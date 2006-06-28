Superman Returns - Bryan Singer Ushers in Brandon Routh as the New and Improved Superman

|
|
|
|
|
|
Brandon Routh, as Superman
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kate Bosworth & Brandon Routh
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kevin Spacey, as Lex Luthor
|
|
|
|
|
|
James Marsden, Brandon Routh & Kate
Bosworth
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brandon Routh
|
Just so you have an idea of whether I liked this new
version of Superman … "Wow!" Nervous about experiencing
a whole new cast and perspective on this "beyond" iconic superhero,
I found myself initially unsure of my thoughts on Superman Returns.
Subconsciously, I was searching for Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder,
and Gene Hackman, but found myself in unfamiliar territory. However, as
the film's exciting plot enveloped me, it all came into focus and "wow,
Superman Returns is amazing."
Director Bryan Singer (X2: X-Men United, X-Men, The
Usual Suspects) has reintroduced the world to Superman with new dimensions
of character, strengths and weaknesses. The Man of Steel, sharply played
by newcomer Brandon Routh, presents this superhero with new levels of
emotion that underlie the film. Superman's blatant depths of love, caring
and yearning for Lois Lane, played by Kate Bosworth (Beyond the Sea,
Blue Crush) are brought to life as never before depicted in a Superman
movie.
Superman Returns seems to pick up where Superman
II left off, at the end of which Lex Luthor had been placed in jail
and Superman and Lois Lane had just experienced a new level of affection
for each other. Now, in Superman Returns, after returning from
a 5 year hiatus from Earth to visit his Planet Krypton, the remains of
which were recently discovered by astronomers, Superman finds himself
in new territory. The world has learned to live without the protective
ever presence of Superman during his absence. More importantly to Brandon
Routh's character, Lois Lane has learned to live without Superman, as
she is now engaged and has a 5 year old son. She has even won a Pulitzer
Prize for her essay, "Why the World Doesn't Need Superman" …
clearly, however, her paradoxical expression to mask her deep loss resulting
from Superman's mysterious departure. Lex Luthor, masterfully portrayed
by Kevin Spacey (Beyond the Sea, American Beauty, The Usual Suspects),
has just been released from jail and immediately has masterminded a plot
to create his own massive real estate empire, yet again.
This Superman film is a true romance story, driven by
the intense, yet obstructed love between Superman and Lois Lane. This
romantic plot is presented with more layers and depth than the average
superhero movie, including perhaps that of Peter Parker and Mary Jane
in Spiderman. In Superman Returns, their affection for each other
has become simultaneously more complex, yet more closely tied. Kate Bosworth
portrays a similar Lois Lane as Margot Kidder, always finding herself
in trouble. However, Bosworth does so in a much softer manner, which plays
well into this more passionate love story.
This romantic intensity is impressively backed up by
spectacular special effects that bring Superman Returns clearly
a few notches above that of its predecessors. For action movie and special
effects junkies, director Bryan Singer has not let us down. At the beginning
of Superman Returns, Brandon Routh's character immediately finds
himself immersed in Lex Luthor's devious plot and multiple resulting dangers
from which to save everyone. As a new space shuttle is in a mid air test
launch gone awry, Superman finds himself saving the shuttle and the press
filled passenger plane carrying it. Ending in a stunningly elegant performance
guiding the plane to safety, Superman's feat serves as a mass announcement
of his arrival back home to his adopted planet.
Lex Luthor, of course, not happy to learn of Superman's
arrival, is already in the midst of his own scheme. After discovering
Superman's alien crystals, Kevin Spacey's character develops a plot to
combine their technological secrets with the properties of Kryptonite
and create a new continent fully loaded with debilitating effects on Superman
and the realization of Lex Luthor's long lived dream of tremendous real
estate ownership. It was difficult to conjure who could replace Gene Hackman
as Superman's nemesis, but Kevin Spacey does so quite well and with his
own flare.
Casting for Superman Returns was flawless. Although
initially hesitant to replace my loyalty for my beloved actors in the
original Superman (well, for me, "original" means the Christopher
Reeve version), I found myself thoroughly immersed in this new assemblage,
discovering a newfound set of loyalties. Often, remakes of successful
movies, especially those of franchises as embedded in entertainment annals
as Superman, parallel too much with their original counterparts. Superman
Returns did, in fact, take this route of paralleling the Superman
of old, but did so eloquently, successfully and in just the right amount.
Fans of the original Superman will gladly find iterations throughout the
film beguiling the resurrection of wonderful flashbacks from previous
installments of Superman movies: e.g., the memorable "Goodnight Ms.
Lane"; and, saving Lois from a potential mid air catastrophe at the
beginning of the film - "Statistically speaking, flying is still
the safest way to travel."
At about two and a half hours long, Superman Returns
provides the right amount of development and surprises consistently throughout
its course. I found myself wanting more and thinking a few times during
the film, "oh, please don't end yet!" As a long time Superman
fan, I am thoroughly pleased with this re-birth of the Superman franchise.
Now, the only problem is, how much time do I have to wait to see the sequel!
I'm excited for it, as I picked up on a number of things in Superman
Returns that could easily lend themselves to an exciting sequel. See
if you pick up on them.
Superman Returns
Rated PG-13 for some intense action violence. Runtime 154 min. Theatrical
release 6/28/2006.
PR.com Rating: A