Miami/Memphis Advisory Groups Announce Merger MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC

Paul Edward Clay Joins Copper Canyon LLC Registered Investment Advisor Copper Canyon LLC Registered Investment Advisor welcomes Paul Clay as the firm’s newest Investment Advisor. Mr. Clay specializes in alternative investments and has expert level knowledge in negotiations and sales. Mr. Clay will direct Copper Canyon’s client relations to ensure the firms current... - October 08, 2019 - Copper Canyon LLC

Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group

Copper Canyon LLC Registered Investment Advisor Receives 2019 Best of Orlando Award Orlando Award Program Honors the Achievement. - September 14, 2019 - Copper Canyon LLC

Advance Capital Management Earns Three Names on Forbes Best-in-State Next-Gen Advisors List Advance Capital Management is pleased to announce that three of its financial advisors, Daniel McHugh, Michael Hohf and Terra Hohf, have been named to Forbes magazine’s 2019 Best-in-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list. The list recognizes the top young wealth advisors in each state. This year’s... - September 12, 2019 - Advance Capital Management

Advance Capital Management Advisor Named One of America’s Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Daniel McHugh earns a spot on Forbes magazine’s coveted top advisor list for the second year in a row. - July 31, 2019 - Advance Capital Management

Everitt Lawson Group: UK Economy May Have Shrunk in Q2 Everitt Lawson Group says Brexit uncertainty and global economic slowdown have weighed heavily on UK economy. - July 09, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Advance Capital Management Named to 2019 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers For the third year in a row, Advance Capital Management, has been named as a Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Adviser. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S. “We’re honored to be named a top financial adviser in the U.S. and especially proud to have... - June 29, 2019 - Advance Capital Management

Everitt Lawson Group: US China Trade Deal Unlikely Before Year End Everitt Lawson Group analysts say escalation of tariffs by US and China could stall negotiations and prolong trade war for many more months. - June 05, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Everitt Lawson Group: Trade War Could Backfire on “Strong” US Economy Everitt Lawson Group says American consumers could bear the cost of trade war tariffs. - May 27, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Everitt Lawson Group - Chinese Exporters Could Lose All US Business Everitt Lawson Group - Chinese exporters stand to lose out on significant amount of US business as higher tariffs will wipe out profit margins. - May 17, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Everitt Lawson Group: Brexit Impasse Takes Toll on UK Economy Everitt Lawson Group reports housing and labour markets suffer in the face of prolonged Brexit uncertainty. - May 13, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

The Global AI Company Rally is Continuing: +30,02% in Q1/2019. What’s Next in AI? The expert members of the AI-42 Index Rebalancing Committee Meeting got together and conducted the quarterly review of the AI-42 INDEX™ constituents; discussed the latest Artificial Intelligence trends and shared market insights from their delegation visit to China. - May 11, 2019 - AI-42 Market Intelligence Ltd.

Everitt Lawson Group: UK Interest Rates Will Likely be Kept Steady Everitt Lawson Group economists say Brexit delay could cause BoE to leave borrowing costs unchanged for most of this year. - May 06, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Advance Capital Management Named a 2019 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews Advance Capital Management was chosen as one of this year’s top-75 firms based on employer and employee surveys delving into everything from company culture, benefits, career paths and more. - April 03, 2019 - Advance Capital Management

Two Advance Capital Management Advisors Named “Best-in-State” for Michigan Michael Hohf and Jeffrey Lido earn spots on Forbes magazine’s coveted top advisor list. - March 08, 2019 - Advance Capital Management

Arrowroot Advisors Advises Reach Analytics on Its Sale to datadecisions Group Arrowroot Advisors is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Reach Analytics, LLC (“Reach” or the “Company”) in its recently completed sale to datadecisions Group (“DDG”). Located in Redwood City, California, Reach is a predictive... - January 10, 2019 - Arrowroot Real Estate

Hurricane Harvey Victim Writes the Book on Achieving Health and Wealth and Coming Back from Financial Hardship In "The C.A.S.H. Formula" - a just-released how-to wealth-building book with a twist, author WenFang Bruchett shares her proven strategies for success that combine hard-hitting financial tactics with a dose of mindfulness and wellness. As founder of a company that helps starts-ups become bankable... - November 29, 2018 - BlissFinance

