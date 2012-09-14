PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Nectar Personal Loans a Viable Alternative to Expensive Credit Card Debt, Company Says The steep interest rates on credit cards can undermine their convenience, and personal loans with lower rates should be considered an attractive option to consolidate credit card debt, according to Nectar. One of New Zealand’s leading online loan companies, Nectar believes that using a personal... - October 17, 2019 - Nectar Finance

CreditSnap, a Consumer Lending FinTech Platform, Emerges from Stealth Mode After Reaching 100K Consumer Loan Applications Milestone CreditSnapTM Re-Imagines Consumer Lending Experience for Both Borrowers and Lenders (Banks and Credit Unions). Focused on High Performance Digital Experience, Soft Inquiry based PreQualification and LOS Automation, CreditSnap Consistently Generates +30% More Loans While Lowering Originations Costs by 40%. - August 16, 2019 - CreditSnap Inc.

First-Ever Flagstaff Nissan Subaru Pawtraits Charity & Adoption Event Benefits Coconino Humane Association Flagstaff Nissan Subaru will host its inaugural 2018 Pawtraits Charity Event, in benefit of the Coconino Humane Association, on Saturday, December 8 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at 4910 E Marketplace Drive. The dealership will be offering families with kids and/or pets pictures with Santa in exchange for a voluntary $20 donation, with 100% percent of all funds going to charity. The nonprofit will also have pets available for adoption during the event. - November 28, 2018 - Flagstaff Nissan Subaru

Flagstaff Nissan Subaru Will Host Its 2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat Event on Halloween Flagstaff Nissan Subaru will host this year’s Trunk-Or-Treat event inside its showroom at 4960 E. Marketplace Drive on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The free Halloween event is sponsored by Starbucks, the Grand Canyon Association, Flagstaff Figure Skating Club, CARSTAR Auto Repair, the Coconino Humane Association, Collins Irish Pub & Grill, and the AZTrans Department from NAU, which will all be onsite with decorated car trunks, treats and giveaways for the whole family. - October 30, 2018 - Flagstaff Nissan Subaru

SAFE Federal Credit Union Donates $25,000 for Hurricane Relief SAFE Federal Credit Union, headquartered in the heart of South Carolina, has donated $25,000 for disaster relief related to Hurricane Florence. The credit union raised most of that amount through the sale of emergency lanterns ahead of the storm, then topped off the donation to make it an even $25,000. Two... - September 22, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Raises $18,000 for Hurricane Relief Before Florence Arrives SAFE Federal Credit Union, headquartered in the heart of South Carolina, has raised more than $18,000 for disaster relief in just two days leading up to the landfall of Hurricane Florence in the region. “We saw this as an opportunity to help our members preparing for the coming storm, while also... - September 15, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

TFC Title Loans' New Los Angeles Location TFC Title Loans announce that they have moved into an amazing new suite at 3055 Wilshire #530 Los Angeles, CA 90010. - August 31, 2018 - TFC Title Loans

Financer.com Aims to Become the Leading Price Comparison Service for Loans and Other Financial Products The global loan and finance comparison service Financer.com has experienced great growth over the first half of 2018 and is set to reach 1 million monthly visitors by the end of the year, a tenfold increase in traffic compared to last year. The main feature of Financer.com is to help consumers to compare... - July 27, 2018 - Financer.com

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names New Managers at Three Branches SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands, has named new managers at three branches in Sumter and Lugoff. All of the new branch managers were promoted from within SAFE, to replace managers who had been promoted to other roles. The new managers are: - Tammy Avins, Wesmark... - May 16, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Picks Elizabeth Duquette to Lead Member Service Center Elizabeth Duquette, formerly a branch manager for SAFE Federal Credit Union, has been named to oversee the credit union’s Member Service Center. Duquette originally came to SAFE as branch manager at SAFE’s office in Bishopville. She spent 2017 as an assistant in the Executive Office before... - May 02, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

