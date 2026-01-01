Company Profiles Bookoid - Freagair Bookoid allows users to sell, trade and purchase books, ebooks from other members. Trade your books with other members for... iAuctionShop Ltd iAuctionShop Ltd is a young but rapidly expanding company formed by husband and wife team Rebecca and Simon Russell. iAuctionShop operates from office premises in South Cheshire with satellite... Puddnheadresale.com Puddnheadresale.com was a dream realized when owner R. Dimitroff explored the idea of an online Home decor resale store. The company was launched in August 2005 and was started... QuickSELLit QuickSELLit is Americas most competitive eBay drop-off franchise company. We provide the best services to our Customers and Franchise Owners at the lowest costs and fees. Thesuitexchange Thesuitexchange.com is a peer-to-peer, multi-vendor, e-commerce platform that allows its vendors to buy and sell new or lightly worn contemporary or luxury clothing, shoes, bags. accessories, beauty...