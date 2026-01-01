Company Profiles Excend Excend (www.excend.com) provides investment banking services to clients that are seeking investment capital or to be acquired. Excend guides its clients in acquiring capital from financial... Kent Group Inc. Kent Group Inc. is North America's leading firm specializing in managing investment banking projects for and providing financial advisory services to agribusiness, food and related companies. Kent... Madison Street Capital Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and... Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc. Provides brokerage, investment banking, and other financial services to individuals and institutions. Includes news, commentaries and service information. The Carlton Group The Carlton Group Ltd. is a national real estate and loan sale investment bank prominent in debt and equity placement, commercial and residential loan sales, and investment sales. Founded in 1991,...