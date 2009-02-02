Khloe Kardashian: The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star on Her Hollywood Family, Dating and Reality TV

Khloe Kardashian

Daughter of the late famed attorney Robert Kardashian, stepdaughter of Olympic decathlete Bruce Jenner, sister of tabloid princess Kim Kardashian…

Khloe Kardashian grew up surrounded by a gaggle of Hollywood children: children of the rich and famous. She had a front row seat for one of the most infamous criminal trials in our country’s history when her mother’s close friend, Nicole Simpson, was murdered and her father, Robert Kardashian, jumped to the legal aide of his best friend, O.J. Simpson. Khloe Kardashian witnessed, firsthand, the tumultuous ride that public life can be, while she was still in grade school.

Fast forward a decade… controversial headlines found the Kardashian family once again, prompting Ryan Seacrest’s production company to approach the clan about doing a reality show where their blended family of Kardashians and Jenners would be documented for the E! channel.

Enter Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner along with Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian. Throw in papa Bruce Jenner and brother Robert Kardashian Jr. for good measure. The combination was entertaining, to say the least, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians is now in its third season. All of the fanfare from the success of the show has led to other opportunities, along with some growing family tension, which will all play out in this season’s episodes.

Though Khloe Kardashian is known as the loud and outspoken one on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and sometimes overly rebellious and sarcastic, her demeanor off-camera is sweet and soft. Best of all, she was very accommodating to my questions, even when they required her to do some public soul searching. The one continuous theme throughout our chat is her love of family and her testimony that the Jenner/Kardashians are every bit as close-knit as they appear on television. Next month Khloe Kardashian will simultaneously appear on E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians as well as NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice.

PR.com (Allison Kugel): How did Celebrity Apprentice come about for you, and what made you decide to do the show?

Khloe Kardashian: Kim was in talks to do it a couple years ago and it just never worked out. So, I knew they had an interest in the family. Then they asked me and I really wasn’t that keen on doing another reality show that wasn’t involving my family. But, I did think it was a good way to promote my stores and to promote our Dash name, and get it out there. I was the last one to sign on to the show. I wanted to make sure that it wasn’t some crazy reality show, and I wanted to make sure that it would be good for my work, and that is was a real show. I’d never seen the show so I didn’t know that much about it. I didn’t know if it was crazy antics, or if it was legitimate jobs where people were really working.

PR.com: You never saw The Apprentice?

Kim, Kourtney, & Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian: Never. I knew Omarosa, and I had obviously heard about the show. I knew who some of the contestants were on the show, but I’d never seen an episode of celebrity, or the regular Apprentice.

PR.com: What was your experience like?

Khloe Kardashian: The show is really hard. You wake up every morning at 4am to start hair and makeup, and by the time you’re done filming it’s about midnight. It goes every single day. You might get a day off that week, you might not. The challenges are incredibly hard, and everything you do yourself. It’s not just for TV. Nobody helps you. They give you a task and you have to find a way to do it, and you’ve got to make sure you do it right or else you’re going to get fired. You obviously want to do well because now your career is kind of put on the line. All of us who did the show own businesses. You want to present yourself in an educated way and that you know what you’re doing, but it’s hard and it’s scary. There are so many other elements involved; you’re exhausted. But, it was fun and I was the youngest one on the show, so I feel like I learned a lot.

PR.com: Did you really feel like you were in a corporate environment?

Khloe Kardashian: Well, every challenge was different. We’re all people who are good at what we do in our own field. Putting all of these dominant personalities together, there was a lot of fighting and a lot of tension. In that aspect, no, because when I’m in a corporate environment normally everybody is really cordial with one another, and they get along and they respect each other. Even if you don’t agree with somebody’s decision you say it in an appropriate way. A lot of these people wanted camera time, or maybe they just are really that rude in a corporate environment. I don’t know (laugh). That’s not how I am.

PR.com: What were the clicks that formed, and who did you get along with the best?

Khloe Kardashian: It was men against women. I always get along with men a lot more, but I got along great with Natalie Gulbis who’s a pro-golfer and who’s closest to my age. Melissa and Joan Rivers I got along with really well. I think because all three of us are kind of loud and obnoxious, and kind of just say what we want. But, they’re still incredibly smart, respectful women.

Khloe Kardashian

PR.com: Did you feel intimidated by Donald Trump at all, or when you were in the boardroom?

Khloe Kardashian: No, I don’t really get intimidated. Because I’ve done reality TV, I think it’s funny that people forget that this is a TV show, and they’re so competitive on the show! When you go into the boardroom you could tell that there’s kind of a somber vibe, walking in. It kind of makes me laugh a little that it’s so intense. How serious everybody took the firings… I just always remembered that I’m playing for charity. Regardless if I get fired, I’m still promoting a charity and bringing awareness to that fact. I just pray that even two more people get to hear about it. For any of the people that were playing it was just an honor for people to learn about these charities that we were all playing for. So, I’m not going to cry or throw people under the bus. It’s just not worth it to me.

