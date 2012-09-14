PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Insurance Office of America, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour Facing Three (3) Lawsuits Alleging Fraud and Stolen Agent Commissions Allegations in a Florida lawsuit against John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour involve Racketeering "RICO" Charges and Stolen Commissions. - December 16, 2019 - Farrow Law Firm

New Agency Group Announces Partnership with Moda Bella New Agency Group Inc., a global new media company, announced today that it has partnered with Moda Bella. Through this strategic partnership, New Agency Group and Moda Bella will provide an improved platform that has been constantly growing over the years. Customers across the world can now take advantage... - November 04, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.

Keller Manufacturing Appoints Douglas Rink, CEO to Lead Company Keller Manufacturing (OTC: KMFI) has appointed Douglas W. Rink as the new CEO to lead the Company. Keller’s current Board of Directors senior management have agreed to remain with the Company for the next year. "I am excited I get to work with this Board of Directors and represent the company... - October 02, 2019 - Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc.

New Agency Group Acquires and Merges with Bravado Network New Agency Group Inc. (www.newagencygroup.com), a global new media company, announced today that it has successfully acquired and absorbed all assets of the Romania-based company S.C. Bravado Network S.R.L. With this acquisition, New Agency Group strengthens its position in the New Media/eCommerce industry. - August 27, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.

Christopher Toney Nominated by the Furniture Chamber of Commerce for the Forbes 30 Under 30 2019 Edition WhiteGlove4Less, Founder has been nominated for the most prestigious list of young entrepreneurs in North America. Chris Toney at the age of 27, co-founded WhiteGlove4Less, LLC and served as CEO, until he recruited seasoned corporate veteran, Terry Fleming. Chris now heads up the sales department. Chris is personally responsible for over $1,000,000 in license fees and is looking to open 100 Distribution Centers in the Major USA Markets within the next 18-24 months. - June 07, 2019 - Furniture Chamber of Commerce

The Pinnacle Companies Named 2018 Summit Chamber Kaiser Permanente Business of the Year The Pinnacle Companies is proud to announce their recognition as the 2018 Summit Chamber Kaiser Permanente Large Business of the Year, awarded on Thursday, April 4, 2019. This recognition follows last year’s recognition as the Chamber’s Best Place to Work. - April 10, 2019 - The Pinnacle Companies

Kanoo Shipping Wins Dubai Trade's 11th E-Services Excellence Award Kanoo Shipping and other winners for different categories in the latest edition of ESEA were rewarded according to their mobile and online transactions across key services provided by DP World, Dubai Customs, and Jebel Ali Free Zone throughout 2018 - March 04, 2019 - The Kanoo Group

WhiteGlove4Less, LLC Appoints Christopher Toney to CEO as They Rollout Nationwide Final Mile Delivery and Installation Services for Furniture Retailers WhiteGlove4Less, LLC in cooperation with the Furniture Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of Christopher Toney as CEO. - February 10, 2019 - Furniture Chamber of Commerce

South Florida Veteran Owned Business Continuously Serve Communities by Providing Business Planning and Development Boot Camp for Business Start-Up This half-day Step by Step Business Planning and Business Development Bootcamp, you will learn all the tools needed to get rid of your 9 to 5 and turn your passion into a profitable business. - January 17, 2019 - Lexo Enterprise LLC

The QOZ Marketplace Now Lists Qualified Opportunity Zones and Opportunity Zone Funds for Investors Seeking to Defer Capital Gains Taxes The QOZ Marketplace features extensive information on both Qualified Opportunity Zones and Opportunity Zone Funds, which are a new tax-advantaged investment strategy designed to spur economic development in various census tracts in the USA, nominated by governors and certified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. By investing into an Opportunity Fund, investors can not only defer and reduce their existing capital gains tax liability, but also eliminate future capital gains taxes. - January 04, 2019 - Reg.A Funding Group

Potentia and Integration Success Form Global Strategic Partnership to Offer Accelerated Post Merger Integration and Uncover Efficiencies to Drive Exponential Growth Senior executive advisors will help merging organizations achieve timely merger integration along with 50 – 80% proven operational and process efficiencies. Partnership brings together over 100 years of collective hands-on experience in mergers and acquisitions, visual process improvement, and people performance. - December 27, 2018 - Potentia, LLC

Reg. A Funding Group Illustrates Location Based Marketing with Kratom Maps Website The Kratom Maps website developed by the Reg. A Funding Group provides significant exposure for retail kratom stores by allowing users to find the kratom retailer closest to them – as such, leveraging the power of Google Maps and location based marketing. - December 13, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

