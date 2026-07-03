Recent Headlines
Fieldcode Expands AI-Supported Workflows for Multilingual Field Service Communication
Fieldcode's AI LLM actions help service organizations translate, summarize, and standardize multilingual ticket information inside configured field service workflows. - July 03, 2026 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Launches ROI Calculator to Help Service Organizations Estimate Field Service Software Payback
New online ROI calculator helps service organizations estimate potential savings, software investment requirements, and expected payback periods based on their field service operations. - June 22, 2026 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Adds AI LLM Workflow Action to Turn Field Service Data Into Next Steps
New AI LLM actions allow service workflows to summarize, translate, check, and route ticket or object data without requiring teams to use a separate AI tool. - June 05, 2026 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode at Maintenance Antwerp 2026 Highlights a Shift Toward More Connected Maintenance Execution
Maintenance Antwerp 2026 highlighted a clear shift toward more connected maintenance execution, with strong focus on asset visibility, practical AI use cases, spare parts readiness, and scheduling as a key part of operational stability. - May 06, 2026 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Announces Attendance at Maintenance Dortmund 2026 as AI Gains Operational Relevance
Maintenance Dortmund 2026 highlights artificial intelligence as an operational tool for industrial maintenance, reflecting a shift toward applied AI in incident handling, coordination, and service continuity. - February 01, 2026 - Fieldcode
Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 Highlights: Trends Shaping Modern PV Operations
Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 highlighted how electrification, storage growth, digital planning, and rising maintenance demands are reshaping the operational realities of modern PV installation and service teams. - December 12, 2025 - Fieldcode
Field Service Europe 2025 Highlights How AI is Taking Shape in Real Operations
Field Service Europe 2025 underscored how real AI progress depends on people, process, and practical application. Fieldcode highlighted how Zero-Touch automation and voice AI agents fit naturally into real-world service operations. - November 16, 2025 - Fieldcode
CMS Berlin 2025 Highlights: Proof of Service, Workforce Challenges, and Flexibility
Fieldcode joined CMS Berlin 2025, where 22,800 visitors and 441 exhibitors explored the future of cleaning and facility services. Key themes included proof of service, structural workforce shortages, and the need for greater flexibility. - October 04, 2025 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode to Showcase AI-Driven Service Execution at Five Major European Industry Events This Fall
Fieldcode, a leading provider of field service management (FSM) software, will join five high-profile European trade shows this fall to showcase how AI is transforming field service from manual coordination to real-time, customer-facing execution. - August 02, 2025 - Fieldcode
Quid Miner App Now Available, Providing AI-Powered Crypto Mining of BTC, DOGE & More
As crypto markets face increasing volatility, investors are turning to structured strategies for passive income. This is where Quid Miner comes in: Quid Miner, a UK-registered platform, offers a mobile app designed to help users explore cloud mining with simplified tools and enhanced... - July 20, 2025 - Quid Miner
Fieldcode Introduces AI Voice Agent Integration for Automated Field Service Calls
Automate field service calls with Fieldcode’s new AI voice agents—handling scheduling, issue capture, and real-time updates through natural, 24/7 conversations. - June 07, 2025 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Showcases Voice AI Agents at Field Service Palm Springs 2025
At Field Service Palm Springs 2025, Fieldcode showcased voice AI agents that automate ticket logging, remote guidance, and dispatching—highlighting a shift toward upstream automation and smarter service workflows in field operations. - May 02, 2025 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Highlights AI-Driven Ticket Management at Green-AI Hub Forum 2025: Reducing Technician Deployments, Cutting Emissions, and Improving First-Time Fix Rates
At the Green-AI Hub Forum 2025, Fieldcode presented its LLM-based approach to improving field service diagnostics — aimed at reducing technician deployments, cutting emissions, and enhancing first-time fix rates through smarter automation. - April 13, 2025 - Fieldcode
Key Highlights from DLR France 2025: Field Operations in Focus
