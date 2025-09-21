Recent Headlines
3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Executive Promotion
Nick Bramblett Appointed Chief Operating Officer of 3PG Advisors, LLC - September 21, 2025 - 3PG Advisors, LLC
3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Strategic Expansion
Gloria G. Palmer, CPA / COO Elevated to Co-Founder and President of New Business Unit: Source Expert Advisors, LLC - September 21, 2025 - 3PG Advisors, LLC
Versailles Group, Ltd. Announces the Successful Sale of MSK Precision Products, Inc. to CORE Industrial Partners Portfolio Company Precision X Group
Versailles Group, Ltd. announced the successful sale of MSK Precision Products, Inc. to PrecisionX Group, a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners. MSK, known for precision machining and assembly in sectors like medical and aerospace, was sold by Brinkman International Group as part of a strategic realignment. The acquisition will enhance PrecisionX's capabilities, expanding its reach in high-growth markets. Versailles Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction. - September 04, 2024 - Versailles Group Ltd.
Windsor Capital Expands Its Florida Investment Banking Team
Windsor Capital, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Gaet Tyranski as Senior Advisor in its Tampa, Florida office. - June 01, 2024 - Windsor Capital
Pari Passu M&A Mediation Launches to Address Need for Specialist Help with M&A Disputes
Pari Passu M&A Mediation offers a unique value proposition. Rather than seeking to be a disputes resolution generalist, the firm strictly limits its practice to conflicts arising from M&A transactions. Drawing upon more than four decades of successful deal making and problem solving, Pari Passu M&A Mediation helps parties find solutions to challenging and complex M&A-related controversies. - October 11, 2022 - Pari Passu M&A Mediation LLC
Perpetua Advisors' Growth Continues with the Newly Expanded "Office of the CIO" Division, Led by Ibrahim Sayed
Ibrahim leads Perpetua Advisors’ Office of the CIO where he assists their clients in the consolidation, organization, and deployment of key IT processes and sub-processes in alignment with Perpetua’s IT Business Management disciplines. Ibrahim is a devout data advocate who implements... - September 15, 2022 - Perpetua Advisors
Susan Burciaga Selected to Expand Perpetua Advisors' Service Offerings as Chief Project Officer
Perpetua Advisors is pleased to announce that Susan Burciaga has joined as Chief Project Officer. She is responsible for project and program management for all Perpetua projects, including onboarding and managing outside vendors, as well as leading the company’s delivery of integrated... - July 28, 2022 - Perpetua Advisors
Perpetua Advisors Taps Tech Exec Scott Gowdish to Lead Growing CTO Division
Scott, in his role as Chief Technology Officer at Perpetua Advisors, brings to the company over 20 years experience in the Enterprise-software industry. Among his many professional strengths are performance tuning and scaling Cloud Platforms as well as transitioning Legacy Platforms from... - July 22, 2022 - Perpetua Advisors
Perpetua Advisors Selects Lindsay Hannah to Serve as Vice President of Operations
Lindsay holds the position of Vice President of Operations at Perpetua Advisors. She is responsible for managing the firm’s financial operations, including new-business and business-development initiatives, team management, digital-strategy development, and client support. Prior to joining... - July 14, 2022 - Perpetua Advisors
Perpetua Advisors to Crack the Code on a Customer-Centric, B2B Digital Platform for Precisional LLC
Perpetua Advisors, LLC, the Dallas, Texas based information-technology consulting firm, has been selected as the technology-leadership and transition partner for Precisional LLC, a newly established global platform launched in May and formed through the acquisition of multiple business units from... - July 07, 2022 - Perpetua Advisors
Aberdeen Advisors Welcomes Jud Parker to Its Mergers & Acquisitions Team
Former Business Owner and Private Banker, Jud Parker, Joins Aberdeen Advisors' Mergers & Acquisitions Team - May 18, 2021 - Aberdeen Advisors, Inc.
NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC Launches Complimentary Software Benchmarking Report Analyzing Publicly-Traded Application Software Firms in the U.S.