The Mapable USA Crowdfunding Podcast Can Now be Heard on Several High Profile Syndication Podcast Networks There’s big news from the Reg.A Funding Group: their “Mapable USA” radio podcast continues its climb as one of the best and most reliable sources of Crowdfunding information on the internet. - November 22, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

Reg A Funding Group Publishes Revised Investment Crowdfunding Website for Craft Beer Drinkers and Breweries Reg.A+ and the more affordable Reg.CF offerings now allows craft beer drinkers the ability to invest in their favorite craft beer brewers and breweries. With real ownership and stock in craft beer breweries, funding for the craft beer industry has been revolutionized. - November 09, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

Reg.A Funding Group Publishes Crowdfund News and Directory Website to Promote Crowdfunding Industry Professionals While interest in crowdfunding continues to soar, few are aware of knowledgeable industry professionals who can guide them along the way to success. By publishing the Reg.A Crowdfunding website, those interested in any aspect of crowdfunding now have a resource to get them started in the right direction. - October 25, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

Heartland Women’s Healthcare is Growing Heartland Women’s Healthcare celebrates the groundbreaking of a new office on Wentzville Parkway this month. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on October 10th. Heartland Women’s Healthcare is excited to offer women in the Wentzville area, a brand new 8,000-square-foot obstetrics and... - October 16, 2018 - Heartland Women's Healthcare

Mapable USA Puts Crowdfunding Projects "On the Map" with Their New Crowdfund Industry Podcast Now you can keep up to date with the latest news and takes on the crowdfunding industry and discover what businesses are currently looking to make an impact on the market. The Mapable USA Podcast puts your business on the map by providing information and education on a variety of related crowdfunding topics in an entertaining and informative format as well as showcasing market insights from a variety of industry experts. - October 04, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

“Reg.A Money Show” Podcast Explains Why Regulation A+ Related Companies Should Purchase Sponsorships at the Reg.A Symposium Sponsoring at a industry specific event represents an exceptional marketing opportunity to strengthen the visibility and awareness of your company and product. - August 17, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

"Reg.A Money Show" Podcast Announces Call for Regulation A+ Issuers to Present Their Offerings to Investors at the Reg.A Symposium In this latest Reg.A Money Show podcast, a major announcement was made regarding the much-awaited Reg.A Symposium in Las Vegas – it’s on. In fact, the Reg.A Funding Group has announced their call for presenters at this event to be held on November 8th, 2018 at the Innevation Center, arguably the most state-of-the-art conference facility in Las Vegas. - August 15, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

The "Reg.A Money Show" Publishes Podcast Explaining Whether or Not Security Token Offerings Require Blue Sky Law Registration By tackling Blue Sky Registration issues with respect to Security Token Offerings, the Reg.A Money Show continues to provide more news and updates to their listeners, making it the most comprehensive podcast covering the Regulation A+ equity crowdfunding industry. - August 05, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

The "Reg.A+ Money Show" Radio Podcast is Now Being Syndicated on Spotify More big news keeps coming out of the “Reg.A Money Show” studios as the “Reg.A Money Show” radio podcast continues its climb as one of the best and most reliable sources of Regulation A+ information on the internet. The show can now be heard on the Spotify radio network. - July 27, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

Attorney Louis Bevilacqua Explains How Companies Are Using Reg.CF as a Bridge to Regulation A+ Offerings on the "Reg.A Money Show" As discussed on previous “Reg.A Money Show” podcasts, many Reg.A+ “contenders” just don’t have the money and resources to get started with a Regulation A+ offering. In this podcast episode, one of the biggest names in the business (attorney Louis Bevilacqua) goes over strategies on how companies can use a Reg.CF as a “bridge” to get a Reg.A+ offering going. - July 24, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

The “Reg.A Money Show” Explains How Publicly Traded Companies Can Create Regulation A+ Offerings with an “STO” Component The information presented on this podcast for Reg.A+ issuers will go a long way into allowing mostly everyone to participate in their offering, even if their STO isn’t approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). - July 12, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

The “Reg.A Money Show” Podcast Explains the New Crowdfunding Hybrid: Combining a Security Token Offering with Regulation A+ When you combine a Security Token Offering (STO) which is based on blockchain technology and add the Regulation A+ component, you now have a solution that may revolutionize the marketplace. - July 04, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

The “Reg.A+ Money Show” Radio Podcast is Now Being Syndicated on Player.FM More big news keeps coming out of the “Reg.A Money Show” studios as the “Reg.A Money Show” radio podcast continues its climb as one of the best and most reliable sources of Regulation A+ information on the internet. - July 04, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

Hashkon Launches World's First Hosted Staking Platform with "Withdrawal Trust" Hashkon is based on a "Hosted Staking" concept, which although recognized in the crypto world, it is not usually the focal point of a platform. Hashkon is taking "Hosted Staking" to the next level of trust, with reasonable returns. - June 22, 2018 - Hashkon Inc.