18 Area Students Awarded Scholarships by SAFE Federal Credit Union Midlands credit union gives out $18,000 in scholarships to high school seniors. - April 04, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Taps Drew Huckeba to Lead Mortgage Team Drew Huckeba has been named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Services at SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands. Huckeba has been with SAFE for six years, and most recently held the position of Assistant Vice President of Branch Administration. He started with... - March 14, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Ashley Reddick Named Manager at SAFE Federal Credit Union Branch in Bishopville Ashley Reddick has been named branch manager at the Bishopville branch of SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands. She leads a staff of seven at the branch, located at 596 Sumter Highway. Reddick has worked at SAFE since 2012, serving most of that time as head teller... - January 26, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Robin Kelly Its Director of Compliance Robin Kelly, who has worked at SAFE Federal Credit Union for 18 years, has been named the credit union’s Director of Compliance. Kelly was SAFE’s Card Services Manager for more than a decade, after starting with the credit union in 2000 as a switchboard operator, working her way up through... - January 25, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Gives More Than $1 Million to Members Members of SAFE Federal Credit Union received annual bonus dividends and interest rebates on December 31 totaling more than $1 million, based on their account usage. The payments were based on members’ account usage. Deposit accounts, including certificates, received a 12 percent bonus based on... - January 14, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Voting Starts in January for 3 Directors of SAFE Federal Credit Union Voting begins January 1 for three seats on the SAFE Federal Credit Union board of directors. There are four candidates running, with all three incumbents seeking re-election and one new candidate. The new candidate is Lucreia Bennett, program director for the health information management program at... - December 29, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Hosts Easy Street Dinner in Columbia November 16 The autumn edition of the SAFE Federal Credit Union Easy Street Dinner, to be held in Columbia November 16, will have a distinct New Orleans feel to it. The Mardi Gras masquerade-themed event will be held at the Seawell’s Banquet Facility on Rosewood Drive in Columbia. The dinner is for members... - November 08, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Clearwater Payments and Lanvera Team Up to Deliver an Integrated Presentment and Payment Capability Clearwater Payments and Lanvera announced partnership that couples business-critical document delivery with payments. - September 28, 2017 - Lanvera

SAFE Federal Credit Union Hits Record $79.4 Million in Auto Loan Campaign SAFE Federal Credit Union set an auto loan record of $79.4 million during its spring 2017 “Driving You Forward” promotion, generating more than 3,000 loans and adding nearly 2,000 new members. An impressive $50 million of the total loan volume was in the form of indirect (auto dealer-initiated)... - August 03, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Three Assistant VPs to Oversee Branches Three AVPs have been named to oversee SAFE FCU's 19 branches. - July 26, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union’s Toby Hayes Named to National Member Loyalty Panel Toby Hayes, VP of marketing for SAFE FCU, has been chosen to be part of a nationwide panel of marketers that is focused on customer loyalty and how credit unions can foster closer relationships with their members. - July 13, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Jay Montgomery Named Vice President of Operations at SAFE Federal Credit Union Jay Montgomery, who has been with SAFE Federal Credit Union for nine years, has been named vice president of operations at the credit union. Montgomery succeeds Michael Baker, who recently moved up to the executive vice president position at SAFE. After joining SAFE as a management trainee following... - June 23, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Jennifer Michaels VP of Risk Management SAFE Federal Credit Union has named Jennifer Michaels its Vice President of risk management, a new position at the credit union. Michaels is a lawyer who most recently served as general counsel and compliance director at Park Community Credit Union in Kentucky. At SAFE, she oversees information security,... - May 19, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Michael Baker Named Executive VP at SAFE Federal Credit Union Michael Baker, who has worked at SAFE Federal Credit Union for more than 16 years, has been named SAFE’s executive vice president. Baker, most recently vice president of operations, now oversees a broad range of the growing credit union’s services and operations. Baker joined SAFE as a... - May 04, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Darrell Merkel President and CEO Darrell Merkel takes the reins at Safe Federal Credit Union in Sumter, South Carolina. - April 19, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Creative SAFE Federal Credit Union Mortgage Marketing Campaign Wins Diamond Award The Dog's Home campaign emphasized home shopping from a dog’s perspective. - April 05, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

21 Area Students Receive Scholarships from SAFE Federal Credit Union SAFE Federal Credit Union is giving scholarships to 21 college-bound students from all over South Carolina’s Midlands region. - March 25, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Announces Results of Board of Directors Election Paul Holder, Kay Oldhouser Davis, and Melinda Carr were elected to the SAFE FCU board. Results of the election were announced during the SAFE annual meeting. - March 23, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Common Mistakes That Drive Down Credit Scores According To MONEYBANKER Most people don’t give their credit scores a second thought until they need to make a big purchase. However, ignorance is never bliss when it comes to a person´s finances. As the score drops, doors can literally close, including employment opportunities, great insurance rates, and prime lending... - March 03, 2017 - MONEYBANKER

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Jim Rasmus Its VP of Human Resources Jim Rasmus joined the South Carolina credit union, SAFE Federal, as its VP of HR. - February 16, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Gives Back More Than $1 Million to Members For 21 years, SAFE FCU has paid its members an annual dividend. In 2016 the credit union paid out more than $1 million to its members. - January 07, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Richland Northeast High School Now Boasts Its Own SAFE Federal Credit Union Debit Card Junior Teniqua Reddy Designed the Spirit-Themed Card - December 09, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

