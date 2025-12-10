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Within Holding Companies
UK Financial Ltd Appoints Alexes Crespo as Chief Financial Officer
UK Financial Ltd strengthens its leadership with Alexes Crespo as CFO as the company moves closer to becoming the world’s first fully compliant tokenized ecosystem. - December 10, 2025 - UK Financial Ltd
Gaming Benefits Corporation to Showcase Its Latest Innovative Products and Solutions at G2E 2024 in Las Vegas
The Gaming Benefits Corporation (GBC) team will welcome attendees at booth 5026, where they will demonstrate their latest innovative solutions designed to drive charitable gaming’s expansion online and into adjacent market verticals – extending the industry’s charitable reach in a... - October 04, 2024 - Gaming Benefits Corporation
Value Investment Group Acquires Rocky Mountain Heating & Sheetmetal, Expanding in the HVAC Industry
Antimatter Construction Contractors, the home services holding company of Value Investment Group (VIG), the prominent single-family office of Rashaun Williams, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Rocky Mountain Heating & Sheetmetal, Inc. (RMHS). - September 06, 2024 - Value Investment Group
Value Investment Group Acquires GRC Consulting, Strengthening Portfolio in Dirt Hauling and Excavation Services
Antimatter Construction Contractors, the home services holding company of Value Investment Group (VIG), the prominent single-family office of Rashaun Williams, is pleased to announce the acquisition of GRC Consulting, Inc. GRC is a premier dirt hauling, excavation, and grading company with over 30 employees based in Frederick, Colorado. - September 06, 2024 - Value Investment Group
Glemad Inc. Commits 0.1% of Revenue to Carbon Removal Efforts
Glemad Inc, a leading American-Nigerian tec.hnology corporation, today announced its commitment to allocate 0.1% of its revenue towards carbon removal efforts. This pledge underscores the company's dedication to environmental sustainability and combating climate change. - February 21, 2024 - Glemad Inc.
David Idris Appointed Chairman of Glemad Inc.
Glemad Inc., the groundbreaking American-Nigerian multinational technology corporation, is proud to announce the appointment of David Idris as its Chairman. Prior to this prestigious position, David, also known as David S. Idris, founded the company in August, 2019 and commenced operations in... - February 18, 2024 - Glemad Inc.
Evercel, Inc. - Company Update on Current Operations and Holdings
Evercel, Inc. is providing an update with respect to a number of issues of relevance to the Shareholders of the Company. - October 23, 2022 - Evercel
The Paliwoda Group Reflects on Next Big Investment Themes in a Post-Pandemic World
The Paliwoda Group Announces a New Series of Talks in Its NEXT BIG THING Campaign to Look at Innovation Spurred by COVID Responses. - May 24, 2022 - Paliwoda Group
Shield Coin, the Premier Cryptosurance Provider is Here
Shield Coin the only project to offer cryptosurance, passive income, and long term wealth is live. - March 28, 2022 - Shield Coin LLC
New Cryptocurrency Shield Coin Aims to Offer Investor Protection in the DeFi Crypto Space
Newest cryptocurrency Shield coin seeks to change DeFi by introducing cryptosurance, the only insurance for crypto assets. - March 22, 2022 - Shield Coin LLC
GHV Along with Tata Capital Invests in Deeptek.ai, a Startup Accelerated by GHV to Digitally Transform Radiology Services Globally
Premier Indian and Japanese Investors back Deeptek.ai, to digitally transform Radiology Services globally. - March 08, 2022 - GHV
Global Music Superstar Damian Marley Makes Substantial Investment Into New Maple Holdings
Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, the world renowned music artist, recipient of four Grammy Awards, and the youngest son of iconic reggae artist Bob Marley, has made a strategic investment into New Maple Holdings (“New Maple”) - the private parent company of CanWe Growers (a Canadian... - February 01, 2022 - New Maple Holdings
GivingTuesday 2021 Preview Brings Together Leaders & Experts
Taking place just one week before the highly anticipated #GivingTuesday 2021, a special virtual preview - held via Zoom - will offer partners, media and friends the chance to learn first-hand about emerging trends taking place around this global day that celebrates giving in all its forms. - November 20, 2021 - Global Extrovert
Despite the Challenges Due to the Pandemic, GHV Gives Impetus to Blue Tokai to Enter the Japanese Market