CrowdfundX CEO Darren Marble Explains How Security Token Offerings, Initial Coin Offerings, and Blockchain Technology Relates to Regulation A+ Crowdfunding It’s crucial that investors and issuers alike understand the difference between a regulated ICO and an STO (and why SEC regulation and qualification is needed). In this podcast, Mr. Darren Marble from CrowdfundX goes over those differences in detail as well as explaining everything an issuer needs to know about token offerings and why they are becoming so attractive. - June 17, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

The Pinnacle Companies Launches "Pinnacle Gives" Initiative The Pinnacle Companies is proud to announce the launch of their community giving initiative, Pinnacle Gives. Giving will focus on five critical areas of need within the local community: Education & Youth, Arts & Culture, Environment, Immigration, and Health. The initiative will give approximately $50,000 in its first year to causes benefiting the local community. - June 14, 2018 - The Pinnacle Companies

“Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act” Puts Regulation A+ Offerings Over the Top With the signing by President Trump of the “Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act,” Regulation A+ now has validity to every single company listed on a major exchange such as the NYSE, NASDAQ, and the OTC among others. - June 07, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

From Seed Funding to the Regulation A+ Offering – The Process of Tying It All Together Explained on the Reg.A Money Show Podcast Investors are the lifeblood of every Regulation A+ offering. As such, it’s important for every Reg.A+ issuer to understand they need to take steps to continually “sell the dream” and become fundamentally sound in their company structure, procedures, and documentation - and that all begins with the company's Articles of Incorporation and how they are amended. This podcast explains exactly why and how it's properly done. - May 24, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

The Reg.A Money Show Publishes Podcast Explaining What You Need to Know About Preferred Stock with Regulation A+ Offerings The Reg.A Money Show podcast understands the potential of Reg.A+ and continues to be bullish on its future, maintaining that Reg.A+ has leveled the playing field of accessing the public markets to raise capital. Show listeners are coming from all over the world listening to the show, asking questions and seeking advice such as the question answered in this podcast regarding preferred stock. - May 16, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

The Reg.A Money Show Publishes Podcast Explaining How Term-Sheets Can Help Raise Seed Capital for Regulation A+ Crowdfunding Offerings The Reg.A Money Show podcasts answers a question from a listener who asks: "What are the different types of term-sheets, what makes one better than another, and what must be included to make them favorable for startup companies seeking to proceed with a Regulation A+ offering?" - May 11, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

HearAtlast Comments on Its Reverse Stock Split HearAtlast Holdings, Inc. (OTC:HRAL) comments today on its reverse split that it completed on August 6, 2015 along with its present day restructuring of the Company. The Company had completed a reverse stock split of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-500. - May 11, 2018 - HearAtlast Holdings, Inc.

The Reg.A Money Show Publishes Podcast Explaining How to Get the Seed Financing Needed to Start a Regulation A+ Crowdfunding Offering Raising money is hard work. but when you get all the "no's" out of the way, the closer you'll get to a "yes" - and when that happens, it's all worth the time and effort. The insights found on this podcast will certainly get you closer to that goal of raising the seed capital you'll need to launch a qualified Regulation A+ crowdfunding offering. - April 28, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

The “Reg.A Money Show” Publishes Podcast Itemizing Attorney Legal Fees and Services for a Regulation A+ Form A-1 Offering You don’t have to wait for the RegASymposium.com to learn everything you need to know about what’s going on with Regulation A+ offerings – especially with regards to what they actually cost. In this “Reg.A Money Show” podcast, we answer a question from a listener who wanted to know the itemized costs of all the services a lawyer will charge an offerer in the course of a Reg.A+ filing. - April 11, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

“Reg.A Money Show” Podcast Answers Question: How Much Do Regulation A+ Equity Crowdfunding Offerings Really Cost? SEC attorneys, PCAOB auditors, stock transfer agents, broker-dealers, marketing, investor awareness programs, Edgarizing, payment portals, etc... They all cost money to create a qualified Reg.A+ offering. Listen to this podcast to learn what these costs realistically are for Reg.A+ issuers. - March 29, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

The Reg.A Money Show Podcast Explains the Differences Between Crowdfunding and Regulation A+ Offerings Now that crowdfunding has basically gone mainstream, everyone seems to be taking notice. But what are the major differences between crowdfunding and Reg.A+? There’s a two-part answer to this question. - March 21, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

