Company Profiles BinDB.com In order to find whether a card is genuine or fake, all you need to do is to insert the bank identification number, the first six digits on the card, and search. You’ll get complete information... Furniture Chamber of Commerce Welcome to the Furniture Chamber of Commerce The Furniture Chamber of Commerce values the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Independent Mattress & Furniture store owners in the New Economy and... KAPICO Group Holding Co. KSCC The KAPICO Group, founded in 1950, is a global conglomerate with 40 companies spread across 9 countries in three continents. From automotive to lifestyle, and health care to infrastructure, we are... Prime Rate Investors PRIME RATE INVESTORS (Pink Sheets: PRRM) is a multi-media holding company with interests in outdoor sports, retail, e-tail, print, web, television and film. For more information on the company or its...