Zaxis Has Reinvented Their Multi-Function Leak Tester with Usability in Mind, Adding a Large 7-Inch Touchscreen to the New Zaxis 7i Zaxis has focused on usability in their latest multi-function leak tester, the Zaxis 7i. The Zaxis 7i has a large built-in 7-inch touchscreen and is currently available for purchase from any Zaxis sales representative. http://www.zaxisinc.com The Zaxis 7i is a modular, multi-function leak tester. The... - September 25, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Zaxis Has Introduced Servo Motor Technology Into Their eVmP (Electronic Variable Metering Pump) Family of Precision Metering and Dispensing Pumps Servo motor technology increases the dispense speed of the eVmP system as well as enables the system to handle fluids with a much higher viscosity. The servo drive also paves the way for the eVmP VS6, the largest dispensing pump in the eVmP family to date. The addition of the servo drive to the Zaxis eVmP product offering expands the capability and performance to better suit Zaxis customers. - September 24, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Green Rush Packaging Expands Cannabis Packaging Product Line with Pyro Papers Pre-Rolled Cones Green Rush Packaging is now launching Pyro Papers; a line of cultivator and dispensary ready pre-rolled cones and accessories. - May 16, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

Ossid Hires Market Development Manager Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid

Green Rush Packaging Expands Operations Into the Canadian Cannabis Market Green Rush Packaging expands operations into emerging Canadian cannabis market. - March 06, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

Printco Invests in a Digital Label Printer Printco, a printing company in Ireland with branches in Dublin, Cork and Monaghan, offers complete printing, packaging and promotional services from design to distribution. Having seen a steady growth in the label and packaging market, Printco has recently invested in a digital label press in order... - February 02, 2019 - Printco Ltd.

China-Based Manufacturing Firm TedPack Announces Launch of Onsite Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches Many choices can be made when a company decides on what packaging to use. To help make things easier Chinese packaging manufacturer TedPack now features a deeply informative Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches on their growing website. - November 29, 2018 - TedPack Company Limited

3BP, Inc. Products Announces Patent Issued for Package Damage Indication 3BP’s Damage-Indicating Packaging is “smart” and designed to automatically identify and act on tampering, contamination, and counterfeiting of packaged and pre-packaged products through active and intelligent color changing technology. - September 27, 2018 - 3BP Inc.

Green Rush Packaging to Present on Marketing in Cannabis at CannaCon Boston Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

Kompac Appoints New Distributor for Poland and Area Kompac, manufacturer and supplier of UV/aqueous priming and coating systems, is pleased to announce they’ve appointed Scorpio Sp. z o.o. as their newest distribution partner for Poland and the surrounding area. Based in Lodz, Scorpio is one of the leading distributors of machines and materials... - July 09, 2018 - Kompac

Multi-Pak Corporation Receives UL Certification Multi-Pak Corporation is proud to announce that it has achieved Certification in accordance with UL Registrar LLC and meets cGMP requirements in conformance with FDA Regulation 21 CFR Part 111. - July 03, 2018 - Multi-Pak Corporation

Green Rush Packaging Expands Their Product Offering with Low Cost Vaporizer Cartridges The aim is to widen Green Rush Packaging’s affordable product offering to cannabis businesses across the board. - June 13, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

Fueled by Rapid Growth, Green Rush Packaging Expands Their Leadership Team Green Rush Packaging’s new management team aims to shape the future of cannabis packaging. - June 06, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

The Premier Snack Bag Series from Packaging Resources Offers an Eco-Friendly Alternative for Grab and Go Packaging Packaging Resources is introducing the Snack Bag Series, an exclusive brand that is easy to pack, easy to open, and easy to use. The Snack Bag Series offers superb visibility, is eco-friendly, keeps food fresh, keeps sandwiches and wraps together while eating, and reduces food waste. - May 15, 2018 - Packaging Resources, Inc.

