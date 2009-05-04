Martinique News
Outskirts Press Announces A Spark in Time, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Fiction Book from Fort-de-France Author Linette Bruno
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published A Spark in Time by Linette Bruno, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 6.14 x 9.21 Paperback in the Fiction category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $12.95. The... - May 04, 2009 - Outskirts Press, Inc.
Press Releases 1 - 1 of 1