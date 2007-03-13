Unique Sports Collectibles - How Sports Merchandise and Licensing is Thinking Outside the Box

Authentic Licensed NFL Football Helmets 14" Major League Baseball Logo Art-Glass Table Lamp NBA Basketball Logo Women's Handbags by Kgadi NHL Hockey Leather Reclining Dreamseats Fine Art Golf Photography Book We remember the days when it was all about triangular team flag banners, team jerseys, coffee mugs and those dreaded foam hands that sports enthusiasts would wave around at games to express unwavering team spirit. Oversized T-shirts with silk-screened team logos were also the rage, although their slovenly appearance rendered them as instant loungewear or pajamas; definitely not a fashionable item or anything you would wear in mixed company. We remember the days when it was all about triangular team flag banners, team jerseys, coffee mugs and those dreaded foam hands that sports enthusiasts would wave around at games to express unwavering team spirit. Oversized T-shirts with silk-screened team logos were also the rage, although their slovenly appearance rendered them as instant loungewear or pajamas; definitely not a fashionable item or anything you would wear in mixed company. These days, sports fans have a larger and more eclectic selection of products to choose from to support their favorite teams. Many of these products rival fashion items, accessories and home decor that you just might buy in an upscale department store, both in quality and price point. Everything from authentically constructed football helmets to designer handbags and leather recliners. The writing staff at PR.com shares some of their favorite unusual picks for today's sports fanatic. Authentic Licensed NFL Football Helmets Inspired by Super Bowl XLI, the NFL (National Football League) has designed this officially licensed Indianapolis Colts Helmet, with a Kra-Lite II® Polycarbonate Lexan® shell. The helmets are licensed and manufactured in conjunction with Riddell® and are ideal collectibles for displaying player autographs and make an exciting showpiece and conversation starter for a living room or office. These NFL helmets also feature a polyvinyl-coated face mask, an inflatable liner and a 4-point chin strap. Helmets have the team logo on one side and a Super Bowl® XLI Champions decal on the other side. NFL collectible helmets are for display only and are not meant for actual use. Continue to revel in Super Bowl glory by adding this fun piece to your football memorabilia. Helmets are available for purchase through www.shopnfl.com and retail for $279.99. 14" Major League Baseball Logo Art-Glass Table Lamp Manufactured by The Memory Lighting Company, this new addition to their popular lighting collection is a Major League Baseball licensed table lamp. Lamps feature a hand-painted glass lamp shade decorated with baseball team names, logos and team colors. The lamps stand 14 inches tall with brass based resin stands. Available in all Major League Baseball Team colors and logos, these table lamps create an interesting accent of color and personality to your bedroom night stand, sofa end-table or hallway console. Some team logos available are: Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and The New York Mets (pictured to the right). These baseball themed stained glass lamps are available through www.shop.mlb.com and retail for $59.99 apiece. NBA Basketball Logo Women's Handbags by Kgadi Now all of the female basketball fans out there can show support for their favorite NBA Basketball Team with the very first women's handbag line to feature the NBA trademarked logo and official team colors and logos. Handbag Designer, Mokgadi Matlhako, licensed the rights to design and produce this NBA inspired handbag line. As a longtime fan of the game, she felt it fitting to put her talent to work in creating a handbag line that celebrates professional basketball, along with some of her favorite teams and players. Kgadi handbags are made with jersey material and accented with leather lining, trim, drawstring and shoulder strap. They are the perfect size for any body type and ideal for everyday use. Bags have the authentic look of The NBA, and are sporty yet very feminine. Just call it "Tomboy Chic!" It could definitely be the start of a significant fashion trend. Bags are designer quality and very durable. Available team logos are: Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns. Kgadi also makes bags that feature several All-Star Players including: Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash and Lebron James. Kgadi NBA Licensed Handbags are available through www.kgadi.com as well as team arena shops and The NBA Store on 5th Avenue in New York City. NHL Hockey Leather Reclining Dreamseats Forget glass-encased hockey pucks and logo emblazed beer mugs… The National Hockey League is going all out with NHL Team Logo Licensed Leather Reclining chairs. Officially licensed NHL Dreamseats mix plush comfort with sleek NHL Hockey Logo Design and team colors. These chairs add a fun novelty décor to any room in the home or office and they look good enough to sink into and put your feet up while enjoying your favorite NHL team with friends. NHL Dreamseats are made with top grain dyed leather. The seat reclines in both directions. Put feet up with the chair's attached ottoman footrest, and recline your back with the Dreamseat's back reclining wall-away feature. Seats come equipped with two cup holders, one on each arm of the chair. Dimensions are 39 x 40 x 41 and chairs are available in all NHL Hockey Team logos and colors. The officially licensed NHL Dreamseat retails for $1,599.99 and is available for purchase through www.shop.nhl.com. Fine Art Golf Photography Book The Brian Morgan Fine Art Photography Book - Volume I features beautifully photographed images of some of the most famous golf courses from around the world. Enclosed in a blue embossed leather cover, photographs are displayed on the finest art paper and signed personally by Brian D. Morgan. Some of the golf courses photographed by Morgan include: St. Andrews, Loch Lomond, Old Head, Augusta National, Cypress Point, Pebble Beach, Kingsbarns, European Club, Honors and Shoal Creek. Each copy is delivered in a presentation box cover. This book is the perfect gift for the golf lover who is also passionate about photography and the picturesque landscape of the world's most renowned golf courses. This book may even inspire a much needed golfing excursion to one of the destinations that are featured. This photography coffee table book retails for $99.00 and is available at www.shoppga.com.