Fieldcode joins DLR France 2025 to spotlight automation and resilience in service operations, engaging with industry leaders on reducing manual tasks and scaling delivery in complex field environments. - April 06, 2025 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Unveils Key Insights at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025: Shaping the Future of Solar Energy
Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025 brought together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the latest advancements shaping the solar energy sector. Fieldcode participated in the event, demonstrating how automation enhances service efficiency and customer satisfaction in solar field... - March 24, 2025 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Launches the Workflow Designer and Forms Designer to Simplify Customization
Streamline Field Operations with Fieldcode’s New Workflow and Forms Designer Fieldcode introduces drag-and-drop tools that let field service teams customize workflows and data collection — no coding required. - March 07, 2025 - Fieldcode
Maintenance Dortmund 2025 – Key Industry Trends and Innovative Solutions in Industrial Maintenance
Fieldcode recently participated in Maintenance Dortmund 2025, held from February 19-20 at Messe Dortmund. This premier event brought together over 200 exhibitors and numerous industry professionals to delve into the latest trends and innovations in industrial maintenance. Key highlights from... - March 07, 2025 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode to Showcase Field Service Solutions for the Solar Industry at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025
Fieldcode, a field service management (FSM) software provider, will attend Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025 for the first time, showcasing its digital solutions for service and maintenance in the solar energy sector. The event takes place from March 11–13, 2025, at EXPO Greater Amsterdam and is... - February 16, 2025 - Fieldcode
Empowering Field Service Excellence: Fieldcode Shares Key Highlights from Field Service Europe 2024
Explore how Fieldcode showcased innovative approaches to AI, training, and automation during Field Service Europe 2024, enhancing industry insights and sharing solutions to drive efficiency and customer satisfaction. - November 06, 2024 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Makes It Easy to Integrate with ServiceNow, Demonstrating Long-Term Impact on Field Service Management
Fieldcode’s integration with ServiceNow automates ticket management, enhances workflow efficiency, and enables real-time data synchronization, allowing businesses to streamline operations and improve customer service. - October 28, 2024 - Fieldcode
Bowtie Announces Public Release of DDQ AI: Advanced DDQ Automation
Streamlining Operational Due Diligence with Unmatched Precision and Speed for Asset Managers - October 24, 2024 - Bowtie
In.Stand 2024 – Key Industry Trends and Innovative Solutions in Industrial Maintenance
At In.Stand 2024, Fieldcode showcased its digital-first approach to industrial maintenance, focusing on sustainability and automation. Positioned near the Innovation Area, the company demonstrated how its software solutions can streamline operations and enhance efficiency through predictive maintenance and process automation. - October 21, 2024 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode to Showcase Innovative Zero-Touch Scheduling at IN.STAND 2024
Fieldcode will join IN.STAND 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany, from October 23-24, showcasing its FSM solution. Highlights include zero-touch scheduling, features for simplifying data management and ensuring operational uniformity. - August 16, 2024 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Announces New User-Based Pricing Model to Enhance Flexibility and Customer Satisfaction
Fieldcode introduces new user-based pricing model with three tiers: Start, Business, and Enterprise, offering greater flexibility and competitive advantages. Business and Enterprise tiers include extensive customization for unique business needs. - July 30, 2024 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode to Showcase Advanced Field Service Solutions at Field Service Europe 2024
Fieldcode will showcase its advanced Field Service Management solutions at the upcoming Field Service Europe 2024 conference, taking place from October 28-30 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. - June 19, 2024 - Fieldcode
Unveiling Innovation: Fieldcode Unpacks Key Insights from Field Service Palm Springs 2024
Fieldcode showcased its innovative pay-per-event model at Field Service Palm Springs 2024, discussing field service advancements and networking with over 800 industry leaders. - May 16, 2024 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Congratulates Their Customer Hemmersbach on Winning the Award for Superior Technology Deployment at Field Service USA 2024