Advance Capital Management’s Grand Rapids Office Continues to Grow Sean Egan, J.D., is the second new adviser to join the firm in the past two years. - November 09, 2018 - Advance Capital Management

Holding Cohen Corporate Appoints Richard Wright as New CEO Holding Corporate Cohen has a new CEO, effective immediately. Richard Wright, who was working as a consultant for Holding Cohen since 2017, will now officially take over the reigns. - October 08, 2018 - Holding Cohen Corporate

Roosevelt Investments Acquires Value Architects Asset Management and Blueprint Financial Planning The Roosevelt Investment Group, Inc. (Roosevelt Investments), a New York City based investment advisory firm, announced today its acquisition of Value Architects Asset Management, LLC (VAAM), and its affiliate, Blueprint Financial Planning, LLC, both of Hoboken, New Jersey. VAAM and Blueprint have been providing financial planning and investment management services to both individuals and institutions since 2001. - October 02, 2018 - Roosevelt Investments

Zarvic Brothers Sends Letter to Manning & Napier, Inc. Board of Directors Zarvic Brothers, a holder of the outstanding common shares of Manning & Napier, Inc (MN) ("Zarvic" or the "Company"), today announced that it has sent a letter to the Company's Board of Directors that outlines what it believes is the value-maximizing path forward for Manning & Napier, Inc. - September 19, 2018 - ZarVic Brothers LLC

Guy Baker Ph.D., “Three Questions to Ask Before You Retire” on Forbes.com Three Questions to Ask Before You Retire. - September 13, 2018 - Guy Baker, Ph.D.

Millennium Strategic Investments Launches Premiere Real Estate Private Equity Fund in Washington D.C. Millennium Strategic Investments specializes in lucrative real estate acquisitions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. We are committed to identifying, analyzing and implementing strategies that result in consistent, above-average returns. - September 10, 2018 - Millennium Strategic Investments

Great Lakes Wealth Implements Award-Winning Risk Alignment Platform to Drive Client Success Great Lakes Wealth announced it has implemented Riskalyze, the world’s first risk alignment platform, which mathematically pinpoints a client’s Risk Number® and equips advisors to empower fearless investors. Built on a Nobel Prize-winning framework, Riskalyze quantifies the semantics... - September 06, 2018 - Great Lakes Wealth

Arrowroot Real Estate Austin Deal Dekel Strategic Investors and Arrowroot Real Estate Close Mueller Place in Austin, TX. - August 15, 2018 - Arrowroot Real Estate

Two Advance Capital Management Advisors Named to Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth List Advance Capital Management is pleased to announce that Michael Hohf and Daniel McHugh have been named as America’s Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors by Forbes Magazine. The list recognizes the top-performing young advisors at their respective firms. - August 04, 2018 - Advance Capital Management

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Dunn County Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Dunn County, ND. The purchase features production from numerous producing wells under ConocoPhillips in Dunn County, ND, part of the prolific Bakken Shale. The Bakken Shale represents one of ConocoPhillips’... - July 11, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Advance Capital Management Named to 2018 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers Advance Capital Management, headquartered in Southfield, MI, is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2018 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S. This marks the firm’s second year in a row on the list. - June 30, 2018 - Advance Capital Management

Sherman Wealth Management to Host "Beers with Brad" Brad talks finances over local craft brews. - June 18, 2018 - Sherman Wealth Management

Brad Sherman Named Investopedia Top 100 Financial Advisors Brad Sherman is proud to be named one of the Investopedia Top 100 Financial Advisors. The Investopedia 100 list celebrates financial advisors who have contributed significantly to conversations about financial literacy, investing strategies, life-stage planning and wealth management. Investopedia’s... - June 18, 2018 - Sherman Wealth Management

Cedar Brook Group Named a 2018 Best Places for Financial Advisors by InvestmentNews Cleveland-based wealth management firm is selected as a “best place to work.” - May 24, 2018 - Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Pecos and Karnes Counties, Texas. The purchase features production from over 20 currently producing wells under PPC Operating... - May 15, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Tarrant & Johnson Counties Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Tarrant and Johnson Counties, Texas. The acquisition features production from over 30 currently producing wells in the Barnett... - May 04, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Howard Slater, Principal and Partner of Cedar Brook Group, Attends Invitation-Only Masters Forum Cleveland-based financial advisor studies industry trends with other top wealth managers in the U.S. - April 19, 2018 - Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in North Dakota and Mississippi Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Mountrail, Burke, McLean, and Ward Counties, North Dakota as well as Lincoln County, MS. The acquisition features production from... - April 11, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Introducing Arrowroot Real Estate's First Acquisition In a partnership between D & B Capital Partners, Arrowroot Family Office and ARB Investments, Arrowroot is excited to announce the creation of Arrowroot Real Estate (“ARE”). Arrowroot Real Estate is led by Brennen Degner and Adam Barzilay, former executives of MJW Investments, as well... - March 30, 2018 - Arrowroot Real Estate