Innovative Digital Printing Allows Lovebirds to Personalize Valentine's Day Edwards (IL) based company offers those looking for unique Valentine's Day surprises for their loved ones to make and print one-of-a-kind greeting cards. - February 10, 2018 - Wayne Printing

Kompac Partners with Xeikon; Installs UV Coating System at Demonstration Facility Kompac is pleased to announce they have recently partnered with Xeikon, and installed an EZ Koat 20 Plus at their new Itasca, IL., demonstration facility to show UV/aqueous coating capabilities when paired with Xeikon technology. Following the placement was the North American edition of Xeikon Café,... - December 09, 2017 - Kompac

Green Rush Packaging Unveils the Latest Innovation in Child Resistant Packaging Grip ‘N Rip to revolutionize cannabis child resistant compliant packaging. - November 09, 2017 - Green Rush Packaging

Kompac Launches New High-Speed Coating and Priming Systems Kompac’s New EZ Koat 20 Plus and 30 Plus models are now rated at speeds up to 200 feet per minute. Whether priming, using UV coating or aqueous coating, Kompac provides efficient and reliable solutions that create excellent results at affordable prices for the print industry. Now offering an Anilox... - August 13, 2017 - Kompac

Angleboard Named to Food Logistics' 2017 Top Green Providers List Annual list recognizes sustainability in the food and beverage industry. - June 22, 2017 - Angleboard

Kompac Announces Success Based on Dscoop Phoenix, Looks Towards Lyon With the close of Dscoop Phoenix, Kompac is pleased to announce they’ve signed a deal with Acculink for a Kwik Finish 32 UV/Aqueous coater. With the install to take place later in April, both Kompac and Acculink were pleased with the outcome of Dscoop and ability to connect with peers in the industry. During... - April 10, 2017 - Kompac

Nor-Pak Services Inc. Announced the Grand Opening of an Online Store Nor-Pak Services Inc. Announced today the grand opening of an online store Pilot Mountain Apparel. Pilot Mountain Apparel — Nor-Pak Services Inc. announced a new and unique shopping experience enabling the customer online shopping of hiking, biking, climbing, fishing apparel. “Pilot Mountain... - March 24, 2017 - Nor-Pak Services inc.

Personal Mail International Partners with Anytime Mailbox Get Postal Mail on Your Mobile Device Via Personal Mail International and Anytime Mailbox Partnership. It's 2017! You should be able to open, forward or shred your postal mail from your smartphone. Now you can! Anytime Mailbox, the groundbreaking pioneer of virtual mailbox solutions, is pleased to... - February 14, 2017 - Anytime Mailbox

PBFY Remains Industry Leader by Expanding to Tennessee PBFY offers faster services to East Coast and Midwestern Clients - January 05, 2017 - PBFY

Revitalizing Printing Services in Connecticut with Donna Petruska Many businesses see print marketing as a dying industry. Not only does Donna Petruska procure unique, cost-effective and quality print materials but has a track record of case-studies that have tangible and proven results. Print is not dead, when executed properly, it thrives. - December 11, 2016 - Go Curtis 1000

PreGel's 5-Star Pastry Series® Brings Back High Profile Talent for 2017 Renowned chefs rejoin the dessert ingredient company to continue education in culinary excellence - November 11, 2016 - PreGel America

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker Touts Small Business at Bentley World-Packaging Visit Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker touted the power of small businesses during a visit to Bentley World-Packaging on October 6 as part of a bus tour in support of the Job Creators Network Bring Small Businesses Back (BSBB) campaign. “Small business is leading the way,” Walker said in a speech to... - October 08, 2016 - Bentley World-Packaging

Plant Expansion Creates Hundreds of Jobs in Missouri Aerofil Technology Inc. (ATI), an industry leader in Lean aerosol and liquid contract packaging, announced the completion of their new high-speed aerosol production line. To support the new production line, Aerofil purchased a 30,000 square-foot warehouse that sits directly across the street from their existing facility. The new line and warehouse will create hundreds of jobs in the St. Louis area. - September 15, 2016 - Aerofil Technology, Inc.

