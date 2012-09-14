PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Jersey News

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

  RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Maritime Projects Predict and Reduce Noise on Board Ships
As ship-owners must ensure their vessels meet strict noise regulations, Tokai University initiated two projects intended to help engineers reduce and control noise on board during operation. - July 22, 2016 - Bruel & Kjær UK
Unmissable Opportunity to Learn Website Coding
Jersey Corporate Services Limited (JCSL) has teamed up with Codex Jersey to offer an exciting new training course aimed at introducing people to the world of coding. - May 23, 2014 - JCSL
Stanley Gibbons Adds to Its Treasures with the First VC Issued to a British Soldier
Rare stamp and prestige collectibles merchant, The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (LSE: SGI) adds to its holding of investment assets and rare collectibles with a Crimean War "Double Action" Victoria Cross- the first to be issued to a member of the British Army. - November 27, 2011 - The Stanley Gibbons Group plc
Press Releases 1 - 3 of 3 Page: 1
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help