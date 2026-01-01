Company Profiles CarPaymentCalculator Are you thinking of buying a new or used car? Use our free collection of online calculators to determine how much car you can afford, operating costs, fuel economy, and the total cost of ownership. Dealerlink Dealerlink was founded with one primary objective in mind: To provide new and used car dealers with car sales leads and special finance leads while providing an economical and cost effective way of... RateGenius, Inc. RateGenius customers may enjoy up to 60 days before their first payment. If you are planning that summer vacation, or you need some help with your electric bill, refinancing your car could be the...