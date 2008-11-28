Holiday Gift Guide: Budget Friendly Holiday Gifts for the Whole Family

If you’re like most Americans, this year’s holiday shopping season will likely involve gifts featuring one similar theme – budget! While none of us wants to leave anyone off our holiday gift list, we will all certainly focus on putting a smile on our loved ones’ faces while still getting the largest bang for our buck this holiday season.

With that in mind, we compiled our “shortlist” of holiday gifts that won’t hurt your wallet. Whether you are looking for something romantic, fitness oriented, relaxing or entertaining there is sure to be something on our holiday gift list to match someone special on yours.

Brookstone’s Tranquil Moments Sleep Sound Machines

Give the gift of a great night’s sleep this holiday season with this high tech sound therapy machine. In stressful times who couldn’t use a more restful night of sleep? The blissful soundscapes this machine gives off can even be used during the day to lull the busy mind into a state of rest and relaxation, as the user listens to soothing sound therapy. Brookstone’s clinically proven sleep sound options create a deeper state of sleep and/or meditation, based on twenty-three years of the company’s clinical research.

Developed by the Center of Neuroacoustic Research, this therapeutic machine offers twelve relaxing sounds, including a summer chorus of crickets, five nature-based soundscapes, authentic NASA recordings, and soothing white noise which are designed to produce deep relaxation and rejuvenating rest. Sounds are based on Delta, Alpha, or Theta brainwaves. These sounds coordinate with your own brain frequency, allowing your brain to enter a state of complete stillness and calm.

Exclusive Sleep Enhancement Technology™ gradually slows playback speed over a 20-minute period to lull you to sleep. Choose 30, 60 or 90 minute auto shut-off and lay back for a great night’s sleep. The Brookstone Tranquil Moments Sleep Sound Machine uses an AC adapter which is included, or four AA batteries (not included). Purchase Tranquil Moments Sleep Sound Machines at brookstone.com for $129.95.

Nintendo Wii Fit

Wii Fit Games by Nintendo offer a great way to get both your video gaming and fitness all in one! Wii Fit is a great holiday gift choice for the video game loving couch potato in your life. Wii’s virtual exercise video games let gaming enthusiasts enjoy visual stimulation while learning to shake a leg. With Wii interactive games like yoga, boxing, strength training, balance games and aerobics there is something for every workout taste and the video game aspect is sure to inspire activity in even the most sedentary technology buff. By including Wii Fit as part of your holiday gift list you are giving someone special the combined gift of fun and fitness. Users simply get on the Wii Balance Board and move around while following a wide variety of exercise challenges.

Getting started with Wii Fit is easy. Users start their own personal Wii fitness profile by entering their height, letting the Wii Balance Board register their weight (which then calculates their body mass index and Wii fit age). Wii can also test balance between the right and left sides of the body. As users exercise with Wii Fit, they can monitor their fitness progress by using Wii’s fitness chart which tracks fitness level progression over time. Wii Fit users can earn “Fit Credits” that unlock additional exercises and activities within four categories: Strength Training, Aerobics, Yoga and Balance Games.

Nintendo Wii Fit includes: the Wii Fit video game, a Wii Balance Board and 4 AA batteries which totals $89.99. The game also requires a Wii Remote (not included in the aforementioned price). Visit nintendo.com/wiifit for more information and to find retail outlets.

The Sopranos Complete Series DVD Box Set

Just in time for this holiday shopping season, the complete series of The Sopranos is now available in one incredible DVD box set. HBO’s landmark series starring James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Robert Iler and Michael Imperioli can now be viewed in its entirety which includes all 6 seasons in one box set, along with great bonus extras. Watch one season at a time or settle in and watch all six seasons during a snowed in vacation. This holiday gift is especially great for both Sopranos fanatics and those who never saw this groundbreaking television series while it was on the air. Vanity Fair Magazine called The Sopranos “the greatest show in TV history.”

The complete series DVD box set includes 33 discs in widescreen format and can be purchased through store.hbo.com or shop special deals and save up to 30% at amazon.com.

Holiday Scents from The Body Shop

Beautifully scented moisturizing creams, lotions, and body sprays are sure to be a hit with any woman on your holiday gift list, and this is one gift that definitely won’t break the bank! During the holiday shopping season The Body Shop always brings back their signature limited edition holiday scented fragrances that are sure to lift spirits and wake up the senses to the aroma of the holiday season. Our personal recommendations are Vanilla Spice (which I call Christmas in a jar) and Merry Cranberry. The Body Shop’s seasonal gift baskets range in price from $25.00 up to $120.00 and offer varied selections of shower gel, hand lotion, body butter, shimmer lotion, hand wash and scented candles.

Going for a token gift for a co-worker? Give The Body Shop’s “Cranberry Hand Caress” gift basket which includes Cranberry Hand Wash and Cranberry Hand Lotion. Both festive looking bottles come in a reusable gold terracotta caddy covered with dark red mosaic tile and make an attractive addition to a bathroom’s vanity counter. Grab this great gift for only $25.00.

Want to splurge a little more on that special someone? Go for the “Cranberry Yuletide Indulgence” gift basket. This gift basket comes with great body goodies like Cranberry Shimmer Lotion, Cranberry Shower Gel, Cranberry Body Butter, Cranberry Hand Wash, Vanilla Spice Shower Gel, Vanilla Spice Body Butter and the Vanilla Spice Shimmer Lotion. For scented candle lovers, this gift basket also includes a frosted glass cranberry candle in cranberry-colored metal casing with tree cut-outs and a two-tone Cranberry Bath Lily Reusable red canvas-covered tray with chrome handle detail. This all-inclusive holiday gift basket by The Body Shop retails for $120.00. Both gifts are available through www.thebodyshop.com.

Peanuts Deluxe Movie Collection on DVD

All of the famous Charlie Brown holiday specials you grew up with are now available in one extraordinary box set that your kids will love! The legendary Peanuts gang, created by Charles M. Schultz, provides classic nostalgic childhood entertainment that will excite a whole new generation. Now your children will have a TV special they can enjoy for every holiday with the following classic titles that we all remember fondly: It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown; A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving; A Charlie Brown Christmas; Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown; It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown; and You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown.

Exclusively offered by Barnes & Noble Bookstores, The Peanuts Deluxe DVD Collection is a 6 disc set that allows you to re-visit the magic of the Peanuts gang with your own child and watch as they experience Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day and even September back-to-school elections along with Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang! Available at Barnes & Noble Bookstores for $99.99 or visit www.barnesandnoble.com for a 30% discount, making the online price $69.99.

Tiffany & Co. – Tiffany Notes I Love You Bangle Bracelet

If you’re still looking to gift your love with that “little blue box” in spite of the economy, we've found the ideal token of affection. This sterling silver Tiffany bangle bracelet inscribed with the simple message, “I Love You,” in beautifully handwritten cursive makes a perfect romantic holiday gift.

The style of the inscription was inspired by handwritten invitations and is sure to keep you at the forefront of your recipient’s thoughts all through the year. You can still say “I Love You” with Tiffany Jewelry this holiday season at a price that isn’t too exorbitant. The I Love You Tiffany sterling silver bangle bracelet is available for delivery after December 15th and can be purchased at www.tiffany.com (click on: holiday gifts for her) for $325.00.