PR.com: Your charity is an alcohol and drug awareness charity (The Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Awareness). Was that something you chose to play for, or was it something that you were told to do because of your past situation with the DUI?

Khloe Kardashian: I chose the charity. Brent Shapiro was Robert Shapiro’s son who passed away from a drug induced coma. Robert Shapiro is a family friend of mine. He was a lawyer on the O.J. Simpson case with my father (the late Robert Kardashian). We’ve been family friends for years and years. It’s devastating that Brent passed away, but I loved that Bob was able to turn such a negative event in his life and make it into something positive. They’re teaching [kids] to stay off drugs and making it light hearted, where it’s an easier [way] for parents to talk to their kids about not doing drugs and drinking, and just living your life sober and peacefully. I love that they have chat lines and twenty-four hour a day hotlines that you can call if you know your friend is on drugs but you don’t know how to get them off, and you’re afraid. Brent was at this party and there were people there when he overdosed. Everyone was kind of afraid to do something. If something was done sooner, maybe he would still be here. Also, people give me so much flack for having a DUI, which I deserve, but people also misunderstand that if you have a DUI you’re not necessarily an alcoholic. People tend to make the two hand in hand. I made a mistake which I would never do again. I don’t not drink anymore. If I have a driver or if I’m with some friends and they’re driving, of course I’ll have a drink. I’m twenty-four years old. It’s about making smart decisions and about having outlets in order to do that… and having people you can talk to.

PR.com: How did the DUI change you and make you grow as a person?

Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, & Kris Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian: The biggest impact it had on me was actually going to my DUI classes. You sit in these classes and you listen to a lot of people of all different ages. There are people who are underage who got DUIs and I would have people walk in the classes that were, like, eighty-two! Really cute older people that you would not think would have DUIs, but they’ve had, like, seven. You hear all these stories and you’re just like, “Oh my God. I never want that to happen to me again.” Someone killed an individual, and hearing the stories really do make an impact on you. It just made me want to be better for my little sisters and for my twenty-one year old brother. I think everything happens to people for a reason. I’m still grateful that this happened to me, because I’m the one that gets to now really teach my family. I’ve learned a lot and now I’m always the advocate to my friends. If someone has had too much to drink, I’ll make sure I drive them home. All of the drama you go through and what could have happened to somebody, or me, it’s such a dumb thing. I could have spent eighty dollars to get into a cab. I’ve spent probably sixty grand on my DUI, alone.

PR.com: The fact that you learned from it and changed from it, that’s a success.

Khloe Kardashian: It’s crazy, because at my DUI classes I learned that only two percent of people don’t come back. Everybody else gets a second DUI. I’m like, “Why would someone ever want to do that again?!” I pray to God I never get another DUI. I don’t see myself doing it. I can never say never though. I just don’t understand why people would do something that stupid.

PR.com: It’s the same reason why some people wind up in bad relationships over and over again, or the same reason why people wind up in the wrong profession over and over again. Some people take the time to say, “Why is this happening to me? How can I learn from it and grow?” Some people don’t.

Khloe Kardashian: Well, that’s the good thing about me. When I break up, I break up! (laughs). So, I guess I broke up with having a DUI. I’m done!

PR.com: Let’s talk about Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Did you ever think in a million years that you would be a TV family?

Khloe & Kris Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian: Personally, no. The funny thing is that I’ve grown up in the industry. My best friend was Nicole Richie growing up, and we went to school with the Hiltons. I’ve grown up around all of these people. It’s never been something that I really searched for or ever wanted. To do Keeping Up With The Kardashians, I had to really be talked into it. I’ve always viewed press as a negative thing. From living through the O.J. Simpson trial with my dad, the press he had was always so horrible. So, from my experience it’s always been bad. I [was] happy in my little niche, running my store. Kim and I were styling for a bunch of celebrities, so we were personal shoppers and stuff. I was very comfortable doing what I was doing. But, with Ryan Seacrest (producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians) and my mom, they really wanted it. I have a very loud personality so they thought it would make a good asset to the show. I just kind of got talked into it. None of us really expected it to even take off. We were like, “Hey, if it fails at least we have our life documented, so why not?” We have so much fun and the thing about us is that we’re all so different, and we all genuinely hang out with each other every day. We own businesses together. I love that the show isn’t scripted and isn’t forced. I like that the network really lets us be who we are.

PR.com: You’d say that it is an accurate portrayal of your personalities?

Khloe Kardashian: I think for me, I am definitely the things that you see: loud, obnoxious, I say whatever I want to say, I’m silly... I just don’t really care what people think. But, then I don’t think they show the sweet side of me sometimes. It’s an accurate portrayal, but there’s definitely more to be seen.

PR.com: They have to, to some degree, make a character out of everybody.

Khloe Kardashian: Exactly. That’s the lovely ways of editing (laughs).

PR.com: What’s your opinion of the gossip blogs, like Perez Hilton? Do you read it, and do you take what you read to heart?

