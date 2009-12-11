Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Discuss Romance, Kourtney’s Baby and the Hollywood Rumor Mill

Kim, Kourtney, & Khloe Kardashian

In New York’s Rockefeller Plaza just steps from this year’s freshly adorned Christmas tree, I met up with Kim Kardashian and her younger sister Khloe Kardashian for an interview to discuss what’s new in their lives. We talked about their relationships, careers, family (sister Kourtney is days away from giving birth!) and their thoughts on some recent headlines in the news.

Both Kim and Khloe were jet lagged having just flown in to New York hours before our meeting, yet while Kim was worn out, Khloe seemed to be running on pure adrenaline. As Kim and Khloe sat beside one another during our interview I could see that beyond being sisters, they are like little mothers to each other. They take turns looking after one another, monitor the other’s emotional state, and many times they finish each other’s sentences. Kim rested her legs on Khloe’s lap and the girls were quick to jump to each other’s defense; Kim about Khloe’s quick marriage to Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom and Khloe chiming in to defend Kim’s newly slimmed down figure.

Kim Kardashian is quite different in person than some might expect. Petite with delicate features and a quiet demeanor, she is precise in her answers to my questions and conscious of the message she puts out there. There is not much off the cuff banter with Kim. She’s an observer and an introvert until she warms up to you and drops her guard. Khloe is boisterous, extroverted and opinionated. She loves to tell you what she thinks, no matter how sticky the topic. But as I told Khloe in the past she is much softer and sweeter than she often comes across on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Fresh off an appearance on The Today Show Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian lounged in the building’s green room as I questioned them on everything from their love lives and their body issues to political beliefs and all of those pesky rumors that seem to follow them around.

PR.com (Allison Kugel): What’s the atmosphere like in your family now that Kourtney is going to be giving birth so soon?

Kim Kardashian: It’s chaos. Kourtney is very indecisive. It took her a long time to pick out the colors for the baby’s room.

Khloe Kardashian: Actually, the room is being painted today.

Kim Kardashian: She’s doing baby blues and camels.

Khloe Kardashian: Very neutral, not anything crazy. But it’s just funny because if this was me or Kim, the day we found out we were pregnant we’d be like, “Oh my God, let’s do the room!” It would have been done. Kourtney is ready to pop…

Kim Kardashian: Yeah, and she’s like, “Oh, I want to think about the color.”

Khloe Kardashian: We’d be like, “Boy blue. Girl pink.” (Laughs.)

PR.com: Back when I spoke to Kourtney she kept pumping me for information about what it was like to give birth, but she didn’t tell me she was pregnant. So I’m like, “That’s weird. Why is she so interested in labor and giving birth?” She tricked me.

Kim Kardashian: That’s so funny.

Khloe Kardashian: And she asks everyone those questions.

PR.com: Khloe, congratulations, by the way.

Khloe Kardashian: Thank you!

PR.com: So Kim, I think you made a very wise choice with your relationship situation. You always hear about celebrities saying their relationship didn’t work out because of their careers. And you actually said, “You know what? I’m going to make this my priority and focus on this.”

Kim Kardashian: For sure. I think that was the thing that was killing us inside, just knowing that it was our choice to [end] it. You know when you just don’t make an effort? It was just like ok we don’t see each other enough so let’s just let it go. And then we decided, you know what, we love each other. Let’s try harder. It’s better than I think it was the first time, because you know what you want, you know what you need and we’re both willing to do that.

PR.com: Do you think you’re willing to give marriage another try?

Kim Kardashian: I definitely want to get married again, for sure. I think this time I will definitely take my time. I’m enjoying watching Khloe go through the process, and Kourtney go through the baby process to see exactly what I would want. It’s fun, and I’m learning so much from them. And I’m just sitting back and enjoying my relationship. I’m not even really thinking about marriage right now.

PR.com: As far as the two of you and your family, there’s been a lot of speculation with people asking, “Why are they famous?” In your words, why have you become a media phenomenon?

Kim Kardashian: I think because there are so many of us and we all have such different personalities, and I really think that [everyone] can relate to someone in the family. And at the end of the day we can all be a little bit crazy, but we definitely have a lot of heart and we love each other a lot. I think it comes through, what a close knit strong family we are. Like, [earlier] someone said, “I don’t have sisters and I want them so I love your show, and I totally wish that I had sisters.” And someone else said, “My family’s crazy and it reminds me of you guys. We’re just like you.” So everyone can relate in some way.

PR.com: What were your thoughts initially when Ryan Seacrest came to you about doing Keeping Up With The Kardashians? And was it back in 2007?

