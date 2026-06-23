Flagstaff Nissan Subaru will host its inaugural 2018 Pawtraits Charity Event, in benefit of the Coconino Humane Association, on Saturday, December 8 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at 4910 E Marketplace Drive. The dealership will be offering families with kids and/or pets pictures with Santa in exchange for a voluntary $20 donation, with 100% percent of all funds going to charity. The nonprofit will also have pets available for adoption during the event. - November 28, 2018 - Flagstaff Nissan Subaru