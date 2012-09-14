PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Transporter.city Raises Funding from Touchstone, Lead Angels and Others Gurugram-based startup, Transporter.city has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Axilor and Touchstone Equities, Lead Angels, and other Angels. In his comments, Sushanto Mitra, CEO, Lead Angels said, “Logistics remains a big problem to be solved in India and while technology solutions... - August 05, 2019 - Lead Angels

ESOP Governance Discussion ESOP Association Meeting to feature Schatz, Kaplan. - July 24, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

AI in Healthcare Symposium Hosted by BrainX Community and Lead Angels - A Huge Success A conference on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, an initiative by BrainX Community in association with Lead Angels and FITT Delhi, was hosted on the 6th of July, at IIT Delhi. The aim of the summit was to recognize the huge potential AI carries in the field of Healthcare. - July 12, 2019 - Lead Angels

Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partner Testifies Before Two Connecticut Legislative Committees Richard A. Glassman testifies in favor of legislation to encourage employee ownership in architectural firms and to create an employee ownership center within the Connecticut Department of Economic Development. - April 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partners to Speak at National Employee Ownership Conference Three firm partners to speak at National Center for Employee Ownership event in Pittsburgh - April 08, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Recognizes 2019 Top Workplace ESOP Companies Five ESOP Companies Receive 2019 Top Workplace Honors - April 05, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

WCP Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to iS5 Communications Inc. on Its CDN $22 Million Round of Funding WCP is proud to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to iS5 Communications Inc. on its CDN $22 million round of funding. iS5Com is an innovative provider of cyber-secure industrial platforms headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company will use the funding to further enhance its revolutionary... - September 11, 2018 - Woodside Capital Partners

Zwift, LLC Purchases Assets of Milestone Sports, LTD. Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Milestone Sports, LTD. (Milestone) has joined Zwift, LLC, after Zwift purchased the assets and assumed the development team from Milestone Sports. - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Scandia Packaging Machinery Company Acquired by KHS USA, Inc. Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC announced the sale of their client, Scandia Packaging Machinery Company (Scandia), to KHS USA, Inc (KHS). The acquisition of Scandia will allow KHS to expand its portfolio to include compact cartoners and secondary packaging machines. KHS will integrate Scandia with their existing Sarasota, Florida-based manufacturing operations. - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Source Code, LLC Purchases Assets of Aberdeen LLC Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Aberdeen LLC (Aberdeen) has joined Source Code, LLC (Source Code), a portfolio company of JMC Capital Partners, after Source Code purchased certain assets and assumed the sales and product development teams from Aberdeen. 3-21... - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Medcision, Inc. Has Been Acquired by BroadOak Capital Partners Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Medcision, Inc. has been acquired by BroadOak Fund II and BroadOak Fund III (collectively BroadOak) via §363 sale. BroadOak is partnering with Astero Bio Corporation (Astero) to manage the assets moving forward. BroadOak... - May 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Troverco, Inc. Emerges from Bankruptcy with Confirmed Plan of Reorganization Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Troverco, Inc. has exited bankruptcy with a confirmed Plan of Reorganization. Troverco filed for bankruptcy June 29th, 2017, as part of a coordinated, multi-pronged initiative to reorganize the business. Advised by Three Twenty-One... - May 24, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Madison Street Capital Advises Professional Pipe, Inc. (“PPI”) on Its Majority Recapitalization by KJM Capital, LLC Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, served as exclusive advisor to Professional Pipe, Inc. (“PPI”) on the majority recapitalization of its business by KJM Capital, LLC. PPI designs and installs process piping to manufacturing facilities, including the nation’s... - April 12, 2018 - Madison Street Capital

Merit Harbor Capital Wins Acquisition International’s Leading M&A Adviser of the Year Merit Harbor Capital, a Seattle-Tacoma based investment bank, was recently awarded the prestigious Acquisition International’s award for Leading M&A Adviser of the Year – USA. “A healthy U.S. economy has resulted in a robust market for business owners looking to sell,” said... - March 07, 2018 - Merit Harbor Capital

