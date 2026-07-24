Recent Headlines
The Fintech Accord Rallies Behind CLARITY Act at Wall Street Hearing
Following the House Financial Services Subcommittee field hearing at Federal Hall on Wall Street, The Fintech Accord and its industry alliance partners highlighted momentum behind the CLARITY Act (H.R. 3633). Featuring commentary from leaders Dobbin Prezzano and H. West Richards, the release details direct engagement with Committee leadership and reinforces the Accord’s role uniting market leaders and policymakers to advance clear digital asset rules. - July 24, 2026 - The Fintech Accord
TacticalPay Earns Top Industry Honors, Cementing Its Position as the Leading Payments Provider for the Firearms Industry
A string of recent honors from independent industry authorities positions TacticalPay as the standout leader in firearms payment solutions entering the second half of 2026. - June 02, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
TacticalPay Launches TacticalPay POS, a Purpose-Built Gun Store Point-of-Sale System for FFLs and Firearms Retailers
With pre-configured hardware, flat-fee pricing, built-in FFL compliance, and industry-leading onboarding, TacticalPay POS is purpose-built for the gun store counter. - May 07, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
BsStrategy Advances AI-Powered Quantitative Trading Solutions for Data-Driven Market Decisions
BsStrategy combines artificial intelligence, quantitative modeling, and risk-aware technology to support more efficient and informed trading decisions in dynamic financial markets. - April 30, 2026 - BsStrategy
SoarPay Gains National Recognition as a Leading High-Risk Merchant Account Provider in 2026
A string of recent honors from independent industry authorities positions SoarPay as a standout leader in the high-risk payments space. - March 01, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
SoarPay’s High Risk Merchant Accounts 101 Leads the Conversation on Payments in High-Risk and Regulated Industries
The SoarPay team’s educational podcast has become the go-to resource for business owners navigating credit card processing challenges in regulated and high-risk sectors. - October 21, 2025 - Soar Payments LLC
UIC’s Latest Payment Application Achieves Another Significant Fiserv L3 Certification
UIC Payments Inc. (hereinafter referred to as UIC), a global leader in secure payment solutions, today announced that its latest payment application has achieved Fiserv Level 3 (L3) certification, marking a significant milestone in the company’s mission to deliver innovative and... - September 03, 2025 - UIC Payments Inc.
Mark Fern Joins Harlan Davis as Senior Sales Executive, Bringing Over 12 Years of Expertise in Payment Solutions
Mark Fern (Fern), a seasoned leader in the Payments industry, has joined Harlan Davis as a Senior Sales Executive, bringing more than 25 years of experience in credit card processing and financial solutions. Fern’s return to the Payments arena marks a culmination of a career that began with... - January 31, 2025 - Harlan Davis
UIC Payworld Becomes UIC Payments Inc., a Payment Possibilities Company
New Name and Identity Set Course for Innovation in Payment Solutions - December 28, 2024 - UIC Payments Inc.
UIC New Payment Solution UIC Connect to Help Merchant Service Providers Boosting Valued Payment Features
With the rapid development of the payment industry, integrating software and hardware has emerged as a significant challenge. Traditionally, payment system software and hardware modules have been developed separately, each requiring extensive certification processes. This separation complicates... - November 02, 2024 - UIC Payments Inc.
