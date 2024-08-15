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Within Used Merchandise Stores
IsItReal Launches AI-Powered App to Evaluate Authenticity of Luxury Goods
Mobile app leverages proprietary test markers and aggregate AI systems to instill customer confidence before purchase - August 15, 2024 - IsItReal
CollectiblesAndMoreInStore.com Rings in the New Year Unveiling a World of Treasures with Exciting Additions for Collectors and Shoppers
CollectiblesAndMoreInStore.com is an online platform dedicated to providing collectors and shoppers with a wonderful selection of genuine collectibles, limited editions, memorabilia, and other unique items. With a commitment to authenticity and quality, the platform offers a seamless experience for exploring the world of collectibles and buying coveted treasures. - January 28, 2024 - Collectibles And More In-Store
Fan Gear Barn to Offer Special Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shopping Incentives
Fan Gear Barn LLC of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, celebrates their first holiday retail season with special in-store offers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 at both their retail and online locations to support local business community growth. - November 23, 2022 - Fan Gear Barn
Fan Gear Barn Opens New Retail Location in Oak Ridge, Tennessee
Fan Gear Barn, retailer of sports collectibles, game worn jerseys, new and vintage sports fan gear, vintage sports items and many additional sports merchandise, opens new retail location in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. - August 20, 2022 - Fan Gear Barn
Bury Nurseries Raise Thousands of Pounds for Local RSPCA Animal Shelter
The RSPCA Bury, Oldham & District were astounded to get a call from the manager of a local early year’s nursery to learn that over 120 children aged 3 months to 5 years had been raising funds for the shelter since September 2020 in response to the challenges caused by the pandemic. - March 14, 2022 - RSPCA Bury, Oldham & District Branch
Paxem Low Country LLC Begins Services in Georgia and South Carolina
Paxem Low Country LLC provides estate sales and estate consultations to families needing to liquidate their home in the Savannah, GA and Hilton Head, SC areas. - February 16, 2022 - Paxem Low Country
Local RSPCA Charity Launches Appeal for Direct Support
A local, independently funded charity has launched an appeal to animal lovers to support the charity directly following extremely tough times during the Coronavirus pandemic. The RSPCA Bury, Oldham and District is fighting to survive the long-term effects of multiple lockdowns, closures, and a... - February 06, 2022 - RSPCA Bury, Oldham & District Branch
African American Owned Peer-to-Peer, Multi-Vendor Marketplace Enters the Fashion Resell Market
Thesuitexchange.com is the newest way to buy and sell new or lightly worn contemporary and luxury clothing, shoes, bags and accessories for resell enthusiasts, fashion icons and influencers. - January 25, 2022 - Thesuitexchange
The Copper Poppy Grand Opening
From: The Copper Poppy Event: Grand Opening of The Copper Poppy Location: 8633 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville, Virginia 22968 Dates: August 27-29, 2021 Times: Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Featuring: Specials, Raffle Drawings, Entertainment, Face Painting,... - August 26, 2021 - The Copper Poppy
InstaThread, a Children's Clothing Marketplace, Pledges to Match Vendors Sales Up to Ten Dollars in Effort to Help Businesses Affected by the Coronavirus
Due to the recent pandemic, an estimated 40% of small businesses plan to not reopen according to FEMA and The U.S. Small Business Administration. To help small businesses and home based vendors, InstaThread has pledged to match new vendors first sale up to $10. - August 07, 2020 - InstaThread
Jolene's Books and More is Sponsoring a Support Our Local Authors Event
Jolene's Books and More and the Chiefland Farmers Flea Market in Chiefland, Florida is sponsoring a Support our Local Authors Event on November 16, 2019 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm with 12 published writers confirmed for the event. Some of these award winning authors will be giving short learning sessions about writing and publishing. - November 14, 2019 - Jolene's Books and More
Celebrity Auctioneers, Dan and Laura Dotson to Attend Self-Storage Industry Event at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas This Week