Valuation & Tech M&A Advisory Firm Captures Both Size-Adjusted Data and Financial Ratios for the Middle-Market Software Firms. NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC (“NAV”), a multidisciplinary valuation and technology investment banking firm, launched its 4th Quarter 2020 Software Benchmarking Report today. The NAV Software Benchmarking Report presents over 60 pages covering market commentary and analysis of industry trends. - November 17, 2020 - NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC
Northshire Consulting and Newport Group Partner for New Pooled Employer Plan Exclusively for Chambers of Commerce and Their Members
Northshire Consulting, LLC “Northshire” a nationally recognized brand and thought leader in the Chamber of Commerce community, is pleased to announce the selection of Newport Retirement “Newport” as the recordkeeper for the national Chamber of Commerce Pooled Employer Plan... - August 14, 2020 - Northshire Consulting, LLC
RBR Global Sales Offers Cash Advances for Small Business Relief
RBR Global Sales offers cash advance programs for small US businesses hard hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cash advances will be provided to all operational small businesses based on their business potential and future revenue, not solely based on credit score. Businesses with $100K in annual revenue and 1+ years of operation are eligible to apply for these advances. Business owners in need of financing can apply online in minutes by visiting the official website. - July 28, 2020 - RBR Global Sales
Florida-Based, U.S. Market Entry Accelerator MergingMinds International (MMI) Announces New Website Launch
The newly redesigned website illustrates how MergingMinds International (MMI) works to actively solve problems that companies encounter across all aspects of their U.S. market entry initiatives. - June 03, 2020 - MergingMinds International
Transporter.city Raises Funding from Touchstone, Lead Angels and Others
Gurugram-based startup, Transporter.city has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Axilor and Touchstone Equities, Lead Angels, and other Angels. In his comments, Sushanto Mitra, CEO, Lead Angels said, “Logistics remains a big problem to be solved in India and while technology... - August 05, 2019 - Lead Angels
ESOP Governance Discussion
ESOP Association Meeting to feature Schatz, Kaplan. - July 24, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
AI in Healthcare Symposium Hosted by BrainX Community and Lead Angels - A Huge Success
A conference on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, an initiative by BrainX Community in association with Lead Angels and FITT Delhi, was hosted on the 6th of July, at IIT Delhi. The aim of the summit was to recognize the huge potential AI carries in the field of Healthcare. - July 12, 2019 - Lead Angels
Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms
Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partner Testifies Before Two Connecticut Legislative Committees
Richard A. Glassman testifies in favor of legislation to encourage employee ownership in architectural firms and to create an employee ownership center within the Connecticut Department of Economic Development. - April 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partners to Speak at National Employee Ownership Conference
Three firm partners to speak at National Center for Employee Ownership event in Pittsburgh - April 08, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Recognizes 2019 Top Workplace ESOP Companies
Five ESOP Companies Receive 2019 Top Workplace Honors - April 05, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
WCP Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to iS5 Communications Inc. on Its CDN $22 Million Round of Funding
WCP is proud to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to iS5 Communications Inc. on its CDN $22 million round of funding. iS5Com is an innovative provider of cyber-secure industrial platforms headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company will use the funding to further enhance its... - September 11, 2018 - Woodside Capital Partners
Scandia Packaging Machinery Company Acquired by KHS USA, Inc.
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC announced the sale of their client, Scandia Packaging Machinery Company (Scandia), to KHS USA, Inc (KHS). The acquisition of Scandia will allow KHS to expand its portfolio to include compact cartoners and secondary packaging machines. KHS will integrate Scandia with their existing Sarasota, Florida-based manufacturing operations. - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Source Code, LLC Purchases Assets of Aberdeen LLC
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Aberdeen LLC (Aberdeen) has joined Source Code, LLC (Source Code), a portfolio company of JMC Capital Partners, after Source Code purchased certain assets and assumed the sales and product development teams from Aberdeen. - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Zwift, LLC Purchases Assets of Milestone Sports, LTD.
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Milestone Sports, LTD. (Milestone) has joined Zwift, LLC, after Zwift purchased the assets and assumed the development team from Milestone Sports. - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Medcision, Inc. Has Been Acquired by BroadOak Capital Partners
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Medcision, Inc. has been acquired by BroadOak Fund II and BroadOak Fund III (collectively BroadOak) via §363 sale. BroadOak is partnering with Astero Bio Corporation (Astero) to manage the assets moving... - May 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Troverco, Inc. Emerges from Bankruptcy with Confirmed Plan of Reorganization
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Troverco, Inc. has exited bankruptcy with a confirmed Plan of Reorganization. Troverco filed for bankruptcy June 29th, 2017, as part of a coordinated, multi-pronged initiative to reorganize the business. Advised by Three... - May 24, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Madison Street Capital Advises Professional Pipe, Inc. (“PPI”) on Its Majority Recapitalization by KJM Capital, LLC
Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, served as exclusive advisor to Professional Pipe, Inc. (“PPI”) on the majority recapitalization of its business by KJM Capital, LLC. PPI designs and installs process piping to manufacturing facilities, including the... - April 12, 2018 - Madison Street Capital
Merit Harbor Capital Wins Acquisition International’s Leading M&A Adviser of the Year
Merit Harbor Capital, a Seattle-Tacoma based investment bank, was recently awarded the prestigious Acquisition International’s award for Leading M&A Adviser of the Year – USA. “A healthy U.S. economy has resulted in a robust market for business owners looking to sell,”... - March 07, 2018 - Merit Harbor Capital
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners’ Client, Tec Air Acquired by Angstrom USA in §363 Bankruptcy Sale
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (321 Capital) announced its client, Tec Air, Inc., has been successfully acquired by Angstrom USA, via §363 Sale of substantially all the assets, as part of it’s plan to exit Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Managing Partner of Three Twenty-One Capital... - January 16, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Madison Street Capital Announced as Winner of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards
The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards on Monday, November 13th at the 2017 M&A Advisor Awards Gala at the Metropolitan Club, New York, NY. Madison Street Capital was named a winner for the Debt Financing Deal of the Year. - November 16, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Announced as Finalist for the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards
The M&A Advisor is pleased to announce the finalists of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards. Madison Street Capital was named as a finalist for “Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year” as well as “Financials Deal of the Year (Under 250MM)” and “Debt... - September 18, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Arranges $4.1 Million Debt Facility for Chicago Yacht Works
Madison Street Capital (MSC), an international investment banking firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a $4.1 million debt facility for Chicago Yacht Works. Chicago Yacht Works, with over 600 feet of river frontage and 300,000 sq. ft. of indoor heated storage, combined with... - September 07, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Arranges Growth Equity Facility for Sterling Packaging
International investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a growth equity investment for its client, Sterling Packaging. Based in Selkirk, Manitoba, with expansion into Monroeville, Alabama, Sterling Packaging is a leading manufacturer of... - July 31, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Furious Corp: A Nielsen Backed Big Data Co for Media in Series A
Investment access has formally opened for Furious Corp - a Nielsen backed "Big Data" technology company. - June 28, 2017 - equityfor
Madison Street Capital Wins M&A Deal of the Year
The M&A Advisor announced Madison Street Capital ("MSC") as a winner at the 9th Annual International M&A Advisor Awards for M&A DEAL OF THE YEAR. - June 14, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Angeleno: LA's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs, Top Deal-Makers, and Influencers That Keep the Region Bustling with New and Innovative Trends in the Business World
Barbara D'Amato | Trilogy Brands Group - Featured as One of LA's Power Players by Angeleno Magazine - June 06, 2017 - Trilogy Brands Group
Madison Street Capital Arranges Line of Credit for Maintenance Systems Management, Inc.
