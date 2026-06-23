Recent Headlines
Within Auto Lending
TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation
TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending... - June 23, 2026 - TruDecision Inc.
TruDecision and Odessa Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Lender Success
TruDecision Inc., a leading credit risk analytic solutions provider, announced it has entered into a partnership with Odessa Technologies, Inc. (Odessa), a leading global provider of asset finance software to deliver an integrated AI-based solutions platform through their existing loan origination... - October 10, 2025 - TruDecision Inc.
Title Twins Enhance Vehicle and Vessel Titling with Services Available Through the West Virginia Clearinghouse
Title Twins is recognized as a prominent processor in the vehicle and vessel titling industry, offering services that span across the United States. The company’s efforts to provide efficient and customer-centric titling services are supported by its extensive experience and commitment to excellence. - February 28, 2024 - Title Twins
Verifacto Introduces Verifacto e-Sign to Enhance Smart DMS Capabilities for Auto Dealers
Verifacto introduces Verifacto e-Sign, enhancing its Smart DMS for auto dealerships. This feature streamlines operations, saves time, and improves document management through secure electronic signatures, aligning with evolving customer preferences for online solutions. Visit Verifacto.com for more information. - February 25, 2024 - Verifacto
Gestalt Announces Partnership with TruDecision to Integrate Analytics, AI and Reporting for Lenders
Gestalt Tech (Gestalt) announced today that they have entered into an agreement to partner with Irving, TX based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) to provide sophisticated analytic tools through their cutting age data warehouse platform. By integrating TruDecision’s suite of analytic tools,... - February 22, 2024 - TruDecision Inc.
As Home and Auto Insurance Prices Surge, Woop Insurance, a Philadelphia Start-Up, Offers Consumers a Solution
Woop Insurance’s new product - Insurance Dashboard - gives consumers a free personalized evaluation of their insurance policy that allows members to understand the current insurance market and their policy costs and coverage, to make informed decisions for the best coverage and price. - August 17, 2023 - Its Woop
TruDecision Announces the Launch of TruDec AE to Deliver Powerful Attributes That Boost the Predictive Power of Lender’s Models
TruDecision announced today the launch of their credit attribute engine TruDec AE. The engine integrates application, loan structure, credit bureau and alternative data to provide lenders the next generation of modeling attributes. The product is calibrated for all credit bureau formats and allows... - January 19, 2023 - TruDecision Inc.
Integrated Lending Technologies Announces Partnership with TruDecision to Drive Volume and Profitability with Lenders
Integrated Lending Technologies (ILT) announced today that they have entered into an agreement to partner with Irving, TX-based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) to provide sophisticated analytic tools through their Allegro™ Lending Suite (Allegro™) Loan Origination System. By integrating... - November 09, 2022 - TruDecision Inc.
CIG Financial Expands Relationship with TruDecision to Build Captive Lending for AutoNation
CIG Financial, an AutoNation Company (CIG) that will be rebranded AutoNation Finance, announced today that they will be expanding their partnership with Irving, Texas-based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) as they build out the captive lending business for AutoNation. On July 21, 2022, AutoNation... - October 18, 2022 - TruDecision Inc.
With Interest Rates Falling, Now is a Good Time to Get That Car Payment Lowered and CarRefinance.com Can Help
Car Refinance has helped car owners across the United States lower their vehicle’s monthly payments by offering the lowest interest rates from its large network of auto lenders. As of 2021, CEO Edgar Gonzalez now leads Car Refinance, an accomplished marketing innovator with years of digital experience. - February 02, 2022 - CarRefinance.com
SameDay Auto Finance Selects the TruDecision Expert Auto Score
TruDecision, Inc. (TruDecision) announced today that SameDay Auto Finance has integrated with the TruDecision Expert Auto Score in order increase service levels to auto dealers and offer additional approvals to underserved consumers. - October 14, 2021 - TruDecision Inc.
Carvant Financial LLC Welcomes David Cevasco as National Sales Manager
Carvant Financial LLC, a leading non-prime automobile finance company based in Syosset NY, today announced the addition of David Cevasco as National Sales Manager. Mr. Cevasco most recently served as Divisional Manager for United Auto Credit Corp. “We’re very excited to have David join... - October 05, 2021 - Carvant Financial LLC
Refused Car Finance Survey Shows 60% of People Think You Can’t Get Approved for Bad Credit Car Finance
A recent customer survey from Refused Car Finance showed that 60% of people think that you can’t get approved for car finance with bad credit. The bad credit car finance specialist disagrees. - March 22, 2021 - UK Car Finance
TruDecision Appoints Auto Finance Veteran David Knightly to the Role of Chief Revenue Officer
TruDecision, Inc. (TruDecision) announced today that David Knightly, a seasoned auto finance executive, will assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer. TruDecision, a fintech company providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders, has experienced significant growth over the last year... - December 30, 2020 - TruDecision Inc.