Celebrity auctioneers, Dan and Laura Dotson of A&E and the History Channel’s Storage Wars, will attend this year's Self Storage Association’s 2019 Fall Conference and Trade Show at the MGM Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, held September 3 – 6, 2019. Spanning nearly a... - September 05, 2019 - StorageAuctions.net
Chip's Consignment Center Opens New Showroom in Kakaako
Retro consignment store relocates to downtown Honolulu. - July 19, 2018 - Chip's Consignment Center
HopeTHRIFT Announces Special Discount Days to Provide Bay Area Shoppers with Extra Savings
All Proceeds Help Support Hope Services, a Local Non-Profit Organization Providing Assistance for Over 3,500 People with Developmental Disabilities - May 31, 2018 - HopeTHRIFT
Goodwill Offers Job Seekers a Real Advantage with Free Customer Service Training
Free training specifically designed to prepare individuals for a customer service role in nearly any industry including retail, hospitality, and the rapidly expanding call centers. - November 17, 2017 - Goodwill Industries of New Mexico
LEL Continues to Expands Its LEL Decom Team, with the Addition of Leonard (Skip) Napolitano
LEL International continues to expand its LEL Decom Division by announcing the addition of Leonard (Skip) Napolitano as Director, Decommissioning Operations, building on its unrivaled and established offering of asset recovery, decommissioning, and surgical decommissioning services while providing risk mitigation, security and maximum return for datacenter owners and operators. - June 16, 2017 - LEL International
Local Online Business Opens Retail Store
The owner of the popular warehouse book sale, One Dollar Bookswap and Amazon retailer, Murfbooks, is offering the Dayton area another opportunity to find the books and media they seek at affordable prices. Greg Murphy, Owner of the One Dollar Bookswap and Murfbooks, will be opening the... - May 17, 2017 - Murphy's Used Books & Media
Three Decades & Counting: Dynamic Office Services Celebrates a History of Excellence
Triangle's Premier Office Furniture Retailer Celebrates 30th Anniversary by Launching a New Brand Identity for 2016 - October 14, 2016 - Dynamic Office Services
The Great Junk Hunt is Heading to Boise, Idaho
One of America's Top 15 Flea Markets with nearly 100 booths all under one roof is coming to the Expo Idaho fairgrounds on September 23 & 24, 2016. It will be jammed packed with fabulous junk that top quality vendors have collected all summer. Vendors are juried to make sure they have the best of the best for all shoppers. Come see what all the fuss is about! - September 09, 2016 - FJS Productions
Coin Marketplace, LLC Launches Free Numismatic Marketplace
Coin Marketplace, LLC has launched an online Numismatic Marketplace that caters to both serious Coin & Paper Money dealers as well as to the casual collector. The marketplace is void of mandatory fees such as "Final Sales Fees" or "Buyer's Fees". Visitors to CoinMP will be... - June 05, 2016 - Coin Marketplace, LLC
Recycling Fashionably - Over 400 Ugly Christmas Sweaters in One Location
Locally Owned Small Business Consignment store, Clothing-X-Change is recycling Genuine Ugly Christmas Sweaters. They also recycle and design one of a kind sweaters into Ugly Christmas Sweaters by the talented family and associates. - November 24, 2015 - Clothing-X-Change
One of America's Top 25 Flea Markets Returns to Puyallup, Washington
The Great Junk Hunt Vintage Flea Market produced by Funky Junk Sister, Linda Albers returns to Puyallup, WA. Formally known as Junk Salvation this market has one several awards for top Flea Markets in the United States. - November 16, 2015 - FJS Productions
SecretCloset - New iOS App for Fashion-Twisted Ladies
Must-have App already been noticed by many leading key opinion leaders in fashion, such as Kim Kardashian West, Chique Le Frique, Feral Creature by Eugenie Grey, Bryan Boy and many more which allows users to buy & sell shoes, clothes and accessories from today's leading luxury brands from other like-minded fashionistas in the same city. - October 28, 2015 - SecretCloset
Sui Generis Consignment to Unveil Retail Revamp at Their Men’s Stores
Formalwear and Men’s Ready to Wear combine to create a unique shopping experience in the Castro. - September 24, 2015 - Sui Generis Consignment
The Scrappers, Back on The BBC in August