Khloe Kardashian: I definitely go on all those sites. It’s fun and silly, but at first I used to get kind of hurt. Kourtney is 5’0” and Kimberly is 5’2”, and I’m 5’10”. So, when I stand next to them everybody thinks I’m like 6’5”. They think I’m this big girl. When people meet me that’s the first thing they say, “Oh, you’re skinny. You’re just normal.” They meet Kourtney and Kim and they’re like, “You guys are midgets.” It used to really offend me and get to me. But, now I know what the game is. It’s all a game. When I see Perez [Hilton] in person he’s so sweet to me, and hugs me. I get that this is all just a game, and it’s crazy, but I feel like if you understand it then it won’t hurt you as bad. That’s how I deal with it. I’m like, “People need something to talk about, and I don’t care because I know who I am.” It’s almost like I’m surprising people. Whenever I meet someone they’re like, “You’re so nice,” or “You’re so pretty.” And I’m like, “Ok, well at least I surprised you.” (Laughs).

Kourtney, Kim, & Khloe Kardashian

PR.com: The promo that they’re running for the third season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it shows a lot of sibling rivalry and conflict. Did they just take the worst snippets, or what’s going on with that?

Khloe Kardashian: Normally us three girls, we’re very much a trio, and I think this season it’s letting us branch off and we’re coming into our own. When I saw it, I was like, “Oh my God, we sound crazy!” I think they took, obviously, some of the worst scenes. There’s definitely more, but that’s the thing that I love about our family. We’re not jealous of each other, but we will definitely stand up if we don’t agree with a situation. We have no problem speaking up and saying, “That’s not fair,” and “Why don’t we have this?” or “Why aren’t we all three doing this? We should all be treated as equals.” But, then we talk it through. We normally understand where the person’s coming from, and then we always end on a good note. It’s not like there’s any bad blood. We’re sisters.

PR.com: Where do you see all of this going for you over the next few years?

Khloe Kardashian: I’m kind of feeling it out. I definitely love doing Keeping Up With The Kardashians. My sisters and I, all three of us, we really want to focus on our Dash brand. We want perfume lines, we want shoe lines, and we want continued clothing lines. We want to open some more stores. That’s always going to be my heart. I wake up every day and I go to a job. I go to my stores every day. But, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is fun. My PETA shoot was fun. I love having the best of both worlds and trying new things. I definitely want to do hosting. I would not do another reality show unless it’s mine. Competitive shows, like another Celebrity Apprentice, that’s not for me.

PR.com: How do you handle running a clothing store now that people all over the country know who you are, and anybody can come into the store looking for you? Do you take security measures?

Khloe Kardashian: We’ve had security at the store for the past couple of years. It’s actually really scary. We get a lot of really scary people. We’ve been vandalized. People are just rude and crazy. But, that’s my life. I love being in my store. I like working. Kourtney is always at the kid’s store (Smooch), so if we have to get security to do that, then we will. It’s still something that makes us feel like we’re working. We were raised with a great work ethic. We weren’t raised to sleep in all day. We still go out at night, but we wake up every day and go to the gym and then go to work. We still have to have routines, otherwise I feel like my mom would kill us. So, if it takes getting security, then that’s what we have to do.

PR.com: Did you ever ask your mom why she named everybody with the first initial “K?”

Khloe Kardashian: I never did, but my mom’s name is Kristen and we call her Kris, and her sister’s name is Karen. I’ve never asked her that. That’s a good question. When Nicole Simpson passed away, that was one of my mom’s best friends, my mom wanted to name Kendall, Nicole. We were all like, “No!” because she should continue the Ks. But, Kendall’s middle name is Nicole.

PR.com: And you’re currently in a new relationship?

Khloe Kardashian: I am. (Shortly after this interview took place, Khloe Kardashian and Rashad McCants ended their relationship.)

Khloe Kardashian & Rashad McCants

PR.com: From what I hear that’s going to be a main focus of this coming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian: I’ve been dating him since July. He will be on this season for, I don’t know how many episodes, but I know he’s going to be on this season. I was dating him closer towards the end [of filming], so he’s not in it a lot. But, he’s definitely going to be in it.

PR.com: Reggie Bush introduced you two, and he’s an athlete as well?

Khloe Kardashian: He’s a basketball player (Rashad McCants). He plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Reggie introduced me to him a while ago. I guess I didn’t really pay him much attention. Then Reggie introduced me to him again in July at this party in LA, and ever since the party we’ve been dating and talking, and then it became serious a couple of months ago.

PR.com: What are you comfortable revealing about yourself on camera for the show, and what’s off limits?

Khloe Kardashian: Actually, I’ve never put boys on camera. It was really hard for me. While I was filming season three I was getting more serious with him, and I had to bring him on camera because I was hiding him, even from my sisters. So, it was kind of weird. But, now I’m more comfortable with him. I think it just depends over time, and I think my comfort level with him. The more secure and comfortable I am with him, the more I would do on camera. But, I’ve done really crazy things on camera. I really don’t filter myself a lot.

Season three of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” airs Monday, March 9th at 10/9C on E!. Season two of “Celebrity Apprentice” airs Sunday, March 1st at 9pm ET/PT on NBC.

To learn more about Dash Boutique, visit www.shopdashonline.com.