Reg.A Money Show Podcast Co-Host Nominated for “Committee” and “Advisor” Position at the Crowdfunding Professional Association Ron Costa has been co-hosting the Reg.A Money Show along with Miguel Dotres since the show began back in November of 2016 and has since become the industry standard podcast for anyone looking for information on Reg.A+. - March 21, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

The Pinnacle Companies Named 2017 Kaiser Permanente - Summit Chamber's Best Place to Work The Pinnacle Companies announces their recognition as the 2017 Kaiser Permanente – Summit Chamber of Commerce Best Place to Work, awarded on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. The Summit Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards recognize contributions to the local business community and economic growth in Summit County, Colorado. - March 16, 2018 - The Pinnacle Companies

Reg.A Money Show Podcast Explains the Essential Components Regulation A+ Issuers Must Have for Successful "Road Shows" Reg. A issuers must be aware of all the essential components they will need to make their Regulation A+ offering presentations stand out from the rest at "dog and pony" road shows such as the Reg.A Symposium. This Reg.A Money Show" radio podcast addresses these necessary elements needed to achieve a successful outcome. - March 11, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

“Reg.A Money Show” Podcast Announces the Reg.A Symposium as the First Regulation A+ Conference Tradeshow The Reg.A Funding Group announced today that they have published their latest “Reg.A+ Money Show” radio podcast which introduces their upcoming Regulation A+ Conference tradeshow event, the “Reg.A Symposium” to be held in Las Vegas in the late November 2018 timeframe. As Regulation... - March 02, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

The “Reg.A Money Show” Publishes Podcast Explaining Company Valuation and How Regulation A+ Offerings Sets Initial Crowdfunding Share Prices The Reg.A Funding Group announced today that they have published their latest “Reg.A+ Money Show” radio podcast which explains how Reg.A+ issuers determine their company's valuation and how Regulation A+ Offerings set their initial crowdfunding share prices. Who sets stock price points? - March 02, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

American Gas & Technology CEO Ray Tate Explains How Americans Can Invest in Natural Clean Energy with His Regulation A+ Offering The technology being created by American Gas and Technology is not only just revolutionizing the possibilities of LNG (liquid natural gas) transportation, but also making a statement that the days of foreign oil stealing our natural and energy jobs are over. - February 18, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

The “Reg.A Money Show” Publishes Podcast Detailing the Elements That Make for a Strong Regulation A+ Offering Learn the critical components and elements that are essential to set a company apart from just another “Me Too” company, instead of a company that clearly defines its goals, purposes, and tells a compelling story that fully explains the problem or issue that company is trying to solve - all without “over-selling” or embellishment. - January 19, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

CrowdFundX CEO Darren Marble Talks Regulation A+ 2018 Predictions and the Future of Hybrid Reg.A+ Offerings "Hybrid" Regulation A+ offerings are the talk of the town. What are they? Why are they important? And why do all the experts think hybrids will make a major statement on the Regulation A+ marketplace in 2018 and beyond? This episode of the Reg.A Money Show answers these questions. - January 13, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group

Katipult CEO Brock Murray Discusses How to Use Crowdfunding Software to Market Reg. A+ Offerings on the "Reg.A Money Show" The Regulation A+ equity crowdfunding industry is starting to see groundbreaking software in use to run crowdfunding platforms and portals. Katipult is one such firm offering private label software services to Reg.A+ issuers allowing them to brand Regulation A offerings on their own website domain. - December 17, 2017 - Reg.A Funding Group

“Reg.A Money Show” Publishes Podcast Explaining Why Websites and Social Media Platforms are Essential for Regulation A+ Offerings With so many intricate parts that need to work like a fine-tuned machine for a Regulation A+ offering to be successful, sometimes one of the most obvious components is overlooked – and that’s creating a website and social media platforms to showcase your company and Reg.A deal to your crowdfunding evangelists. - December 10, 2017 - Reg.A Funding Group

Understanding Stock Classifications and the “Regulation A+ Improvement Act of 2017″ Explained on the “Reg.A Money Show” Unlike traditional crowdfunding, equity crowdfunding means you as an investor receive actual shares of stock in the offering. However, not all shares are created equally. This podcast addresses the differences of each class of stock – such as preferred, common, restricted, Class A, etc. – and what class stock should a Reg.A+ early investor insist upon receiving. - December 06, 2017 - Reg.A Funding Group

Real Estate Investment Company Looks to Decrease High Vacancy Rates in Key Cities Across the United States in the Housing Sector Derrick J. Moultrie, CEO and Founder of The K.O.G. Acquisitions Group is partnering with several investors across the United States to work toward creating more affordable housing options in various metropolitan areas. The long time debate across the nation has been how to solve the affordable housing... - November 18, 2017 - K.O.G. Acquisitions Group