The BBC have commissioned a second series of the hugely successful documentary, Scrappers. Fans and viewers alike will be able to catch up with scrap boss Terry, his wife Lyndsay and the rag tag team of scrappers. Things have changed massively since the first series, and its not all plain sailing. Tune in to BBC 2 on August 10th at 10.30pm and get up to date with the goings on at the nutty Northern scrap yard. - July 17, 2015 - The Scrappers Ltd
New Online Store JobLotBundle.com Now Open
Job Lot Bundle opens online and promises to give shoppers more of what they want. - June 19, 2015 - Job Lot Bundle
New Shop Offers Great Experience for Shoppers in Shippensburg
Ship Co Shops located on Route 11 just south of Shippensburg is a great new store offering a shopping experience you won’t find anywhere else in the area. Shoppers are greeted with a clean well organized consignment shop boasting unique merchandise from over 100 different consignors. While... - May 31, 2015 - Ship Co Shops
Andrew and Elizabeth Ford Acquire Sarasota Trading Company
Andrew and Elizabeth Ford of Ford Art and Antiques in Sarasota, Florida, Expand Their Business with Recent Acquisition. - May 08, 2015 - Ford Art and Antiques
New Online Furniture Store in Dubai with Free Doorstep Shipping and Cash on Delivery Facility Brings Much Needed Relief to Dubai Expatriates
With temperatures expected to touch 50 celsius during summer months, Doorstep Dubai, an Online Furniture Store that provides cheap affordable furniture at your doorstep with cash on delivery, is geared to provide much needed relief to Dubai expatriates thinking about venturing into the sweltering heat to look for cheap affordable furniture in Dubai. - May 01, 2015 - Doorstep Dubai Online Furniture Store
Ereading.com® to Launch Ecommerce Bookstore Supporting Literacy and Education
Ereading.com® launched its new consumer information website today. When the official Ereading.com® ecommerce website launches in Quarter 4 of 2015, it will be the world’s largest independent online bookstore, offering over 22 million new and used print books, ebooks, comics, audio books, and reading-related merchandise items and free, dedicated e-reading apps for iOS and Android mobile devices. - February 19, 2015 - Eread Technologies, Inc.
Andrew and Elizabeth Ford of Ford Art and Antiques Acquire Jack Vinales Antiques in Sarasota, Florida
Jack Vinales Antiques Offers an Eclectic Selection of Modern and Classic Fine Art and Objects - October 10, 2014 - Ford Art and Antiques
Lysterr Has Officially Launched Its Mobile-First Marketplace on the Apple iOS Platform
Lysterr has officially launched its mobile-first marketplace on the Apple iOS platform. Designed to connect buyers and sellers socially within seconds, Lysterr aims to reduce the stress of creating ads and listing items for sale online. The Lysterr team, comprised of alum from Bloomberg LP and... - August 16, 2014 - Lysterr
Used Exercise Equipment for Sale: A New Classifieds Website Just Launched for Sports & Fitness Fanatics
ResaleExercise.com is the first online classified site dedicated to advertising sports and fitness equipment. - July 31, 2014 - ResaleExercise.com
Furnishing Hope Program Helps Non-Profits Raise Thousands – with a Potential of Much More
Capital Choice Office Furniture creates furniture donation program to give back to the community. - April 24, 2014 - Capital Choice Office Furniture
Somerset/Middlesex JBF is Hosting Its Community Children’s Consignment Sales Event on May 29-June 1
Any parent who has sold items in garage sales or online knows how frustrating it can be. Not only is it hard to make a decent profit from your children’s outgrown and unused items, but the prep work can be a royal pain with little reward. - April 17, 2014 - Somerset/Middlesex Just Between Friends
Tri-State Antique Market: 2014 Season
Indiana's largest vintage and antiques market features between 200 and 250 vendors at each monthly event, offering for sale a wide range of antique and vintage goods, both in time period and price range. Vintage furnishings, decorative arts, jewelry, Americana, architectural and industrial salvage, and pop culture memorabilia is a sampling of what will be offered at each monthly market on the first Sunday of the month, May through October, at the Lawreneburg Fairgrounds in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. - March 04, 2014 - Tri-State Antique Market
GunBroker.com Names January 2014's Best Selling Firearms
GunBroker.com, has released its list of Top 5 best selling firearms for January 2014. Every month, the GunBroker.com Top 5 Best Sellers List is published for each major category of firearms sold on the popular gun auction site. - February 20, 2014 - GunBroker.com