Having a strong Global reach, GHV is approached by International Enterprises who look to expand in the Indian market. GHV’s cross border Advisory services includes mentoring, market insights, cultural mapping, roadmap development, among several other components, that empowered one of the renowned brands from Japan, Soup Stock Tokyo (SST), to explore the Indian market, wherein SST collaborated with Blue Tokai and became a strategic equity partner. - June 01, 2021 - GHV
Reg.A Funding Group Publishes Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Website Resource to Create and Market SPACs
With talent, experience, industry contacts, and know-how to make the SPAC process simple, quick, and hassle-free, the Reg.A Funding Group is making a big impact in the SPAC industry. - May 05, 2021 - Reg.A Funding Group
Reg.A Funding Group Announces Craft Beer Crowdfunding Investment Opportunity with Three Monkeys Brewing
Now crowdfunding investors have the opportunity to “Join the Monkey Nation” by investing in a global award-winning craft beer brewery brand. - March 17, 2021 - Reg.A Funding Group
The Reg.A Funding Group Announces the Tokenization Nation for Blockchain Crowdfunding Investors
The new LinkedIn group is targeted to anyone who wants to learn about tokenization and its potential. - March 15, 2021 - Reg.A Funding Group
Robert C. Gunst, Jr. Named Partner
Promoted to Partner - February 12, 2021 - Baucom, Claytor, Benton, Morgan & Wood, P.A.
Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc. Announces Purchase of TA Logistics, Inc.
Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc. has purchased 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of TA Logistics, Inc. in a cash transaction. Now, TA Logistics, Inc. is a 100% owned subsidiary of Keller manufacturing Company, Inc. - December 09, 2020 - Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc.
Keller Manufacturing Co. Announces Signed Agreement to Purchase TA Logistics, Inc.
Keller Manufacturing (ticker symbol KMFI) today announces that it has signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding stock of TA Logistics Inc. - November 18, 2020 - Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc.
TMOA Announces New Chair of the Board
Investor and Digital Transformation Leader Charlie Cannell appointed to Chair the Board of the holding company of Trade Mark Owners Association (TMOA). - October 22, 2020 - TMOA
Former Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM, Makes Substantial Investment Into Cannabis Company New Maple Holdings Ltd.
Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM, holds dual British and Canadian citizenship is a retired professional boxer, active from 1989 to 2004. He is a three-time world heavyweight champion, a two-time lineal champion, and remains the last heavyweight to hold the undisputed title. Additionally, he won a gold medal... - May 21, 2020 - New Maple Holdings
Reg.A Funding Group Publishes Podcast Explaining the Enormous Potential of Group Homes Real Estate Investments
What are group homes and why do they have the potential to make such great lucrative investments? The latest Mapable USA podcast published by the Reg.A Funding Group explains it all. - May 03, 2020 - Reg.A Funding Group
World's First International Corporate Services Platform Launched
Today the launch of FeeQuotes.com was announced. This online B2B platform for large corporates and PE/VC funds provides free of charge access in 50 countries to an array of international administrative, legal and operational corporate service providers. - March 08, 2020 - FeeQuotes.com
New Agency Group Announces Partnership with Moda Bella
New Agency Group Inc., a global new media company, announced today that it has partnered with Moda Bella. Through this strategic partnership, New Agency Group and Moda Bella will provide an improved platform that has been constantly growing over the years. Customers across the world can now take... - November 04, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.
Keller Manufacturing Appoints Douglas Rink, CEO to Lead Company
Keller Manufacturing (OTC: KMFI) has appointed Douglas W. Rink as the new CEO to lead the Company. Keller’s current Board of Directors senior management have agreed to remain with the Company for the next year. "I am excited I get to work with this Board of Directors and represent the... - October 02, 2019 - Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc.
New Agency Group Acquires and Merges with Bravado Network
New Agency Group Inc. (www.newagencygroup.com), a global new media company, announced today that it has successfully acquired and absorbed all assets of the Romania-based company S.C. Bravado Network S.R.L. With this acquisition, New Agency Group strengthens its position in the New Media/eCommerce industry. - August 27, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.
