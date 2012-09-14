PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TRU//ST Payments / acquiring.com Announce Plans for SiGMA Gaming Conference acquiring.com to exhibit at the SiGMA Gaming Conference in Malta from the 27 to 29 of November and host networking drinks on November 28 at Tiffany’s bar at marina in Portomaso. - November 28, 2019 - TRU//ST Payments

SurchX and Mode Effect Partner to Bring Surcharging Solution to WooCommerce SurchX, the industry experts in compliant dynamic surcharging, and 10-year-old ModeEffect, the WordPress and WooCommerce specialists, have announced a partnership to bring SurchX’s surcharging solution to WooCommerce customers. “We will do whatever it takes to make our merchants more successful,”... - November 23, 2019 - SurchX

DialAmerica and SurchX Partner to Improve Merchant Margins SurchX, the trusted surcharging solution for card-not-present merchants, and Dial America, one of the largest privately held teleservices centers in the United States, are pleased to announce a partnership to introduce DialAmerica’s call center brands to the SurchX SaaS integration. SurchX works... - October 28, 2019 - SurchX

Crowdz and SnapCheck Team Up to Rethink Invoices and Disrupt Business Payments Crowdz is speeding up cashflow with an automated solution that helps businesses thrive. Invoices are at the heart of everything small and mid-sized enterprises do. They impact hiring, buying products and growth. Every day spent waiting to receive a receivable is a missed opportunity. Crowdz's goal is... - October 21, 2019 - SnapCheck

SurchX Brings Fully Compliant Surcharging to Magento Merchants SurchX gets every dollar allowed while keeping you in compliance. This can increase your net margin by 30%. Overnight. For free. - October 14, 2019 - SurchX

SurchX and Konnektive Partner to Help Konnektive Customers Recover Credit Card Fees SurchX, the only dynamic compliant surcharging solution for ecommerce merchants, and Konnektive CRM are pleased to announce they have partnered to help Konnektive’s customers seamlessly recover their credit card processing fees. The partnership enables Konnektive’s ecommerce merchants to... - October 09, 2019 - SurchX

SurchX Now Integrates with Braintree Live on the Braintree Partner Page SurchX, the dominant surcharging and compliance partner for ecommerce merchants, has announced that its integration with Braintree Payments is live on the Braintree partner page here. Braintree is the latest in a series of partnerships SurchX has signed during its first year of going to market with its... - September 28, 2019 - SurchX

Card Z3N, LLC Announces True Global Merchant Solutions High savings on interchange and FX fees when you sell cross-border. Card Z3N platform takes care of your entire payments flow, across markets, currencies and channels. - August 15, 2019 - Card Z3N, LLC

Card Z3N, LLC Launches AerospacePay AerospacePay is the premier merchant service payment provider for the Aerospace & Defense Industry. - August 14, 2019 - Card Z3N, LLC

Equiant Relocates to Chandler, Arizona Larger Footprint Accommodates Fast Growing Staff and Services - July 09, 2019 - Equiant

Century Debt Solutions, Inc. Achieves the Consumer Services Award for the 4th Consecutive Year Century Debt Solutions, Inc., a premier debt collection agency located in Woodland Hills, California was recognized for the 4th consecutive year for delivering outstanding customer service and its commitment to protecting creditor rights by taking a results-driven but ethical approach to debt collecting. - June 10, 2019 - Century Debt Solutions Inc.

Equiant Adds to Customer Service Team -- Bradford Beverlin New Director of Client Experience Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, is again expanding its customer service team to better tailor its offerings to each client's individual needs. Bradford Beverlin has an extensive background in technology, portfolio management, and resort operations, making him uniquely suited to his new role as Director of Client Experience. - June 04, 2019 - Equiant

Chargezoom Achieves PCI-DSS Compliance Chargezoom, an emerging Software as a Service provider, today announced that the company has validated compliance with the PCI-DSS version 3.2 as a Level 1 service provider. The organization underwent a rigorous audit by Sectigo, to ensure that it meets the industry’s security controls that are... - May 28, 2019 - Chargezoom

New Ownership for Secure Trading Limited, Secure Trading Financial Services Ltd. (t/a Acquiring.com) and Secure Trading Inc. - a New Era Under Tru//ST Payments Payments group Secure Trading Limited (STL), Secure Trading Financial Services Ltd. (STFS) (t/a Acquiring.com) and Secure Trading Inc. (STI) (the “Group”), a leading provider of omnichannel payment processing and business solutions in Europe and North America, announces new ownership beginning today. - May 09, 2019 - Secure Trading