Springfield Armory and GunBroker.com Support USA Shooting with Charity Auction of the New XD-S 4.0 9mm
GunBroker.com and Springfield Armory, one of the largest and most innovative firearms manufacturers, are joining together to support USA Shooting as they begin qualification this year for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Springfield Armory will offer an early edition of its highly anticipated XD-S 4.0 9mm to be auctioned on GunBroker.com with 100% of proceeds benefiting USA Shooting. The auction can be viewed at: http://www.gunbroker.com/Auction/ViewItem.aspx?Item=393734367 - February 19, 2014 - GunBroker.com
GunBroker.com App for iPhone Launched
GunBroker.com announced the release of the official GunBroker.com Mobile App for iPhone. The iOS App joins the current suite of mobile platforms for GunBroker.com, which include an Android App and a mobile website. For details, go to m.GunBroker.com/OnTheGo. - February 15, 2014 - GunBroker.com
KEY Estate Sales, Inc Opens Second Consignment Location
KEY Estate Sales, Inc. opened a second furniture, decor & jewelry consignment store location on the East side of Saint Charles, IL. - December 06, 2013 - KEY Estate Sales, Inc
New Thrift Store Opens in Apex, NC
Peak City Thrift is now open in Apex, NC. The smallest thrift store in the area boasts a lot of variety and higher than average quality of items. - August 18, 2013 - Peak City Thrift
Entrepreneurial College Student Makes Thrift Shopping Easy & Available to the Masses with a Curated Online Thrift Store
College student, Shawn Beach, launches Dope Junkyard, a revolutionary shopping experience that offers people a convenient way to purchase stylish & good-quality thrift merchandise. Dope Junkyard features a curated selection of used and vintage apparel, accessories, & home décor, along with an eclectic collection of new merchandise specially made & sourced from different parts of the world. - August 14, 2013 - Dope Junkyard
Fun and Fabulous "Frugal Fashions" for Back to School
Just Between Friends of Somerset/Middlesex is planning their first children’s consignment sales events ever, with tons of fun and fabulous ‘frugal fashions’ for back to school. A Fall season sale will be hosted in Somerset, at the Garden State Exhibit Center, 50 Atrium Drive, on... - July 26, 2013 - Somerset/Middlesex Just Between Friends
Sell Your iPod at The Old School Game Vault
The Old School Game Vault, which operates the online video game store, WCityauctions.com, has added iPod products to the list of video games and gaming consoles that they buy and sell. - February 27, 2013 - Old School Game Vault
Kitsilano Kitty's Closet Online Boutique Expands to Include Luxury Consignment
Consignment and second hand shopping, once considered low-class and kept on the downlow, is now chic and done online. It can even be a moneymaker as well as a money saver for the ladies (and men) who love to shop. - January 31, 2013 - Kitsilano Kitty's Closet
Prime Piano Opens Showroom, Restoration & Storage Facility in Mahwah, N.J.
Prime Piano Sells, Restores, Rents, Rebuilds, Stores and Tunes Pianos. Prime Piano as a Full Service Piano Resource Which Has Opened Their Showroom and Storage Facility in Mahwah, NJ. - January 15, 2013 - Prime Piano
GunBroker.com Records 22.7 Percent Cyber Monday Sales Gain
Strong YOY Sales Increase Signals Powerful Final Quarter for Online Sales of Hunting and Shooting Sports Equipment. - November 30, 2012 - GunBroker.com
Prestige Estate Services Expands Into Southwest Florida
Prestige Estate Services, based in Denver CO has expanded their services to Southwest Florida. They offer personal property liquidation, estate sales and appraisal services. Prestige Estate Services clients include those that may be facing downsizing, divorce or death. They offer customized turn-key solutions including estate valuations, appraisals, estate sales, buy-out and cleaning. - November 14, 2012 - Prestige Estate Services
GunBroker.com Hits the $2 Billion in Sales Mark in Record Time
Site Reaches $1 Billion 10 Years After Launch, Doubles Sales in Three Years - November 13, 2012 - GunBroker.com
Over $100,000 Raised to Support USA Shooting Team and Olympic Preparation Through GunBroker.com Auctions
USA Shooting Team Foundation thanks corporate supporters for generous donations, recognizes 18 special corporate supporters that helped raise $105,000 through charity auctions on GunBroker.com. - November 01, 2012 - GunBroker.com