Choice and Transparency Comes to Borrowers in South Africa with the Launch of CompareLoans.co.za
In a first for South Africa, CompareLoans brings unparalleled transparency around interest rates, fees and terms in the personal finance market. - June 11, 2020 - CompareLoans.co.za
Nectar Personal Loans a Viable Alternative to Expensive Credit Card Debt, Company Says
The steep interest rates on credit cards can undermine their convenience, and personal loans with lower rates should be considered an attractive option to consolidate credit card debt, according to Nectar. One of New Zealand’s leading online loan companies, Nectar believes that using a... - October 17, 2019 - Nectar Finance
CreditSnap, a Consumer Lending FinTech Platform, Emerges from Stealth Mode After Reaching 100K Consumer Loan Applications Milestone
CreditSnapTM Re-Imagines Consumer Lending Experience for Both Borrowers and Lenders (Banks and Credit Unions). Focused on High Performance Digital Experience, Soft Inquiry based PreQualification and LOS Automation, CreditSnap Consistently Generates +30% More Loans While Lowering Originations Costs by 40%. - August 16, 2019 - CreditSnap Inc.
First-Ever Flagstaff Nissan Subaru Pawtraits Charity & Adoption Event Benefits Coconino Humane Association
Flagstaff Nissan Subaru will host its inaugural 2018 Pawtraits Charity Event, in benefit of the Coconino Humane Association, on Saturday, December 8 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at 4910 E Marketplace Drive. The dealership will be offering families with kids and/or pets pictures with Santa in exchange for a voluntary $20 donation, with 100% percent of all funds going to charity. The nonprofit will also have pets available for adoption during the event. - November 28, 2018 - Flagstaff Nissan Subaru
Flagstaff Nissan Subaru Will Host Its 2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat Event on Halloween
Flagstaff Nissan Subaru will host this year’s Trunk-Or-Treat event inside its showroom at 4960 E. Marketplace Drive on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The free Halloween event is sponsored by Starbucks, the Grand Canyon Association, Flagstaff Figure Skating Club, CARSTAR Auto Repair, the Coconino Humane Association, Collins Irish Pub & Grill, and the AZTrans Department from NAU, which will all be onsite with decorated car trunks, treats and giveaways for the whole family. - October 30, 2018 - Flagstaff Nissan Subaru
SAFE Federal Credit Union Donates $25,000 for Hurricane Relief
SAFE Federal Credit Union, headquartered in the heart of South Carolina, has donated $25,000 for disaster relief related to Hurricane Florence. The credit union raised most of that amount through the sale of emergency lanterns ahead of the storm, then topped off the donation to make it an even... - September 22, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Raises $18,000 for Hurricane Relief Before Florence Arrives
SAFE Federal Credit Union, headquartered in the heart of South Carolina, has raised more than $18,000 for disaster relief in just two days leading up to the landfall of Hurricane Florence in the region. “We saw this as an opportunity to help our members preparing for the coming storm, while... - September 15, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
TFC Title Loans' New Los Angeles Location
TFC Title Loans announce that they have moved into an amazing new suite at 3055 Wilshire #530 Los Angeles, CA 90010. - August 31, 2018 - TFC Title Loans
Financer.com Aims to Become the Leading Price Comparison Service for Loans and Other Financial Products
The global loan and finance comparison service Financer.com has experienced great growth over the first half of 2018 and is set to reach 1 million monthly visitors by the end of the year, a tenfold increase in traffic compared to last year. The main feature of Financer.com is to help consumers to... - July 27, 2018 - Financer.com
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names New Managers at Three Branches
SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands, has named new managers at three branches in Sumter and Lugoff. All of the new branch managers were promoted from within SAFE, to replace managers who had been promoted to other roles. The new managers are: - Tammy Avins,... - May 16, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Picks Elizabeth Duquette to Lead Member Service Center
Elizabeth Duquette, formerly a branch manager for SAFE Federal Credit Union, has been named to oversee the credit union’s Member Service Center. Duquette originally came to SAFE as branch manager at SAFE’s office in Bishopville. She spent 2017 as an assistant in the Executive Office... - May 02, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
18 Area Students Awarded Scholarships by SAFE Federal Credit Union
Midlands credit union gives out $18,000 in scholarships to high school seniors. - April 04, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Taps Drew Huckeba to Lead Mortgage Team
Drew Huckeba has been named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Services at SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands. Huckeba has been with SAFE for six years, and most recently held the position of Assistant Vice President of Branch Administration. He started... - March 14, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Ashley Reddick Named Manager at SAFE Federal Credit Union Branch in Bishopville
Ashley Reddick has been named branch manager at the Bishopville branch of SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands. She leads a staff of seven at the branch, located at 596 Sumter Highway. Reddick has worked at SAFE since 2012, serving most of that time as head... - January 26, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Robin Kelly Its Director of Compliance
Robin Kelly, who has worked at SAFE Federal Credit Union for 18 years, has been named the credit union’s Director of Compliance. Kelly was SAFE’s Card Services Manager for more than a decade, after starting with the credit union in 2000 as a switchboard operator, working her way up... - January 25, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Gives More Than $1 Million to Members
Members of SAFE Federal Credit Union received annual bonus dividends and interest rebates on December 31 totaling more than $1 million, based on their account usage. The payments were based on members’ account usage. Deposit accounts, including certificates, received a 12 percent bonus based... - January 14, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Voting Starts in January for 3 Directors of SAFE Federal Credit Union
