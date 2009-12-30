Swann House Bed & Breakfast: An Elegant and Tranquil Experience in Washington, DC

Swann House Bed & Breakfast Guestroom at Swann House Bed & Breakfast Guestroom at Swann House Bed & Breakfast Breakfast Spread at Swann House Bed & Breakfast Romantic Master Bathroom in Swann House's Il Duomo Suite

Situated on a splendid corner in the heart of Washington, DC’s famous Dupont Circle sits the historically rich and elegantly appointed Swann House Bed & Breakfast. A Victorian style mansion with a wraparound porch overlooking the activity of city locals, Swann House Bed & Breakfast in Washington, DC offers a relaxing refuge from the hustle and bustle surrounding Washington’s main tourist attractions and business sector. A stay at Swann House Bed & Breakfast situates guests in a residential tree lined neighborhood filled with restaurants, parks, and shopping, and just a stone’s through away from all of the action. Dupont Circle offers the ideal location for soaking up local culture around Washington, DC. During our stay at Swann House Bed & Breakfast we did quite a bit of walking to get to local hotspots and rode on the immaculately clean and speedy subway system to visit such places as The Smithsonian, The Lincoln Memorial, The Washington Monument and reflecting pool, the World War II memorial and of course The White House.

After traveling down to Washington, DC from New York we arrived at Swann House Bed & Breakfast a little weary from our trip, but were immediately recharged as the front door opened and we were greeted by the B & B’s longtime innkeeper, Rick Verkler. Rick was wonderfully welcoming, offering us a tour of this spectacular home. From the beautiful crystal chandeliers and magnificently upholstered furniture to the tranquil spa-like atmosphere which makes one feel as though they are on a healthful retreat, we felt comfortable immediately.

One look around and it is obvious that Washington, DC’s Swann House Bed & Breakfast is bathed in historical value. As we were ushered into our guestroom, we were greeted by warm golden lighting, lush bedroom fabrics, and a large whirlpool roman bathtub that was calling my name. We were encouraged to feel at home and to roam and explore the beautiful urban mansion. Upon doing so we discovered that each guestroom was more opulent and breathtaking than the next, adorned with various details like framed collectible artwork, wood burning fireplaces, four poster beds and fresh cut flowers. We particularly recommend the Il Duomo suite for those special romantic occasions. When staying in this room you will feel like you have stepped back in time to old-world Washington. With slanted cathedral ceilings, a king size iron bed with a feather mattress, skylight, fireplace and wet bar, this room is perfect for entertaining or spending quality time with that special someone. The large bathroom features a gilded domed ceiling, an old school freestanding bathtub and is surrounded by a whimsical angelic mural inspired by the frescoes in Florence, Italy. The entire suite is decked out in rich tones of red and gold. The Il Duomo suite sits on the third floor of Swann House Bed & Breakfast and offers plenty of privacy.

Beyond the guestrooms, Swann House offers four floors of living space, with the main ground level floor serving as the most frequented common areas. Guests make themselves at home in the office overlooking the back of the property and the home’s private pool. There is a laptop computer with Internet access, a library of information about Washington, DC for those who are trying to plan out their itinerary, and hors d'oeuvres, bottled water, an assortment of herbal teas and other refreshments are served throughout the day in and around this room. Some guests enjoy an evening or mid-afternoon tea out on the home’s luxurious wrap around porch as they soak up activity on the street just below. Others choose to unwind after a long day of sightseeing with a copy of The Washington Post in the home’s formal living room area, complete with sunny bay window and piano.

Breakfast is served each morning in the sun drenched formal dining room where guests can sample an extensive buffet of continental choices such as fresh fruit, cereal, toast, coffee and juice. There is also a warm breakfast entrée offered, which is different each morning, specially prepared and served by the innkeeper. During our stay we tasted freshly made Belgian waffles and delicious eggs Benedict.

The Swann House offers the personal hospitality and warmth of a Bed & Breakfast without losing the luxury and appointments of a large hotel. It is truly the best of both worlds.

The history of Swann House dates back to 1883 when the home was constructed by Washington artist and architect Walter Paris for his own use. The house was sold to a prominent lawyer in 1886 and has functioned as a private residence ever since, continuing to be purchased and lived in by a string of prominent members of Washington, DC society, now spanning across three centuries. In addition to hosting several high profile Washington social events, Swann House also became a boarding house for GIs returning from World War II during the middle of the twentieth century. After decades of neglect the home was finally re-purchased by Mark Montgomery and Wallace Tutt in 1986 and extensive renovation began to restore the home to what it is today. Upon completion of the renovation the home was given the moniker, Swann House, as a tribute to its Swann Street location.

In 1989 Richard and Mary Ross purchased the newly restored Swann House as their home. The Ross’s travel extensively which accounts for the eclectic interior design and works of art which line the halls and rooms of this magnificent inn. Mary Ross personally picked out the color palatte of each room and selected the home’s fabrics and furnishings. In 1997 Richard and Mary Ross opened Swann House as a Bed & Breakfast.

Rooms range from modest to opulent to fit a variety of budgets and needs. Guestrooms range from $169 to $389 a night depending upon room, and vary throughout the year based on season. It is noteworthy that the Swann House Bed & Breakfast holds the distinction of being the sole listing for the Washington, DC area in the 2009/2010 Select Registry of Distinguished Inns of North America (innbook.com or selectregistry.com).

If you are planning a trip to the Washington, DC area, visit swannhouse.com for detailed information and to make reservations.