Burris Computer Forms® Announces the Addition of Place and Tent Cards Burris now introduces its PrinTable ™ Card line, assisting customers by providing customizable blank place cards and tent cards. - July 01, 2016 - Burris Computer Forms

H&H Graphics Acquires Winning Promotions Winning Promotions to Add Turnkey Promotional Chance Games Experience to H&H's Line-Up of Special Effects Screen Printing Capabilities. - May 11, 2016 - H&H Graphics

NEOPOST Singapore Brings OMS-500, the Intuitive Multi-Channel Output Management Software That Simplifies Customer Communications OMS-500: an innovative digital solution developed by NEOPOST Document Solutions enhances the potential of the brand's folder inserters to lower costs and improve productivity for users. - May 06, 2016 - NEOPOST Singapore

H&H Graphics Earns Several GEA Awards for 2016 The Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA) has named H&H Graphics winner of 19 Graphics Excellence Awards (GEA). - April 15, 2016 - H&H Graphics

LaserInkjetLabels.com Has Expanded to Manufacturing Inkjet Roll Labels LaserInkjetLabels.com, an online source and manufacturer of die cut 8½ x 11 sheets of laser and inkjet labels, has recently expanded its’ production facility and is now manufacturing rolls of inkjet labels. Inkjet roll labels produced by LaserInkjetLabels.com are available in white uncoated,... - November 21, 2015 - LaserInkjetLabels.com

Cannabis Packaging Such as Tincture Bottles Help Provide Element of Safe Administration of Medical Marijuana Says MMC Depot The recently passed Texas bill to legalize the limited use of marijuana extracts for severe forms of epilepsy in one of the most conservative states in the US represents a step forward in mainstream acceptance for the cannabis industry, especially were safe administration of medicine in packaging like... - August 20, 2015 - MMC Depot

Southeast Enterprises is Looking for Sponsors for the 2015-2016 Holiday Light Recycling Drive Southeast Enterprises is looking for sponsors for the (5th annual) 2015-2016 Holiday Light Recycling Drive to keep additional waste out of landfills and to help create work for employees with disabilities. - August 20, 2015 - Southeast Enterprises

Packaging Company MMC Depot Carries Discreet and Professional Medical Marijuana Packaging Products Denver-based marijuana packaging company MMC Depot offers discrete and professional medical marijuana packaging products for those in the business of processing and packaging medical marijuana. Despite public misconceptions, the average age of a medical marijuana patient is 45 years old. Given this older... - June 20, 2015 - MMC Depot

Prepare for Food Safety Regulations of Cannabis-Based Tinctures with Amber Glass Bottles from MMC Depot and Extended Education Denver-based marijuana packaging company MMC Depot is emphasizing the importance of preparing for packaging food safety regulations on cannabis-based tinctures with their amber glass bottles. For those involved in the manufacture of cannabis-based tinctures and extracts, these bottles are the best way... - May 21, 2015 - MMC Depot

IMEX Packaging Introduces a Line of Child-Resistant Packaging for the Marijuana Industry IMEX Packaging (http://www.imexpackaging.com), maker of clear bags, vinyl zipper bags, reusable shopping bags, garment bags, and other types of packaging is introducing a line of child-resistant packaging for Marijuana dispensaries in states that have legalized it’s sale. “IMEX has always... - May 16, 2015 - IMEX Packaging

Make Your Dispensary Stand Out with Cannaline Re-Writable Glass Stash Jars from Marijuana Packaging Company MMC Depot Denver-based marijuana packaging company MMC Depot is offering their new line of re-writable cannaline glass stash jars for those who want quality marijuana containers that meet current regulations. With plenty of flexibility in terms of design and many favorable reviews, these are an investment guaranteed... - April 19, 2015 - MMC Depot