Christopher Toney Nominated by the Furniture Chamber of Commerce for the Forbes 30 Under 30 2019 Edition
WhiteGlove4Less, Founder has been nominated for the most prestigious list of young entrepreneurs in North America. Chris Toney at the age of 27, co-founded WhiteGlove4Less, LLC and served as CEO, until he recruited seasoned corporate veteran, Terry Fleming. Chris now heads up the sales department. Chris is personally responsible for over $1,000,000 in license fees and is looking to open 100 Distribution Centers in the Major USA Markets within the next 18-24 months. - June 07, 2019 - Furniture Chamber of Commerce
The Pinnacle Companies Named 2018 Summit Chamber Kaiser Permanente Business of the Year
The Pinnacle Companies is proud to announce their recognition as the 2018 Summit Chamber Kaiser Permanente Large Business of the Year, awarded on Thursday, April 4, 2019. This recognition follows last year’s recognition as the Chamber’s Best Place to Work. - April 10, 2019 - The Pinnacle Companies
Kanoo Shipping Wins Dubai Trade's 11th E-Services Excellence Award
Kanoo Shipping and other winners for different categories in the latest edition of ESEA were rewarded according to their mobile and online transactions across key services provided by DP World, Dubai Customs, and Jebel Ali Free Zone throughout 2018 - March 04, 2019 - The Kanoo Group
WhiteGlove4Less, LLC Appoints Christopher Toney to CEO as They Rollout Nationwide Final Mile Delivery and Installation Services for Furniture Retailers
WhiteGlove4Less, LLC in cooperation with the Furniture Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of Christopher Toney as CEO. - February 10, 2019 - Furniture Chamber of Commerce
South Florida Veteran Owned Business Continuously Serve Communities by Providing Business Planning and Development Boot Camp for Business Start-Up
This half-day Step by Step Business Planning and Business Development Bootcamp, you will learn all the tools needed to get rid of your 9 to 5 and turn your passion into a profitable business. - January 17, 2019 - Lexo Enterprise LLC
The QOZ Marketplace Now Lists Qualified Opportunity Zones and Opportunity Zone Funds for Investors Seeking to Defer Capital Gains Taxes
The QOZ Marketplace features extensive information on both Qualified Opportunity Zones and Opportunity Zone Funds, which are a new tax-advantaged investment strategy designed to spur economic development in various census tracts in the USA, nominated by governors and certified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. By investing into an Opportunity Fund, investors can not only defer and reduce their existing capital gains tax liability, but also eliminate future capital gains taxes. - January 04, 2019 - Reg.A Funding Group
Potentia and Integration Success Form Global Strategic Partnership to Offer Accelerated Post Merger Integration and Uncover Efficiencies to Drive Exponential Growth
Senior executive advisors will help merging organizations achieve timely merger integration along with 50 – 80% proven operational and process efficiencies. Partnership brings together over 100 years of collective hands-on experience in mergers and acquisitions, visual process improvement, and people performance. - December 27, 2018 - Potentia, LLC
Reg. A Funding Group Illustrates Location Based Marketing with Kratom Maps Website
The Kratom Maps website developed by the Reg. A Funding Group provides significant exposure for retail kratom stores by allowing users to find the kratom retailer closest to them – as such, leveraging the power of Google Maps and location based marketing. - December 13, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group
The Mapable USA Crowdfunding Podcast Can Now be Heard on Several High Profile Syndication Podcast Networks
There’s big news from the Reg.A Funding Group: their “Mapable USA” radio podcast continues its climb as one of the best and most reliable sources of Crowdfunding information on the internet. - November 22, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group
Reg A Funding Group Publishes Revised Investment Crowdfunding Website for Craft Beer Drinkers and Breweries
Reg.A+ and the more affordable Reg.CF offerings now allows craft beer drinkers the ability to invest in their favorite craft beer brewers and breweries. With real ownership and stock in craft beer breweries, funding for the craft beer industry has been revolutionized. - November 09, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group
Reg.A Funding Group Publishes Crowdfund News and Directory Website to Promote Crowdfunding Industry Professionals
While interest in crowdfunding continues to soar, few are aware of knowledgeable industry professionals who can guide them along the way to success. By publishing the Reg.A Crowdfunding website, those interested in any aspect of crowdfunding now have a resource to get them started in the right direction. - October 25, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group
Heartland Women’s Healthcare is Growing