Three Twenty-One Capital Partners’ Client, Tec Air Acquired by Angstrom USA in §363 Bankruptcy Sale Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (321 Capital) announced its client, Tec Air, Inc., has been successfully acquired by Angstrom USA, via §363 Sale of substantially all the assets, as part of it’s plan to exit Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Managing Partner of Three Twenty-One Capital Partners,... - January 16, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Madison Street Capital Announced as Winner of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards on Monday, November 13th at the 2017 M&A Advisor Awards Gala at the Metropolitan Club, New York, NY. Madison Street Capital was named a winner for the Debt Financing Deal of the Year. - November 16, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Announced as Finalist for the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards The M&A Advisor is pleased to announce the finalists of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards. Madison Street Capital was named as a finalist for “Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year” as well as “Financials Deal of the Year (Under 250MM)” and “Debt Financing... - September 18, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Arranges $4.1 Million Debt Facility for Chicago Yacht Works Madison Street Capital (MSC), an international investment banking firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a $4.1 million debt facility for Chicago Yacht Works. Chicago Yacht Works, with over 600 feet of river frontage and 300,000 sq. ft. of indoor heated storage, combined with service... - September 07, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Arranges Growth Equity Facility for Sterling Packaging International investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a growth equity investment for its client, Sterling Packaging. Based in Selkirk, Manitoba, with expansion into Monroeville, Alabama, Sterling Packaging is a leading manufacturer of folding... - July 31, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Furious Corp: A Nielsen Backed Big Data Co for Media in Series A Investment access has formally opened for Furious Corp - a Nielsen backed "Big Data" technology company. - June 28, 2017 - equityfor

Madison Street Capital Wins M&A Deal of the Year The M&A Advisor announced Madison Street Capital ("MSC") as a winner at the 9th Annual International M&A Advisor Awards for M&A DEAL OF THE YEAR. - June 14, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Arranges Line of Credit for Maintenance Systems Management, Inc. International investment banking firm Madison Street Capital (MSC) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a line of credit for its client, Maintenance Systems Management, Inc. (MSM). The facility was provided by Sterling Commercial Credit. The transaction was announced today by Madison... - May 23, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Arranges Growth Capital for HeartSync, Inc. Madison Street Capital (“MSC”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging growth capital for its client, HeartSync, Inc. (“HeartSync”). The facility was provided by Decathlon Capital Partners. The transaction was announced today by Charles Botchway, CEO of MSC. Madison Street Capital Senior Managing Director Barry Petersen led the transaction. - May 19, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Names Head of International Advisory Group Madison Street Capital is pleased to announce that Joseph Alioto has joined the firm as Managing Director and will head the International Advisory Group (IAG). In this role, Mr. Alioto will work on the execution of Madison Street Capital’s global strategy, deepen client relationships and enhance... - May 17, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Announced as Finalist for the 9th Annual International M&A Awards The M&A Advisor is pleased to announce finalists of the 9th Annual International M&A Awards. Madison Street Capital was named as a finalist for four major categories including Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year, Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year ($10MM - $50MM), Latin American Deal... - May 09, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

HyCarb Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Advisors HyCarb, a company that is commercializing innovative next generation products and applications that utilize graphene and carbon nanotube technologies, announces the appointment of Sven Hackmann as a new member of HyCarb’s Board of Advisers. - April 14, 2017 - Rapid Venture Partners

Madison Street Capital Advises WLR Automotive Group on $13.2 Million Sale/Leaseback Transaction Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, advises on the $13.2 Million sale/leaseback transaction for WLR Automotive Group. WLR Automotive Group is a leading car wash and detailing, lube, and automotive repair company in Maryland and Tristate region. Texas-based SCF Realty Capital completed the sale/leaseback transaction. - March 31, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Magnovate Transportation Inc. Evaluates Strategic R&D Cooperation with Partners in Europe – Expands Its Relationship with Rapid Venture Partners Today Magnovate Transportation Inc. headquartered in Edmonton, announced that is has expanded its partnership with Los Angeles based Rapid Venture Partners to evaluate potential strategic R&D partnerships throughout Europe. - March 17, 2017 - Rapid Venture Partners

Madison Street Capital Announced as Winner of the 11th Annual Turnaround Awards The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 11th Annual Turnaround Awards on Monday, January 27th. Madison Street Capital was named a winner for the Restructuring Deal of the Year (Under $25MM). The awards will be presented at a Black Tie Gala on Thursday, March 23rd at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach,... - January 30, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Arranges Minority Recapitalization for ARES Security Corporation International investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a minority equity and subordinated debt investment for its client, ARES Security Corporation. Based in Vienna, VA, ARES Security Corporation is a leading enterprise security risk management... - January 10, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Acts as Advisor in the Merger Between DCG Software Value and The Spitfire Group Madison Street Capital (“MSC”), an international investment banking firm serving the middle market, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to DCG Software Value, a global provider of function point analysis, software estimation services and software value management, in the merger with The Spitfire Group, a business-oriented technology consulting firm headquartered in Denver. - January 04, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Torchlight Energy Enters Farm-Out Agreement on Its Marcelina Creek Project Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has entered into a farm-out agreement with PetroBridge Energy for the Johnson #4 well in its Marcelina Creek Project in Wilson County, TX. The Johnson #4 well is a vertical... - November 14, 2016 - PetroBridge Energy