Kim Kardashian: Yeah, in 2007. My mom had kind of come up with this idea to do a reality show on the family because everyone would always say, “You guys are so crazy. You need cameras in your house.” My mom mentioned it to Ryan, and Ryan was totally into it. He loved the idea. We were filming within a week. It happened so fast. We didn’t even have time to think.

Khloe Kardashian: And it was on the air, like, a month later.

PR.com: Khloe, are you and Lamar getting your own show?

Khloe Kardashian: Don’t know yet. It’s not even in talks right now. We’re a little overwhelmed with everything else.

PR.com: Kim, when Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes to a close, what do you want to do with this celebrity that you’ve accrued?

Kim Kardashian: I love fashion and I’m a businesswoman at heart, so I think that the fashion world is something that just fascinates me, and we have our own line that we’re designing at bebe. We have a jewelry line that we’re designing. And I love the fitness world. I have fitness DVDs. I really enjoy making people feel good through looking good. I’m also producing my first show that’s on E!, called Spin Control. So that airs this summer. You’ll see one episode during Keeping Up With The Kardashians right after one episode, midway through the season. I will probably be behind the scenes producing shows. I really love producing.

PR.com: And you’re kind of shy, right? You’re not exceptionally…

Kim Kardashian: Outgoing? People would probably assume that I’m really outgoing. They see Khloe and Kourtney, and everyone’s so outspoken. I’m definitely the more quiet one.

PR.com: And Khloe, you’re more comfortable on camera.

Khloe Kardashian: I’m more comfortable in any situation. I’m just very comfortable and loud and crazy. I’m shy very rarely.

PR.com: Why did both of you decide to speak out against California’s Proposition 8 to ban gay marriage? What made you decide to get involved with that?

Kim Kardashian: The NO H8 campaign…

Khloe Kardashian: For me, when I was in Miami filming Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami I actually helped to pass two laws. Gays didn’t have rights there. Even if you wanted to go to a hotel and check in, they had the right to turn you away if you were gay, or at restaurants. I helped to pass two laws in favor of gay, lesbian, transgender and unidentified sexes. It’s always been something that’s important to me. In Florida I helped to pass both laws. Well, I raised awareness to help.

PR.com: That was allowed to go on in the state of Florida?

Khloe Kardashian: Yes. That, and also if you were living with someone for over a certain amount of years you weren’t allowed to be claimed on their insurance policy. Florida is a really segregated state when it comes to sexuality. You don’t think so because of Miami, but any place outside of Miami is very segregated. Miami Beach is such a bubble. To me, it just meant a lot because I have so many friends that are gay. And my mom, when we were younger, had so many friends that were gay. Love is love. It’s not promoting anything negative in my opinion. They just want to love someone, so who are we to say that they can’t.

PR.com: Do either of you follow politics at all?

Kim Kardashian: I just recently watched [Obama’s] speech on the war and sending 30,000 more troops. I follow it here and there.

PR.com: Any thoughts on that?

Khloe Kardashian: I watched some of that speech too. I don’t think I know as much as my stepdad, who knows every last thing. I’m sure he would debate me on this. The war has gone on for so long…

Kim Kardashian: Eight years…

Khloe Kardashian: And I just don’t see what good has come from it. So in my opinion, I don’t agree with sending more [troops].

PR.com: Both of you have lost a lot of weight and gotten into great shape. But Kim, I was reading some stuff online yesterday, some messages that people posted. People were saying they miss your curves and the extra weight.

Kim Kardashian: I’m still extremely curvy. I think I posted a picture at an angle where I looked really skinny, and I definitely have toned up so much. I’ve gotten into really good shape. And I even asked my boyfriend, I said, “Babe, all the comments are saying that I’m too skinny. Ugh! They were calling me fat before, and now I’m too skinny. What do you like better?” And he was like, “You look amazing!” Before, I was insecure. I’d cover my arms and I’d try and figure out different outfits to cover up certain body parts that I wasn’t comfortable with. Now I feel confident and comfortable, and I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. So it’s not just about being skinny. It’s more about being in better shape. Before I had no muscle tone, no definition, and now I’m just in really great shape. I’m living a healthier lifestyle, so I’m really happy with that. And I’m still really curvy.

PR.com: Do you guys read all of the comments that are written about you all over the Internet?

Khloe Kardashian: I never do.

Kim Kardashian: I try not to, but I read Twitter. So I knew what people were saying on Twitter.

Khloe Kardashian: I read Twitter, but I never read comments. They’re never nice!

Kim Kardashian: Comments are for people that have nothing better to do.

Khloe Kardashian: One time years ago I read comments and I was like, “Do they say this just about us or about everyone?” People say bad things about Megan Fox, and the most gorgeous people! How could you criticize them?! So it doesn’t matter who you are or what you do. You could be the most famous person in the world. They’re still going to talk shit about you.