Heartland Women’s Healthcare celebrates the groundbreaking of a new office on Wentzville Parkway this month. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on October 10th. Heartland Women’s Healthcare is excited to offer women in the Wentzville area, a brand new 8,000-square-foot obstetrics... - October 16, 2018 - Heartland Women's Healthcare
Mapable USA Puts Crowdfunding Projects "On the Map" with Their New Crowdfund Industry Podcast
Now you can keep up to date with the latest news and takes on the crowdfunding industry and discover what businesses are currently looking to make an impact on the market. The Mapable USA Podcast puts your business on the map by providing information and education on a variety of related crowdfunding topics in an entertaining and informative format as well as showcasing market insights from a variety of industry experts. - October 04, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group
“Reg.A Money Show” Podcast Explains Why Regulation A+ Related Companies Should Purchase Sponsorships at the Reg.A Symposium
Sponsoring at a industry specific event represents an exceptional marketing opportunity to strengthen the visibility and awareness of your company and product. - August 17, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group
"Reg.A Money Show" Podcast Announces Call for Regulation A+ Issuers to Present Their Offerings to Investors at the Reg.A Symposium
In this latest Reg.A Money Show podcast, a major announcement was made regarding the much-awaited Reg.A Symposium in Las Vegas – it’s on. In fact, the Reg.A Funding Group has announced their call for presenters at this event to be held on November 8th, 2018 at the Innevation Center, arguably the most state-of-the-art conference facility in Las Vegas. - August 15, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group
The "Reg.A Money Show" Publishes Podcast Explaining Whether or Not Security Token Offerings Require Blue Sky Law Registration
By tackling Blue Sky Registration issues with respect to Security Token Offerings, the Reg.A Money Show continues to provide more news and updates to their listeners, making it the most comprehensive podcast covering the Regulation A+ equity crowdfunding industry. - August 05, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group
The "Reg.A+ Money Show" Radio Podcast is Now Being Syndicated on Spotify
More big news keeps coming out of the “Reg.A Money Show” studios as the “Reg.A Money Show” radio podcast continues its climb as one of the best and most reliable sources of Regulation A+ information on the internet. The show can now be heard on the Spotify radio network. - July 27, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group
Attorney Louis Bevilacqua Explains How Companies Are Using Reg.CF as a Bridge to Regulation A+ Offerings on the "Reg.A Money Show"
As discussed on previous “Reg.A Money Show” podcasts, many Reg.A+ “contenders” just don’t have the money and resources to get started with a Regulation A+ offering. In this podcast episode, one of the biggest names in the business (attorney Louis Bevilacqua) goes over strategies on how companies can use a Reg.CF as a “bridge” to get a Reg.A+ offering going. - July 24, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group
The “Reg.A Money Show” Explains How Publicly Traded Companies Can Create Regulation A+ Offerings with an “STO” Component
The information presented on this podcast for Reg.A+ issuers will go a long way into allowing mostly everyone to participate in their offering, even if their STO isn’t approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). - July 12, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group
The “Reg.A+ Money Show” Radio Podcast is Now Being Syndicated on Player.FM
More big news keeps coming out of the “Reg.A Money Show” studios as the “Reg.A Money Show” radio podcast continues its climb as one of the best and most reliable sources of Regulation A+ information on the internet. - July 04, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group
The “Reg.A Money Show” Podcast Explains the New Crowdfunding Hybrid: Combining a Security Token Offering with Regulation A+
When you combine a Security Token Offering (STO) which is based on blockchain technology and add the Regulation A+ component, you now have a solution that may revolutionize the marketplace. - July 04, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group
Hashkon Launches World's First Hosted Staking Platform with "Withdrawal Trust"
Hashkon is based on a "Hosted Staking" concept, which although recognized in the crypto world, it is not usually the focal point of a platform. Hashkon is taking "Hosted Staking" to the next level of trust, with reasonable returns. - June 22, 2018 - Hashkon Inc.
CrowdfundX CEO Darren Marble Explains How Security Token Offerings, Initial Coin Offerings, and Blockchain Technology Relates to Regulation A+ Crowdfunding
It’s crucial that investors and issuers alike understand the difference between a regulated ICO and an STO (and why SEC regulation and qualification is needed). In this podcast, Mr. Darren Marble from CrowdfundX goes over those differences in detail as well as explaining everything an issuer needs to know about token offerings and why they are becoming so attractive. - June 17, 2018 - Reg.A Funding Group