U.S. Rep. Mulvaney Pays Visit to SAFE Federal Credit Union Promising changes regarding federal financial industry regulation, U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney visited SAFE Federal Credit Union this week for input on how the regulatory landscape can be improved. - December 02, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Elizabeth Duquette is New Manager at SAFE Federal Credit Union Branch in Bishopville Elizabeth Duquette has been named branch manager at the Bishopville branch of SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands. She now leads the staff of seven at the branch, located at 596 Sumter Highway. Duquette has 13 years of financial services experience. Before moving... - December 01, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE FCU Adds On-Site Personal Teller Machine at Continental Tire Plant in Sumter Continental, one of the top automotive suppliers in the world, has deployed an interactive video kiosk Personal Teller Machine from SAFE Federal Credit in its plant in Sumter, SC. The PTM will allow employees to conduct their banking business remotely during their shift. - November 15, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Light the Night Walkers Generate Over $10,500 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Employees of SAFE FCU raised $10,500 for the local Light the Night Walk in Columbia, SC. - November 12, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

New Title Loan Company Disrupting the Industry in Northern Virginia A new Title Loan company is offering consumers in the Northern Virginia Area a lower cost alternative to the very high interest rate lenders that blanket the area. They offer their customers title loans at a fraction of what other lenders charge by following a different business model. This results in saving their customers hundreds per month on payments and thousands on loans in most cases. - October 17, 2016 - Fast Title Lenders

Personal Teller Machines Featured at New SAFE Federal Credit Union Branch Personal Teller Machines are a First for a South Carolina-Based Financial Institution. SAFE FCU members in Columbia, SC can interact with tellers that are remotely located in Sumter. - August 30, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Toby Hayes Named VP of Marketing at SAFE Federal Credit Union SAFE Federal Credit Union is a full service financial institution serving the SC Midlands region. The credit union named Toby Hayes to oversee its marketing as it looks to aggressively expand. - August 25, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

The Wholesale Square Launches Innovative Approach to Online Car Sales Offering Customers Dealer-to-Dealer Prices; Making The Car-Buying Experience Seamless & Enjoyable - April 20, 2016 - W Square

The Wholesale Square Launch Event Will be Held on April 28th, 2016 at Briza on the Bay in Downtown Miami The Wholesale Square is pleased to announced its Launch Event to be held on Thursday, April 28th, 2016 from 6-9 pm at Briza on the Bay, located at 1717 N Bay Shore Drive, Miami, FL 33132. An exclusive gathering for industry professionals and media, the Wholesale Square website and app, will be unveiling... - April 20, 2016 - W Square

Pinnacle Money Group (PMG) Sees Big Rise in Client Approval Rating for 2015 Pinnacle Money Group (PMG), the Visalia California funding consultants, announce a huge jump in their client approval rating for 2015. - December 01, 2015 - Pinnacle Money Group

California Credit Union-Backed Program Spotlights Top Teachers in Los Angeles County Sixteen teachers in Los Angeles County received $1,000 each from California Credit Union for being named Teacher of the Year. - October 07, 2015 - California Credit Union

California Credit Union Bringing EverFi Financial Literacy Platform to Los Angeles County High Schools The California Credit Union Financial Scholars program is a web-based personal financial literacy course for high school students. The new program will be rolled out to 10 high schools in Los Angeles county starting in the fall. - September 16, 2015 - California Credit Union

Expansion & Grand Opening of a Company Helping Thousands of Families in Utah and Colorado This one simple idea blows away inaccurate stereotype labels saving people $5,000 to $10,000 on high-quality vehicles. - September 03, 2015 - AutoSource Motors

California Credit Union Recognizes "Rookie of Year" Teachers with Trip to Dodgers Game The Los Angeles Unified School District Rookie of the Year program was developed by California Credit Union to honor new teachers that demonstrated excellence in the classroom. - August 08, 2015 - California Credit Union

LAUSD Rookie of Year Teachers to be Honored at Dodgers Game California Credit Union underwrote the Rookie of the Year event which takes place during the Dodgers-Angels game Aug. 2. - July 29, 2015 - California Credit Union

Auto Title Loans San Diego is a 5 Star Business on Yelp Consumers are leaving reviews about Auto Title Loans San Diego on Yelp and they seem to be loving the service! - March 12, 2015 - Auto Title Loans San Diego

InTouch Credit Union Scores a Fourth Season of Bank to Achieve with Mavs D-League Players Financial Literacy Program Brings Texas Legends Players to Local InTouch Credit Union Branches - November 02, 2014 - InTouch Credit Union