Company Profiles Avon Asset Management Corp. Avon Asset Management is a global investment management firm with offices, clients and business lines spanning the world's major markets. We provide asset management services in developed and... J.G. Wentworth J.G. Wentworth is a market leading structured settlement buyer. J.G. Wentworth offers the outright sale of future structured settlement payments which over several advantages over settlement loans. MAS Advisors, LLC MAS Advisors, LLC is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor providing full service financial planning and wealth management, with expertise in seeking asset classes with low correlation to the market... Saint James Holding and Investment Co. Welcome to the Saint James Holding and Investment Company (SJHI) website. Our public–private partnership is a cooperative arrangement between a public company and a diversity of private...