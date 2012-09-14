

Martinique News

Press Releases Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

RSS Feeds: PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Outskirts Press Announces A Spark in Time, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Fiction Book from Fort-de-France Author Linette Bruno Outskirts Press, Inc. has published A Spark in Time by Linette Bruno, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 6.14 x 9.21 Paperback in the Fiction category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $12.95. The webpage... - May 04, 2009 - Outskirts Press, Inc. Press Releases 1 - 1 of 1 Page: 1