Fieldcode, a leader in field service management software, proudly celebrates the exceptional achievement of its customer, Hemmersbach, for winning the 'Most Effective Technology Deployment, Adoption and Change Management Program' award at this year’s Field Service USA event. Held in Palm Springs, CA, this award highlights Hemmersbach's outstanding performance and innovative approach in the industry. - May 10, 2024 - Fieldcode
The Musuneggi Financial Group Adds Sarsfield as Senior Client Services Associate
Kerri J. Sarsfield joined The Musuneggi Financial Group as Senior Client Services Associate. Ms. Sarsfield brings 27 years of insurance operations, support, and design experience. She will work alongside firm President, Christopher S. Musuneggi and Senior Insurance Advisor, Sam Carlson. The addition continues the growth of the firm enhancing their commitment to holistic financial planning and elevated client service. - March 11, 2024 - The Musuneggi Financial Group
Fieldcode Unveils Industry-First Engineer Efficiency Factor, Offering Unmatched Performance Insights in Field Service Management
Fieldcode, an innovator in the field service management software sector, has launched a unique feature, the Engineer Efficiency Factor. This metric, not found in any other field service solution, aims to provide new operational standards across the field service industry, offering precision in route planning which in turn significantly increases productivity. - March 09, 2024 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode to Showcase Advanced Field Service Solutions at Field Service Palm Springs 2024
Fieldcode, a global leader in field service management software, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Field Service 2024 conference, a premier gathering of top minds in customer success, service and support. The conference, set to take place May 6-8, in Palm Springs, CA, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs, brings together the most innovative companies in the field service industry. - February 04, 2024 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Revolutionizes Collaboration in Field Service Management with Partnership-Focused Features
Fieldcode, a leading provider of field service management (FSM) software, offers a suite of innovative features designed to enhance transparency and productivity among field service teams, partners, subcontractors, and freelancers. These features, spanning system connection, cooperation partners,... - December 23, 2023 - Fieldcode
True North Advisors Announces New Fort Worth Office Expansion
True North announced today a milestone in the growth of the firm. The Fort Worth office will be expanding to a new, modern office space that reflects the firm’s commitment to innovation, fostering collaboration, and accommodating the evolving needs of clients, colleagues, and community partners in the Fort Worth market and beyond. - December 01, 2023 - True North Advisors
Fieldcode to Host Webinar on Partner Collaboration in Field Service Management
The webinar is open to professionals in the Field Service Industry, Service Delivery Managers, Partner Management Executives, Operations Executives, and anyone interested in enhancing their field service operational and delivery processes. - November 10, 2023 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Launches New Field Service Management Mobile App
Fieldcode announces the latest Fieldcode Mobile App (FMA) for efficient field service management. The FMA offers specialized features for technicians, streamlining workflow efficiency. Key functionalities include custom workflows, PUDO Appointments, and an on-device appointment archive. The app's design prioritizes flexibility and usability. Accessible on Android, iOS, and iPad, it represents a significant advancement in field service operations management. - October 13, 2023 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode to Host Webinar on Automating Service Dispatching with Fieldcode's Optimizer
The webinar is open to professionals in the Field Service Industry, Service Managers, Operations Executives, and anyone interested in enhancing their service dispatching processes. To register for the webinar, visit: https://fieldcode.com/en/resources/blog/webinar-automate-your-service-dispatching-and-meet-your-productivity-goals - June 17, 2023 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Extends the Market Capabilities for its Clients with Access to Over 5000 Highly Skilled Technicians and Contractors Worldwide
Access more than 5000 highly skilled field service technicians worldwide Increase your brand recognition with our exclusive onsite services offering. Tap into external resources and empower your business with FSM software and unlock the power of onsite services everywhere with Fieldcode. - May 07, 2023 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode's Live Event Showcases the Power of Process Automation for Customer Engagement Within Field Services