PR.com: It bothers me when I look at it because I think, “is there that much negative energy in the world?” It’s depressing.

Kim Kardashian: Oh, completely.

Khloe Kardashian: That’s why I don’t read that stuff, because even if you don’t believe it, it sits in the back of your head.

Kim Kardashian: You just have to try to ignore it or not read the comments.

PR.com: Who would you like to meet, and why?

Kim Kardashian: I would like to meet George Clooney… because he’s so cute.

Khloe Kardashian: (Laughs) Cute answer. I would want to meet Obama.

Kim Kardashian: Just because he’s Obama!

Khloe Kardashian: I don’t really need a reason. I just want to meet him; meet him and have a conversation with him, not just shake his hand.

Kim Kardashian: I think I just shook his hand.

Khloe Kardashian: I want to meet him and have a sit down dinner with him.

PR.com: What would you like to try your hand at that you’ve never tried before?

Khloe Kardashian: I like doing a lot of stuff for people who are less able to do for themselves. I made meals at Project Angel Food and passed them out to people with AIDS and cancer who can’t make their own meals. But I want to do [more] stuff with them, and with a daycare center.

Kim Kardashian: That would be fun.

Khloe Kardashian: I want to volunteer at a daycare center.

Kim Kardashian: I think you should.

PR.com: In Los Angeles they have so many things. Like Big Brothers, Big Sisters…

Khloe Kardashian: I’ve always wanted to be a big sister!

PR.com: Khloe, tell me about married life. It happened so fast. You were that sure after a few weeks that this was the guy?

Khloe Kardashian: I knew after five days.

PR.com: What made you so sure?

Khloe Kardashian: When you know you just know. And I have never sat here and tried to have someone else understand it. I know that I got married thirty days from the day that I met him. It’s just when you see us together and you see our chemistry and how much we love each other, you get it. There’s no real questions. You just see it. I’ve never felt this way. I’ve never felt so secure with how he feels about me. Everything’s just so easy. Nothing’s hard in this.

PR.com: The ironic thing is that if it had been Kim or Kourtney you would have been very hard on them.

Kim Kardashian: Judgmental.

Khloe Kardashian: Probably. But I’ve never been the one who even had a boyfriend. So for me to say that I even wanted to be married, I’ve never even really had a long term boyfriend. I just never cared. I’ve always been more like a guy. So for me, I think they knew how serious I was, and that taught me not to be so judgmental.

PR.com: Kim and Khloe, you’re both with athletes. What do you make of the whole Tiger Woods situation, and the alleged cheating with nine or ten women?

Khloe Kardashian: I just know from being in my relationship and being with someone who is so high profile and hearing the rumors, and almost every one of them was so fake, I don’t really like to mettle in other people’s [business]. Probably everything out there is fake. There’s probably two percent of it that’s real.

Kim Kardashian: You just hope that they work it out. It just makes me realize how much more private I would want to be.

Khloe Kardashian: They were very private.

Kim Kardashian: Yeah, it’s just that everyone is getting so into their business and it’s just not really right or fair. This is their own personal problem. They should really deal with that personally. I feel like the media is getting way too involved in it. It’s just creating more harm. It’s not entertainment. It’s their real lives.

PR.com: When do you think media is a positive in your lives, and when is it a negative?

Kim Kardashian: I think that when we show up at an event, whether it’s an event to promote something or a charity event, obviously you expect the media. You need it in that way to promote whatever you need to promote, and to get the word out there. And it can be a negative thing if you’re going through something that you want kept private, or if people are out there that are trying to get a little bit of their fifteen minutes of fame. The media won’t fact check anymore. They’ll take someone’s story that is completely false, and that’s just not fair. Regardless, media is a double edged sword.

Khloe Kardashian: Even if you’re on the red carpet and you have a bad angle, they’ll run that [picture], because it benefits them. Even in the most perfect scenario, they want to sell for them. It’s all about them.

PR.com: What can we expect on the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

Khloe Kardashian: This season is crazy because there are so many things that we’ve never had before.

Kim Kardashian: New people get introduced onto the show. Lamar is on this season. You’ll see Reggie back on this season, and you see Kourtney and Scott this season.

Khloe Kardashian: Kourtney going through pregnancy and all that drama, and us trying to accept Scott back into our family. Robert dealing with his girlfriend and trying to let her go and move on; all of us kind of figuring out our lives.

Kim Kardashian: I think we’re all just so much more comfortable now, and you get to see everything.

The new season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” premieres Sun., Dec. 13, 2009 at 10/9c, on E! Visit eonline.com/on/shows/kardashians.



