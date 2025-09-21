RBR Global Sales offers cash advance programs for small US businesses hard hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cash advances will be provided to all operational small businesses based on their business potential and future revenue, not solely based on credit score. Businesses with $100K in annual revenue and 1+ years of operation are eligible to apply for these advances. Business owners in need of financing can apply online in minutes by visiting the official website. - July 28, 2020 - RBR Global Sales