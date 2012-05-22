Libya News
Vizocom Opens Office in Libya
Vizocom is proud to announce opening its fully staffed office in Tripoli – Libya to extend its services for the industrial as well as social communities all over Libya. Vizocom has been providing Communication and IT services in Iraq and Afghanistan for years. It also has an impressive... - May 22, 2012 - Vizocom
Telstream Telecoms Announces the Start of Its IS901 Ku Band Service Over Libya
Telstream Telecoms announces a new Ku Band satellite service with coverage over Libya. - March 25, 2012 - Telstream Telecoms
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