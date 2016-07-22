Jersey News
Maritime Projects Predict and Reduce Noise on Board Ships
As ship-owners must ensure their vessels meet strict noise regulations, Tokai University initiated two projects intended to help engineers reduce and control noise on board during operation. - July 22, 2016 - Bruel & Kjær UK
Unmissable Opportunity to Learn Website Coding
Jersey Corporate Services Limited (JCSL) has teamed up with Codex Jersey to offer an exciting new training course aimed at introducing people to the world of coding. - May 23, 2014 - JCSL
Stanley Gibbons Adds to Its Treasures with the First VC Issued to a British Soldier
Rare stamp and prestige collectibles merchant, The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (LSE: SGI) adds to its holding of investment assets and rare collectibles with a Crimean War "Double Action" Victoria Cross- the first to be issued to a member of the British Army. - November 27, 2011 - The Stanley Gibbons Group plc
Press Releases 1 - 3 of 3