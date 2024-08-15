The BBC have commissioned a second series of the hugely successful documentary, Scrappers. Fans and viewers alike will be able to catch up with scrap boss Terry, his wife Lyndsay and the rag tag team of scrappers. Things have changed massively since the first series, and its not all plain sailing. Tune in to BBC 2 on August 10th at 10.30pm and get up to date with the goings on at the nutty Northern scrap yard. - July 17, 2015 - The Scrappers Ltd