U.S. Claims Wins First Place in Two Categories in The Daily Report Top-ranked pre-settlement funding company ranked the best in Georgia. - May 09, 2019 - DRB Capital

DRB Financial Solutions Closes $50 Million Financing Multi-year, multi-asset credit facility primes company for accelerated growth in 2019. - May 01, 2019 - DRB Capital

Michelle Caine of Prudential Financial Becomes the New NSSTA President National Structured Settlements Trade Association announces Michelle Caine as President and Michael W. Goodman as President-Elect. - April 03, 2019 - National Structured Settlements Trade Association

DRB Announces Second Award Paid on Bounty Program for Whistleblowers DRB Capital, LLC (“DRB”) today announced another award to be paid under its “Stop Structured Settlement Fraud” Bounty Program. This company has offered to pay a bounty to an individual who provided information to DRB about an entity allegedly engaged in abusive and illegal acts... - March 09, 2019 - DRB Capital

Collateral Loan Brokers Association of New York Elects New President The Collateral Loan Brokers Association of New York is proud to announce that David Kaminsky has accepted the role of President for the upcoming term year. - March 08, 2019 - EZ Pawn Corp.

Secure Trading / acquiring.com Partner with AEVI to Drive Vendor-Agnostic POS and Omnichannel Solutions Secure Trading / acquiring.com have partnered with fintech company, AEVI to provide a white-labelled, stand-alone and semi-integrated POS solution, including hardware, apps and services. - February 05, 2019 - Secure Trading

DRB Capital Files Lawsuit Against Structured Settlement Companies The Lawsuit Alleges a Violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practice Act, Tortious Interference. - February 05, 2019 - DRB Capital

DRB Capital, LLC Receives SOC Certification American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Certifies DRB’s Internal Controls. - February 02, 2019 - DRB Capital

Smart Office Solutions Adds Direct Selling Resources to Portfolio of Products Industry-leading technology firm, Smart Office, announced the addition of Direct Selling Resources to its portfolio of technology products and services. - January 31, 2019 - Smart Office Solutions, Inc.

U.S. Claims Open for Business in Illinois Top-ranked pre-settlement funding company expands its presence in the Midwest. - January 31, 2019 - DRB Capital

DRB’s Producer Advance Closes $30 Million Deal Rapidly growing commission advance business primed for more expansion in 2019 - January 29, 2019 - DRB Capital

DRB Capital Files Lawsuit Against Corey Simpson and Alleged Co-Conspirators The Lawsuit Alleges a Violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practice Act, Tortious Interference. - January 24, 2019 - DRB Capital

DRB Announces First Award to be Paid on Bounty Program for Whistleblowers Violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practice Act, Excise Tax Evasion, Fraudulent Court Filings. - January 22, 2019 - DRB Capital

DRB Establishes $100,000 “Bounty” for Whistleblowers with Information About Illegal Conduct in the Structured Settlement Factoring Market Violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practice Act, Excise Tax Evasion, Fraudulent Court Filings. - January 19, 2019 - DRB Capital

Paytah App Goes Live and Customers Now Have Access to IBAN Accounts Running on the Blockchain Paytah Payment Solutions announced the release of its new digital platform: The Paytah Wallet – a multicurrency account App running on the blockchain. - January 04, 2019 - Paytah Payment Solutions

SMART OFFICE Announces Total Number Rebranding as Smart Office PBX Industry-leading technology firm, Smart Office, announces the rebranding of former Total Number Technologies as “Smart Office PBX.” Smart Office PBX offers a variety of telephony and call center products tailored to the Direct Selling industry, but flexible enough to provide affordable scalability for small business and small- to- midsize- enterprises. - January 04, 2019 - Smart Office Solutions, Inc.

CoinPayments Seeks to Raise $30M in Series A Offering Cryptocurrency payment gateway launches fund raise using Bnk to the Future platform. - December 11, 2018 - CoinPayments

Smart Office Launches a New Social Selling Tool – LeadKlozer - For the Direct Selling Industry Industry-leading technology firm, Smart Office, announces the launch of LeadKlozer, a Facebook-integrated social selling and lead management tool. LeadKlozer automates and improves lead tracking and follow-up for Direct Selling Industry leaders. - November 16, 2018 - Smart Office Solutions, Inc.

