PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Maritime Projects Predict and Reduce Noise on Board Ships As ship-owners must ensure their vessels meet strict noise regulations, Tokai University initiated two projects intended to help engineers reduce and control noise on board during operation. - July 22, 2016 - Bruel & Kjær UK Unmissable Opportunity to Learn Website Coding Jersey Corporate Services Limited (JCSL) has teamed up with Codex Jersey to offer an exciting new training course aimed at introducing people to the world of coding. - May 23, 2014 - JCSL Stanley Gibbons Adds to Its Treasures with the First VC Issued to a British Soldier Rare stamp and prestige collectibles merchant, The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (LSE: SGI) adds to its holding of investment assets and rare collectibles with a Crimean War "Double Action" Victoria Cross- the first to be issued to a member of the British Army. - November 27, 2011 - The Stanley Gibbons Group plc