Fieldcode's Live Event Showcases the Power of Process Automation for Customer Engagement within Field Services. - May 05, 2023 - Fieldcode
Francisco Soler Joins MAS Advisors
MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the hiring of Francisco Soler as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer effective April 3, 2023. "I am proud to rejoin an incredibly dynamic and talented team of professionals. MAS is a solidly established business... - April 26, 2023 - MAS Advisors, LLC
True North Advisors Announces Caleb Brian as Director of Wealth Planning
True North Advisors announced today that Caleb Brian, CFP® will assume the Director of Wealth Planning role for the firm. True North Advisors, LLC is a solutions-oriented wealth and investment firm offering wealth, planning, investment, and alternative strategies to families, business owners, and entrepreneurs. - November 08, 2022 - True North Advisors
Trinity Wealth Management to Merge with Skyway Financial Planning; Two Tampa Veterans Join to Form a Larger Combined Financial Services Firm
Skyway Financial Planning will merge with Trinity Wealth Management Group and the combined firm will operating under the name Trinity Wealth Management Group, Inc. - August 17, 2022 - Trinity Wealth Management Group
True North Advisors Hire Braden Cole as Senior Wealth Manager in Dallas Office
True North Advisors announced today that Braden Cole has joined the firm as Senior Wealth Manager in the Dallas office. True North Advisors, LLC is a solutions-oriented wealth and investment firm that is fiduciarily driven to serve families, entrepreneurs, and business owners. “Braden brings... - July 08, 2022 - True North Advisors
Zachary A. Kuhlman Joins True North Advisors as Senior Wealth Manager
Zachary joined True North Advisors as a Senior Wealth Manager based in the firm’s Fort Worth office. He supports high-net-worth families, business owners, and entrepreneurs by providing disciplined advice and highly tailored solutions for investment management and wealth planning, - June 03, 2022 - True North Advisors
EM Braxton Universal Report Coins France an Economic Star
EM Braxton Universal has dubbed France an economic star under the leadership of Macron, as the economy recorded its highest growth in more than half a century. - February 04, 2022 - EM Braxton Universal
Em Braxton Universal - Tech Stocks En Route to a Correction
Inflation has remained pervasively high, troubling investors who have been quick to re-align their portfolios in lieu of probable heavy intervention by the Federal Reserve. - January 26, 2022 - EM Braxton Universal
EM Braxton Universal - Ethereum Reaches Record High
Ethereum, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, is fast approaching the success of its predecessor, and last week marked Ether’s all-time high. - November 22, 2021 - EM Braxton Universal
PK Dryden Associates - Australia and UK Agree to Free Trade Deal
In a win for jobs, free trade and businesses, the UK and Australia have agreed to Britain’s first free trade agreement since Brexit. - June 18, 2021 - PK Dryden Associates
C&C Financial Group, LLC Launches “Open Access” Financial Planning Firm in Houston, Texas
Today at the launch Event, C&C Financial Advisory announced the firm’s focus on working with individuals and families who value financial security over promises of “quick riches.” “We think of ourselves as a thinking partner for our clients as we help them fortify their... - June 12, 2021 - C&C Financial Advisory
The Nathan Agencies Become Livictus Financial Services
The Nathan Agencies proudly announces its new name, Livictus Financial Services. The Nathan Agencies, a premier financial planning firm in Western Massachusetts, is changing its name to Livictus Financial Services. Christian Sulmasy, Owner of Livictus, stated, “We are excited about our... - May 25, 2021 - Livictus Financial Services
Saint James Holding and Investment Company Announces Acquisition of Victura Construction Group and Provides Shareholder Update
Saint James Holding and Investment Company Trust (SJT) announces that it has acquired Victura Construction Group, Inc. (OTC: VICT), a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry and provides updates to its shareholders. Management Commentary: Contract Mining... - April 28, 2021 - Saint James Holding and Investment Co.
SimplyBiz Appoints Hoxton Capital Management to Pension Transfer Bureau
SimplyBiz has announced the appointment of Hoxton Capital Management to its DB pension transfer referral bureau panel. Hoxton, through its global companies and network, offers an international service, meaning it is able to conduct cases for clients not only in the UK, but also the EU, US,... - April 28, 2021 - Hoxton Capital Management