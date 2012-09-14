PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Packaging & Labeling Services
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Banbury Labels Ltd Banbury Labels Ltd Banbury, United Kingdom
Banbury Labels based in Oxon manufacturer a range of labels for industrial and commercial applications including packaging, food, security... 
Bell-Mark, Inc. Bell-Mark, Inc. Pine Brook, NJ
Bell-Mark is a leader in the design & manufacture of innovative coding & printing systems to the Packaging & Converting markets. Every... 
Consolidated Label Consolidated Label Longwood, FL
Founded in 1981, Consolidated Label Company is one of the country’s largest suppliers of labels and flexible packaging. We produce... 
Jarvis Direct Mail Jarvis Direct Mail Ocean, NJ
Jarvis Direct Mail, Inc. provides direct mailing services in New Jersey and throughout the rest of the country – including lettershop... 
LaserInkjetLabels.com LaserInkjetLabels.com Lawrenceville, GA
LaserInkjetLabels.com is an online source for laser and inkjet labels on sheets and rolls. At Laser Inkjet Labels, it is our goal to be... 
Online Labels, Inc. Online Labels, Inc. Longwood, FL
OnlineLabels.com is the Internet's leading supplier of blank labels for laser and inkjet printers. Whether you need blank labels to organize... 
R Young & Son (Printers) Ltd R Young & Son (Printers) Ltd South Croydon, United Kingdom
R Young & Son (Printers) Ltd, established 1970, is a full service commercial print shop providing printing, prepress and bindery services... 
The UPS Store DC The UPS Store DC Washington, DC
The UPS Store DC is located in the heart of downtown Washington DC, just blocks from the White House. Our location is prime for a prestigious... 