Advisor of the Year Recognizes 2016 Award Winners at Second Annual Event Leading business professionals in San Diego honored for stellar leadership and outstanding accomplishments in the M&A community - November 12, 2016 - San Diego Advisor of the Year

Advisor of the Year Announces Awards Finalists, Continuing Education San Diego’s top professionals to be recognized and invited to speak at upcoming Association for Corporate Growth event. - October 22, 2016 - San Diego Advisor of the Year

Trilogy Brands Group Premier Presenting Sponsor at Global Restaurant Leadership Conference in the Middle East Trilogy Brands Group, a pioneer in Global Brand Development, was a Premier Presenting Sponsor at the 1st Inaugural Global Restaurant Leadership Conference 2016 held in the Middle East. - October 18, 2016 - Trilogy Brands Group

Trilogy Brands Group: Keynote Speaker at the Middle East Franchise Association Expo and Awards Ceremony 2016 in Dubai, UAE Middle East Franchise expo is pleased to announce Trilogy Brands Group, as a Keynote Speaker at the Middle East Franchise Association Expo and Awards Ceremony, presented by His Highness Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khaled Al Saud, Honorary Chairman of the Middle East and North Africa Franchise Association... - October 18, 2016 - Trilogy Brands Group

Advisor of the Year Announces Keynote Speaker, Panelists Legendary San Diego philanthropist Ernest Rady slated to speak; Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman and San Diego Chargers’ Jeanne Bonk headline the "GameChangers" panel - October 16, 2016 - San Diego Advisor of the Year

Visionary Business Transitions, LLC Announce Launch of a New Sell-Side Representation M&A Firm Visionary Business Transitions was founded by two professionals who have spent their entire careers working with and helping closely held business owners. Drawing their legal and accounting backgrounds combined with years of experience helping business owners sell their business has resulted in a firm whose depth, experience and execution is unmatched by others. - October 07, 2016 - Visionary Business Transitions, LLC

Madison Street Capital Arranges Credit Facility for Centex Machining, Inc. Madison Street Capital (“MSC”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a growth capital credit facility for its client, Centex Machining, Inc. (“Centex”). The facility was provided by Crestmark Bank. The transaction was announced today by Charles Botchway, CEO of... - September 27, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

Advisor of the Year Announces 2016 Event, Judges Awards recognize local advisors who provide extraordinary service in the sale, acquisition, expansion or recapitalization of a company. - September 08, 2016 - San Diego Advisor of the Year

Madison Street Capital Announced as Finalist for the 15th Annual M&A Advisor Awards The M&A Advisor has announced Chicago based international investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, as a finalist for the 15th Annual M&A Advisor Awards. The awards, widely respected as a pinnacle of achievement in the financial industry, recognize excellence in deal making, restructuring... - August 29, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

Dowco Acquires Acuña & Asociados S.A. Madison Street Capital Acted as Advisor to The Dowco Group of Companies Madison Street Capital, (MSC), an international investment banking firm, served as exclusive advisor to The Dowco Group of Companies ('Dowco'), in the acquisition of Acuña & Asociados S.A. ('Acuña'). Acuña is a leading Steel Detailing and Structural Engineering firm located in Santiago, Chile which serves companies across the world. - August 22, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

Clear Tax Provides Critical Defense Against IRS Scrutiny Business owners and other management now have access to a tool that can determine their risk of an IRS audit. - July 30, 2016 - Clear Tax

Madison Street Capital Arranges $2.5MM Equity Facility for GMS-Pavilion Properties, LLC International investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a $2.5MM equity facility for its client, GMS-Pavilion Properties, LLC. Based in Bloomington, IN, GMS-Pavilion Properties is a real estate development and construction company that handles... - April 20, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Wins Cross Border Deal of the Year The M&A Advisor announced Madison Street Capital ("MSC") as a winner at the 8th Annual International M&A Advisor Awards for Cross Border Deal of the Year ($10 million to $25 million). The award was for the acquisition of Fabtrol Systems by AVEVA, led by Senior Managing Director Karl... - April 15, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Senior Managing Director, Karl D’Cunha, to Speak at 2016 International Financial Forum Featuring the 8th Annual International M&A Awards Madison Street Capital’s Karl D’Cunha, Senior Managing Director, will be chairing a panel at the upcoming 8th Annual International M&A Awards on April 12, 2016 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Mr. D’Cunha will be sitting alongside other industry experts at the Stalwarts... - April 12, 2016 - Madison Street Capital