FMPay Empowers UK Small Businesses with Simple & Secure Payment Solutions
FMPay, a licensed payment provider, is excited to announce its launch, offering small businesses across the UK a simple and secure way to handle payments. With no monthly fees, competitive transaction rates, and advanced fraud protection, FMPay is designed to help small businesses manage payments efficiently and affordably. - September 06, 2024 - FMPay
Kombatix Launches Shopify App to Protect Merchants from Friendly Fraud and Refund Abuse
Kombatix is dedicated to empowering online merchants to protect their revenue and combat fraudsters at the point of contact. The company's innovative fraud detection solution helps merchants fight friendly fraud, refund abuse, and other forms of revenue loss. - August 07, 2024 - Kombatix
Tuzo Rewards Launches First Ever Rewards Platform for Merchants
Tuzo Rewards has launched the first of its kind, processor-agnostic, Software as a Service (SaaS) rewards platform for merchants. - July 18, 2024 - Tuzo Rewards
Debt Recovery Reimagined: PaymentVision’s Digital Solutions Drive Industry Success
Collaboration in Action: Debt Collection in the Digital Age Webinar - May 07, 2024 - PaymentVision
Optimus Fintech Introduces Ledgers - A General Ledger Reconciliation Module, to Drive Efficiency and Transparency in Financial Close Cycles for Clients
Optimus Fintech Inc., a leading Saas platform for automating finance and payment back-office operations, announced Ledgers - a powerful general ledger reconciliation module designed to empower finance and accounting teams with unmatched precision in financial record-keeping, in-depth insights into... - November 02, 2023 - Optimus Fintech Inc.
Optimus Fintech Names Daniel Kornitzer - Ex-Paysafe Chief Product and Business Development Officer, to Its Growth Advisory Board
Daniel Kornitzer - Fintech and payments technology veteran - joins Optimus Fintech as Growth Advisor. At a time when organizations are looking to ramp up FinOps digital transformation, Optimus, the cloud platform for automated finance back-office operations - is already helping Fortune 500 companies unlock revenue and profits. With Daniel as Growth Advisor, Optimus Fintech is on course to emerge as the market leader in the back-office transformation space. - August 31, 2023 - Optimus Fintech Inc.
FMPay Relaunches Website with Bold, Dynamic Ethos
FMPay, the independent fintech company known for its out-of-the-box financial products and services, is proud to announce the relaunch of its website, FMPay.me. Four years on from start up FMPay has been working hard behind the scenes developing its products and services, slowly building up its client based and reputation. As new licences approach the revamped website lays the foundations for the launch of more exciting products and new markets. - May 04, 2023 - FMPay
Be Prepared: Equiant’s Back-Up Servicing Plans Ensure Continuity of Payments
When Hurricane Ian struck Florida in September, it served as a powerful reminder of the need to have disaster plans in place. For those who process receivables, an important part of being prepared for anything is to have a back-up servicing plan in place in case your own personnel or primary... - January 10, 2023 - Equiant
VyaPay and Opus Management Enter Strategic Partnership
Today, VyaPay, a payment facilitator (PF), and Opus Management, an industry consulting company offering business management solutions, announced a partnership in which VyaPay's payment solution will be embedded with Opus Management business solutions to build a solid foundation for their... - December 14, 2022 - VyaPay
VyaPay and RETISIO Enter Strategic Partnership to Transform Digital Payments
VyaPay, a Registered Payment Facilitator, enters strategic partnership with RETISIO to offer its digital payments solution through RETISIO’s superior eCommerce software platform. - October 13, 2022 - VyaPay
Under Completes Seed Funding
Fin-Tech startup, Under, raises $2m in seed funding. - February 18, 2022 - Under, Inc.
SnapCheck Enters Into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired
Combination of SnapCheck payments platform with Payroc’s ACHeck21 Fintech Cloud to bring accelerated transformation of business payments. - December 01, 2021 - SnapCheck
Crypto Payments on WHMCS with NOWPayments
Stores on WHMCS can accept cryptocurrency payments. - August 22, 2021 - NOWPayments
Card Z3N, LLC. Acquires CyberPayments Solutions, LLC.