TaaS Launches the Updated Cryptographic Audit, Cornerstone of Its Declaration of Transparency Token-as-a-Service (TaaS), the first-ever tokenized closed-end fund dedicated to blockchain assets, announces the public release of its next-generation Cryptographic Audit. - March 28, 2018 - TaaS

Forbes Names Michael Hohf a Michigan "Best-in-State Wealth Advisor" Advance Capital Management is pleased to announce that Michael Hohf has been named to the 2018 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. The list recognizes over 2,000 top-performing advisors across the United States. Hohf represents the state of Michigan. “It’s very rewarding to be named... - March 09, 2018 - Advance Capital Management

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Divide County, ND Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Divide County, North Dakota from an undisclosed seller. The acquisition features production from a number of currently producing... - March 01, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Playing the Game: Create Your Legacy and Preserve Your Estate for Future Generations In "Playing the Game," Paul Remack applies his years of financial experience to questions that haunt anyone planning to retire with significant assets. The most important thing to understand is that you are playing a game whether you realize it or not. Remack explains why Wealth Transfer and Distribution is a game, and he shows you how that game is played. He lays out the necessary steps for planning retirement and how to avoid unnecessary conflict with the IRS. - February 23, 2018 - Remack Associates, Inc.

PD Wealth Solutions Forecasts 2018 Will be a Golden Year for Biotech M&A After a relatively quiet year for mergers and acquisitions in 2017, PD Wealth Solutions' Paul Graham predicts this year will produce a bumper harvest of deals between "Big Pharma" and Biotech. - February 19, 2018 - PD Wealth Solutions

Evolution Financial Group Launches It's New Brand Independent PA-based Financial Services Firm Now Perfectly Positioned to Take Financial Planning to the Next Level - February 18, 2018 - Evolution Financial Group

PD Wealth Solutions Forecasts More Disruption in Consumer Staples in 2018 Robert Marsh, Senior U.S. Equities specialist at PD Wealth Solutions discusses the evolution of the consumer staples industry in his recently published 2018 Investment Outlook. - January 29, 2018 - PD Wealth Solutions

Solomon and Kendrick Increasing Resources for an Aggressive Recruitment Drive As the markets shift directions to best steer a clear path through this shifting terrain, Solomon and Kendrick aim to recruit a large enough base of talent to exceed the previous years benchmark record of return. - January 18, 2018 - Solomon and Kendrick

New Firm Makes Investing in Stocks Accessible for Everyone Introducing Abbilon.com, a different kind of investment advisor. Abbilon recommends and manages portfolios of individual stocks (not funds) for clients of all income levels. By combining the latest technologies with fundamental investment principles and quantitative models, Abbilon makes it easy and affordable for individuals and small businesses to invest like the elite: in portfolios of carefully selected stocks. - January 12, 2018 - Abbilon Investments

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Washington County, PA Peregrine Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas minerals in Washington County, Pennsylvania from an undisclosed seller. Peregrine Managing Director C.J. Tibbs commented, “This acquisition... - January 09, 2018 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Peregrine Now Acquiring Royalties in Kern County, CA Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners, a company assisting 1031 investors in diversifying their exchange, has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Kern County, California from an undisclosed seller. One of Peregrine’s Directors, Josh Prier, applauds the acquisition efforts,... - December 20, 2017 - Peregrine 1031 Energy Partners

Top RIA Grows in West Michigan -- Advance Capital Management Welcomes New Financial Adviser Advance Capital Management, one of the nation’s top registered investment advisers (Financial Times), is pleased to announce industry veteran James Walsh has joined its team of financial professionals serving West Michigan. The addition of Walsh further demonstrates the firm’s commitment... - December 20, 2017 - Advance Capital Management