International investment banking firm Madison Street Capital (MSC) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a line of credit for its client, Maintenance Systems Management, Inc. (MSM). The facility was provided by Sterling Commercial Credit. The transaction was announced today by... - May 23, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Arranges Growth Capital for HeartSync, Inc.
Madison Street Capital (“MSC”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging growth capital for its client, HeartSync, Inc. (“HeartSync”). The facility was provided by Decathlon Capital Partners. The transaction was announced today by Charles Botchway, CEO of MSC. Madison Street Capital Senior Managing Director Barry Petersen led the transaction. - May 19, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Names Head of International Advisory Group
Madison Street Capital is pleased to announce that Joseph Alioto has joined the firm as Managing Director and will head the International Advisory Group (IAG). In this role, Mr. Alioto will work on the execution of Madison Street Capital’s global strategy, deepen client relationships and... - May 17, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Announced as Finalist for the 9th Annual International M&A Awards
The M&A Advisor is pleased to announce finalists of the 9th Annual International M&A Awards. Madison Street Capital was named as a finalist for four major categories including Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year, Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year ($10MM - $50MM), Latin American... - May 09, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
F&B Expansion in China: Trilogy Brands Speaker at the ICSC China Retail Summit in Shanghai, China
Trilogy Brands bets China has an appetite for American brands. - April 27, 2017 - Trilogy Brands Group
HyCarb Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Advisors
HyCarb, a company that is commercializing innovative next generation products and applications that utilize graphene and carbon nanotube technologies, announces the appointment of Sven Hackmann as a new member of HyCarb’s Board of Advisers. - April 14, 2017 - Rapid Venture Partners
Madison Street Capital Advises WLR Automotive Group on $13.2 Million Sale/Leaseback Transaction
Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, advises on the $13.2 Million sale/leaseback transaction for WLR Automotive Group. WLR Automotive Group is a leading car wash and detailing, lube, and automotive repair company in Maryland and Tristate region. Texas-based SCF Realty Capital completed the sale/leaseback transaction. - March 31, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Magnovate Transportation Inc. Evaluates Strategic R&D Cooperation with Partners in Europe – Expands Its Relationship with Rapid Venture Partners
Today Magnovate Transportation Inc. headquartered in Edmonton, announced that is has expanded its partnership with Los Angeles based Rapid Venture Partners to evaluate potential strategic R&D partnerships throughout Europe. - March 17, 2017 - Rapid Venture Partners
Madison Street Capital Announced as Winner of the 11th Annual Turnaround Awards
The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 11th Annual Turnaround Awards on Monday, January 27th. Madison Street Capital was named a winner for the Restructuring Deal of the Year (Under $25MM). The awards will be presented at a Black Tie Gala on Thursday, March 23rd at The Colony Hotel, Palm... - January 30, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Arranges Minority Recapitalization for ARES Security Corporation
International investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a minority equity and subordinated debt investment for its client, ARES Security Corporation. Based in Vienna, VA, ARES Security Corporation is a leading enterprise security risk... - January 10, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Madison Street Capital Acts as Advisor in the Merger Between DCG Software Value and The Spitfire Group
Madison Street Capital (“MSC”), an international investment banking firm serving the middle market, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to DCG Software Value, a global provider of function point analysis, software estimation services and software value management, in the merger with The Spitfire Group, a business-oriented technology consulting firm headquartered in Denver. - January 04, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Torchlight Energy Enters Farm-Out Agreement on Its Marcelina Creek Project
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has entered into a farm-out agreement with PetroBridge Energy for the Johnson #4 well in its Marcelina Creek Project in Wilson County, TX. The Johnson #4 well is a... - November 14, 2016 - PetroBridge Energy