put in front of him. I couldn't understand why until
I looked in her kitchen and saw where the food was coming from. Wonder
bread, packaged meats and processed cheese just didn't compare to his
usual organic bread, fresh sliced turkey and organic cheese. I realized
then that my son was now officially a food snob, preferring organic whole
foods to processed versions of the same thing. We won't even talk about
the "dessert" she offered of chocolate chip cookies and brownies
that my son also wouldn't eat. He preferred the sliced strawberries on
the table over the baked goods. I was so proud. Being strong about the
choices you make for your child will create a happy healthy kid who is
starting out on the right foot when it comes to food.
Rachel Leslie is a certified holistic health counselor
and founder of A Cup of Life, Holistic Health Counseling. She is also
a partner in Green Parties CT, an organic catering company located in
Fairfield County, Connecticut. Rachel lives in Stamford, Connecticut with
her husband and son. For more information: www.acupoflife.com.