SMART OFFICE Announces eLearning Webcast Service for Direct Selling Industry Industry-leading technology firm Smart Office announces new web streaming platform features providing enhanced eLearning and certification for onboarding field consultants and leaders. - November 12, 2018 - Smart Office Solutions, Inc.

Invoira Selects SnapCheck to Streamline Business Payments SnapCheck, the leading API-based digital payments platform, today announced support for Invoira, a pioneer in accounts payable automation for accountants and bookkeepers. The combined offerings will provide end-to-end bill payment automation for the millions of SMBs throughout the United States. The... - November 05, 2018 - SnapCheck

Tom Kelly Joins Direct Selling Resources (DSR) as Managing Partner Direct Selling Resources (DSR) is building on it's early success of matching direct selling companies with dependable industry specific suppliers while educating our industry community as a whole. - November 01, 2018 - Smart Office Solutions, Inc.

INTERTEL Strengthens Executive Team with Nate Hessel’s Promotion to Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy INTERTEL, the nationally recognized leader in Medical Canvassing, today announced the promotion of Nate Hessel to Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, effective immediately. A new role, based in St. Louis, Hessel will lead INTERTEL’s sales and marketing, continuing to build the company’s... - September 07, 2018 - INTERTEL, Inc.

Platinum Choice Bancard LLC Makes Inc. 5000 for Second Time Platinum Choice Bancard LLC (PCB), a leading merchant services provider, was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second time. “We are very proud to be named to the list for a second time,” stated Gary Wishnia, PCB’s Chief Executive... - September 04, 2018 - Platinum Choice Bancard LLC

INTERTEL Launches PRE-EX CANVASS, New Medical Canvassing Sub-Brand PRE-EX CANVASS Becomes Part of the INTERTEL Family, Providing Integrated Medical Canvassing Services to the Disability and Life Insurance Industry. - August 29, 2018 - INTERTEL, Inc.

Equiant Strengthens Team for Future Growth Kim Kreiger named Chief Information Officer. - August 27, 2018 - Equiant

SnapCheck Receives Prestigious Red Herring Award as Top Startup in 2018 SnapCheck, Inc., a leader in digital payments solutions, today announced it has been named winner of the prestigious Red Herring Top 100 North America award. SnapCheck received the award during a special ceremony at the Marina Del Rey Hotel in Los Angeles on June 20, 2018. “2018’s crop of... - June 29, 2018 - SnapCheck

INTERTEL Names Melissa Thomas Chief Marketing Officer Disability and Investigations Industry Veteran to lead innovative, data-driven marketing programs for the nationally recognized leader in Medical Canvassing. - May 21, 2018 - INTERTEL, Inc.

INTERTEL Welcomes New National Business Development Manager Risk and Insurance Industry Professional Joins Nationally Recognized Leader in Medical Canvassing - May 21, 2018 - INTERTEL, Inc.

Geoffrey P. Kissel Installed as the New President at NSSTA The National Structured Trade Association announces New President, Geoffrey P. Kissel and New President-Elect Michelle Caine. Two new Board Members, Susan R. Clark and Louis E. Masry, also elected at the NSSTA Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee. - April 25, 2018 - National Structured Settlements Trade Association

New Programs for Student Loan Default & Disabled Veterans Explained by Golden Financial Services Can severely disabled people get student loans discharged automatically? 2018 brings new laws to the United States. Finally, disabled veterans get student loan debt relief approved by the Trump Administration. Disabled veterans are not the only ones that qualify for student loan debt forgiveness, anyone disabled could be eligible. Learn what you need to know about student loan forgiveness in 2018 and get step by step instructions on how to take action. - April 21, 2018 - Golden Financial Services

National Debt Relief Program Discusses Today's Debt Help Options Debt Relief Programs Gaining Steam as the Need for Financial Freedom Increases. - March 27, 2018 - National Debt Relief Program

Equiant Promotes Moody and Kim Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, has promoted two senior executives to new roles. Peter Moody has been named senior vice president of sales and service, and Don Kim has been named chief product visionary. “Our organization move has one objective, and that... - March 07, 2018 - Equiant