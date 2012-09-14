COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Excend Salt Lake City, UT Excend (www.excend.com) provides investment banking services to clients that are seeking investment capital or to be acquired. Excend... Kent Group Inc. Minocqua, WI Kent Group Inc. is North America's leading firm specializing in managing investment banking projects for and providing financial advisory... Madison Street Capital Chicago, IL Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering... Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc. Memphis, TN Provides brokerage, investment banking, and other financial services to individuals and institutions. Includes news, commentaries and service... The Carlton Group New York, NY The Carlton Group Ltd. is a national real estate and loan sale investment bank prominent in debt and equity placement, commercial and residential... Companies 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

