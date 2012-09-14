PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Transaction Processing & Settlement
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
DRB Capital DRB Capital Delray Beach, FL
DRB Capital is an industry leading annuity purchaser, providing options for people in need of cash. DRB is committed to its sellers and has a passion for excellence. We offer liquidity and optionality... 
Century Debt Solutions Inc. Century Debt Solutions Inc. Canoga Park, CA
Century Debt Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the debt collection industry. Our client and debtor relationship focus is unparalleled. Century... 
Pivotal Payments Pivotal Payments Montreal, Canada
Pivotal Payments is a leading provider of merchant services such as credit and debit card processing, electronic check conversion, merchant... 
Debt Settlement America Debt Settlement America Dallas, TX
Debt Settlement America’s (DSA) mission is to help people from all walks of life get a fresh start with their personal finances. DSA's... 
IVA IVA Edinburgh, United Kingdom
IVA provides information and advice on a variety of debt solutions in the United Kingdom - including the Individual Voluntary Arrangement. 
J.G. Wentworth J.G. Wentworth Radnor, PA
J.G. Wentworth is a market leading structured settlement buyer. J.G. Wentworth offers the outright sale of future structured settlement... 
Paynet Systems Paynet Systems Alpharetta, GA
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Paynet Systems Inc. provides Credit Card Processing Services and Merchant Account Services to retail,... 
Precept Financial Solutions Precept Financial Solutions Dallas, TX
Precept Financial Solutions, based in Dallas, Texas, is the leading debt assistance company in the nation in terms of quality, service,... 
TransNational Payments TransNational Payments Rosemont, IL
TransNational is a Merchant Service Provider and Independent Sales Organization with corporate headquarters located in Rolling Meadows,... 