Voting begins January 1 for three seats on the SAFE Federal Credit Union board of directors. There are four candidates running, with all three incumbents seeking re-election and one new candidate. The new candidate is Lucreia Bennett, program director for the health information management program... - December 29, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Hosts Easy Street Dinner in Columbia November 16
The autumn edition of the SAFE Federal Credit Union Easy Street Dinner, to be held in Columbia November 16, will have a distinct New Orleans feel to it. The Mardi Gras masquerade-themed event will be held at the Seawell’s Banquet Facility on Rosewood Drive in Columbia. The dinner is for... - November 08, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Clearwater Payments and Lanvera Team Up to Deliver an Integrated Presentment and Payment Capability
Clearwater Payments and Lanvera announced partnership that couples business-critical document delivery with payments. - September 28, 2017 - Lanvera
SAFE Federal Credit Union Hits Record $79.4 Million in Auto Loan Campaign
SAFE Federal Credit Union set an auto loan record of $79.4 million during its spring 2017 “Driving You Forward” promotion, generating more than 3,000 loans and adding nearly 2,000 new members. An impressive $50 million of the total loan volume was in the form of indirect (auto... - August 03, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Three Assistant VPs to Oversee Branches
Three AVPs have been named to oversee SAFE FCU's 19 branches. - July 26, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union’s Toby Hayes Named to National Member Loyalty Panel
Toby Hayes, VP of marketing for SAFE FCU, has been chosen to be part of a nationwide panel of marketers that is focused on customer loyalty and how credit unions can foster closer relationships with their members. - July 13, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Jay Montgomery Named Vice President of Operations at SAFE Federal Credit Union
Jay Montgomery, who has been with SAFE Federal Credit Union for nine years, has been named vice president of operations at the credit union. Montgomery succeeds Michael Baker, who recently moved up to the executive vice president position at SAFE. After joining SAFE as a management trainee... - June 23, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Jennifer Michaels VP of Risk Management
SAFE Federal Credit Union has named Jennifer Michaels its Vice President of risk management, a new position at the credit union. Michaels is a lawyer who most recently served as general counsel and compliance director at Park Community Credit Union in Kentucky. At SAFE, she oversees information... - May 19, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Michael Baker Named Executive VP at SAFE Federal Credit Union
Michael Baker, who has worked at SAFE Federal Credit Union for more than 16 years, has been named SAFE’s executive vice president. Baker, most recently vice president of operations, now oversees a broad range of the growing credit union’s services and operations. Baker joined SAFE as... - May 04, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Darrell Merkel President and CEO
Darrell Merkel takes the reins at Safe Federal Credit Union in Sumter, South Carolina. - April 19, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Creative SAFE Federal Credit Union Mortgage Marketing Campaign Wins Diamond Award
The Dog's Home campaign emphasized home shopping from a dog’s perspective. - April 05, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
21 Area Students Receive Scholarships from SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union is giving scholarships to 21 college-bound students from all over South Carolina’s Midlands region. - March 25, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Announces Results of Board of Directors Election
Paul Holder, Kay Oldhouser Davis, and Melinda Carr were elected to the SAFE FCU board. Results of the election were announced during the SAFE annual meeting. - March 23, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Common Mistakes That Drive Down Credit Scores According To MONEYBANKER
Most people don’t give their credit scores a second thought until they need to make a big purchase. However, ignorance is never bliss when it comes to a person´s finances. As the score drops, doors can literally close, including employment opportunities, great insurance rates, and prime... - March 03, 2017 - MONEYBANKER
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Jim Rasmus Its VP of Human Resources
Jim Rasmus joined the South Carolina credit union, SAFE Federal, as its VP of HR. - February 16, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Gives Back More Than $1 Million to Members
For 21 years, SAFE FCU has paid its members an annual dividend. In 2016 the credit union paid out more than $1 million to its members. - January 07, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Richland Northeast High School Now Boasts Its Own SAFE Federal Credit Union Debit Card
Junior Teniqua Reddy Designed the Spirit-Themed Card - December 09, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
U.S. Rep. Mulvaney Pays Visit to SAFE Federal Credit Union
Promising changes regarding federal financial industry regulation, U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney visited SAFE Federal Credit Union this week for input on how the regulatory landscape can be improved. - December 02, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Elizabeth Duquette is New Manager at SAFE Federal Credit Union Branch in Bishopville
Elizabeth Duquette has been named branch manager at the Bishopville branch of SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands. She now leads the staff of seven at the branch, located at 596 Sumter Highway. Duquette has 13 years of financial services experience. Before... - December 01, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE FCU Adds On-Site Personal Teller Machine at Continental Tire Plant in Sumter
Continental, one of the top automotive suppliers in the world, has deployed an interactive video kiosk Personal Teller Machine from SAFE Federal Credit in its plant in Sumter, SC. The PTM will allow employees to conduct their banking business remotely during their shift. - November 15, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union