Today Card Z3N, LLC. (Las Vegas, NV) is pleased to announce an agreement has been reached with CyberPayments Solutions, LLC (Memphis, TN) to acquire specific assets for an undisclosed amount. Card Z3N, LLC. acquisition of CyberPayments Solutions, LLC further strengthens Card Z3N’s position... - June 18, 2021 - Card Z3N, LLC
A New Digital Approach to Negotiating a Debt Settlement
Fear and stress associated with dealing with overdue debts has become a thing of the past thanks to a new platform called Settled.app. The platform provides useful information on how to negotiate overdue debt with debt collectors and provides a digital platform to generate a customized debt settlement negotiation letter. - May 30, 2021 - Settled.app
Kyle Hall Appointed Vice Chairman, ETA Technology Committee
The Electronic Transaction Association (ETA) appoints Kyle Hall as Co-Chairman of the ETA Technology Committee. Hall is poised to develop thought leadership around current and emerging payments technologies. He and the committee will continue to create resources for merchants and other ETA members... - February 16, 2021 - PayKings
BitcoinPoS - BPS Launches Cold Staking
BitcoinPoS launches Cold Staking - A Safer Way to Generate Passive Income - September 22, 2020 - Bitcoin Proof of Stake
Axle Raises $27.7M to Finance America’s Freight Brokers: Anthemis and Techstars Participate in Financing
Axle, a cash flow management solution for the freight and logistics industry, announced today it has raised $27.7M in debt and equity financing. Leading fintech investors Anthemis and Techstars participated in the round. Including money previously raised from top freight-tech investors, such as... - August 14, 2020 - Axle Payments
Equiant Selected as Back-Up Servicer and Custodian for Westgate Resorts’ Recent Securitization of $275 Million in Timeshare Loans
Equiant, a Chandler, Arizona-based loan servicer and financial technology provider, has been selected to provide back-up servicing and document custody services for the July securitization of $275 million in timeshare loans by Westgate Resorts, an Orlando-based timeshare resort developer and... - August 10, 2020 - Equiant
Equiant’s Backup Servicing Plans Provide Assurance - Disaster, Data Security and Business Continuity Plans Included in Equiant Solutions
Whether businesses service their own portfolio or rely on an outside loan servicer, having back up servicing in place should be part of any business continuity or disaster plan. Equiant offers customized back-up servicing solutions, ranging from “hot,” “warm” or “cold” servicing, which denotes the time required for Equiant to assume the duties of a primary servicer. - June 30, 2020 - Equiant
Pesapal Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Hospitality OPERA Property Management System
This industry first integration to Oracle Hospitality OPERA ensures that availability and pricing is distributed real time to travel agents, hotel websites and major booking online travel agents such as Booking.com, Expedia, and Hotels.com. - May 28, 2020 - Pesapal
PayKings Appoints Kyle Hall as New President
PayKings, a St. Petersburg, FL based payment processing company, has named Kyle Hall as President. During his tenure, Hall has been instrumental in building cross-functional teams throughout PayKings and has helped lead the company into a new phase of growth. Certified as a Payment Professional by... - April 15, 2020 - PayKings
Equiant Responds to COVID-19 Outbreak; Business Continuity Plan in Place; Social-Distancing Solutions for Clients
In light of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Equiant has activated its Business Continuity Plans to support the general health of its employees and maximize productivity in its workforce. The financial services and technology provider’s clients can rest assured that systemic... - March 27, 2020 - Equiant
INKAS® Payments Corp. Announces Full Support of Smart POS Terminals for Businesses
Canadian Company Now Offers Businesses Easier Payment Processing with Full Support for Smart Point-of-Sale Terminals - February 24, 2020 - INKAS® Payments
Telr Announces Funding and CEO Appointment
Award-winning Dubai-based payment gateway firm hires new CEO amid major growth plans. Existing investors reassert confidence through second capital injection. - January 06, 2020 - Telr
TRU//ST Payments / acquiring.com Announce Plans for SiGMA Gaming Conference
acquiring.com to exhibit at the SiGMA Gaming Conference in Malta from the 27 to 29 of November and host networking drinks on November 28 at Tiffany’s bar at marina in Portomaso. - November 28, 2019 - TRU//ST Payments