IMEX Packaging, Maker of Clear Bags and Reusable Shopping Bags, Celebrates 40 Years in Business IMEX Packaging, maker of clear bags, reusable shopping bags and dozens of other types of bags and packaging is celebrating 40 years in business. - April 04, 2015 - IMEX Packaging

Leading Supplier of Marijuana Storage Containers, MMC Depot, Recommends Grow Bags as the Ideal Option for Cultivating Marijuana As an established packaging supply business, MMC Depot has developed a reputation as the go-to source for medical marijuana containers, but what many individuals don’t know is that MMC Depot has other packaging solutions for cannabis products. - March 20, 2015 - MMC Depot

Marijuana Packaging Company, MMC Depot Supports the Growing Trend of Edibles in the Recreational and Medical Marijuana Industries with Child-Safe MMJ Containers According to a recent report by state government, “there is a slow but steady shift away from traditional methods of consuming marijuana – smoking it – to new delivery methods.” Supporting that trend, MMC Depot, a marijuana packaging company with experience in packaging that dates... - February 20, 2015 - MMC Depot

Order the Carton Sealing Tape You Need and Get It Shipped for Free It's hard to beat 50 years' worth of packaging expertise. This is the reason why World Packaging Co., Inc. has remained one of the most reliable sources of packaging supplies around, and their selection of high-quality carton sealing tape is proof of this. The company's line of pressure-sensitive carton... - February 13, 2015 - World Packaging Co., Inc.

MMC Depot Recommends Choosing Marijuana Packaging That Complies with the Expanding Legality of Recreational Marijuana Sale Regulations In the past two years, the legalization of marijuana has expanded beyond Colorado and Washington to Washington DC, Oregon, and Alaska. With this expansion comes new packaging needs and regulations across each state which is why MMC Depot, a marijuana packaging company is constantly reading up on new... - January 17, 2015 - MMC Depot

Blue Bins Cautions That Safety Should Come First When Moving in the Winter Months Cold weather may be on the way, but that doesn’t mean that people have stopped their plans to buy and sell homes throughout Toronto and the rest of the province. In fact, many people choose to move during the winter time, whether because of necessity or just better timing. - January 04, 2015 - Blue Bins Unlimited

MMC Depot Stresses the Importance of Considering Form and Function When Selecting Medical Marijuana Containers and Packaging Denver-based medical marijuana container supplier MMC Depot is stressing the importance of form and function when customers choose the best containers and packaging for their marijuana products. The type of MMJ product that customers use determines the most effective container, and knowing what is available... - December 18, 2014 - MMC Depot

Blue Bins, Toronto Manufacturer of Plastic Boxes and Moving Supplies, Seeks Individuals to Become Licensing Holders Blue Bins, a leading Toronto manufacturer of plastic boxes for moving, as well as plastic recycled – and recyclable – moving supplies, is actively seeking new license holders throughout Canada. License holders will work with Blue Bins corporate owners and managers to serve residential, corporate... - December 04, 2014 - Blue Bins Unlimited

MMC Depot Encourages Dispensaries to Go Beyond State Regulations Concerning Childproof Containers When it comes to drugs of any kind, whether alcohol, tobacco, or even caffeine, it is important for the companies distributing these products to take safety precautions to ensure that they do not accidentally fall into the wrong hands. Currently states like Colorado or Washington have strong regulations... - November 21, 2014 - MMC Depot

Blue Bins Helps Celebrate the Age of “More” by Showcasing Their Boxes for Moving During CAM Annual Conference in Toronto In a world where everyone is complaining about having less, the moving industry is focused on being and giving more. In fact, the Canadian Association of Movers (CAM) requires that all members have to pass a test to join this prestigious organization dedicated to all things moving. This eliminates “fly... - November 06, 2014 - Blue Bins Unlimited