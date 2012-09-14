

Mozambique News

Global Science Community to Gather in Mozambique. 29th ICSU General Assembly. The global scientific community will gather in Maputo, Mozambique, 21–24 October, for the 29th General Assembly (GA) of the International Council for Science (ICSU)—the first time an ICSU GA will be held in sub-Saharan Africa. More than 250 leading scientists from around the world will come... - September 28, 2008 - International Council for Science (ICSU)