SurchX and Mode Effect Partner to Bring Surcharging Solution to WooCommerce
SurchX, the industry experts in compliant dynamic surcharging, and 10-year-old ModeEffect, the WordPress and WooCommerce specialists, have announced a partnership to bring SurchX’s surcharging solution to WooCommerce customers. “We will do whatever it takes to make our merchants more... - November 23, 2019 - SurchX
Great Eastern Resort Corp. Gets Results with Equiant’s Servicing Tools: Platform, eqConnect, eqDashboard and eqLearning
Charlottesville, Virginia-based Great Eastern Resorts Corp. has improved its collections and loan servicing using tools from Chandler, Arizona-based Equiant. - November 12, 2019 - Equiant
DialAmerica and SurchX Partner to Improve Merchant Margins
SurchX, the trusted surcharging solution for card-not-present merchants, and Dial America, one of the largest privately held teleservices centers in the United States, are pleased to announce a partnership to introduce DialAmerica’s call center brands to the SurchX SaaS integration. SurchX... - October 28, 2019 - SurchX
Crowdz and SnapCheck Team Up to Rethink Invoices and Disrupt Business Payments
Crowdz is speeding up cashflow with an automated solution that helps businesses thrive. Invoices are at the heart of everything small and mid-sized enterprises do. They impact hiring, buying products and growth. Every day spent waiting to receive a receivable is a missed opportunity. Crowdz's goal... - October 21, 2019 - SnapCheck
SurchX Brings Fully Compliant Surcharging to Magento Merchants
SurchX gets every dollar allowed while keeping you in compliance. This can increase your net margin by 30%. Overnight. For free. - October 14, 2019 - SurchX
SurchX and Konnektive Partner to Help Konnektive Customers Recover Credit Card Fees
SurchX, the only dynamic compliant surcharging solution for ecommerce merchants, and Konnektive CRM are pleased to announce they have partnered to help Konnektive’s customers seamlessly recover their credit card processing fees. The partnership enables Konnektive’s ecommerce merchants... - October 09, 2019 - SurchX
SurchX Now Integrates with Braintree Live on the Braintree Partner Page
SurchX, the dominant surcharging and compliance partner for ecommerce merchants, has announced that its integration with Braintree Payments is live on the Braintree partner page here. Braintree is the latest in a series of partnerships SurchX has signed during its first year of going to market with... - September 28, 2019 - SurchX
SurchX and FreeStyle Partner to Help Merchants Increase Net Margins
Freestyle and SurchX Partner to Increase Merchant’s Net Margins. - September 25, 2019 - SurchX
Card Z3N, LLC Announces True Global Merchant Solutions
High savings on interchange and FX fees when you sell cross-border. Card Z3N platform takes care of your entire payments flow, across markets, currencies and channels. - August 15, 2019 - Card Z3N, LLC
Card Z3N, LLC Launches AerospacePay
AerospacePay is the premier merchant service payment provider for the Aerospace & Defense Industry. - August 14, 2019 - Card Z3N, LLC
Equiant Relocates to Chandler, Arizona
Larger Footprint Accommodates Fast Growing Staff and Services - July 09, 2019 - Equiant
Century Debt Solutions, Inc. Achieves the Consumer Services Award for the 4th Consecutive Year
Century Debt Solutions, Inc., a premier debt collection agency located in Woodland Hills, California was recognized for the 4th consecutive year for delivering outstanding customer service and its commitment to protecting creditor rights by taking a results-driven but ethical approach to debt... - June 10, 2019 - Century Debt Solutions Inc.
Equiant Adds to Customer Service Team -- Bradford Beverlin New Director of Client Experience
Equiant, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based accounts receivable servicing provider, is again expanding its customer service team to better tailor its offerings to each client's individual needs. Bradford Beverlin has an extensive background in technology, portfolio management, and resort operations, making him uniquely suited to his new role as Director of Client Experience. - June 04, 2019 - Equiant
Chargezoom Achieves PCI-DSS Compliance
Chargezoom, an emerging Software as a Service provider, today announced that the company has validated compliance with the PCI-DSS version 3.2 as a Level 1 service provider. The organization underwent a rigorous audit by Sectigo, to ensure that it meets the industry’s security controls that... - May 28, 2019 - Chargezoom