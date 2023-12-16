Mozambique News
The Nautilus Hotel: Pemba's Historic Hub for Networking and Connection Unveils Room Upgrades in Response to Pemba's Resurgent Oil & Gas Industry
The Nautilus Hotel, a renowned hospitality & networking landmark in Pemba, Mozambique, is proud to announce the completion of an extensive refurbishment of its rooms. This significant enhancement underscores the hotel's commitment to providing guests with an unmatched stay experience, blending comfort with the charm of Mozambique's vibrant culture. - December 16, 2023 - Nautilus Hotel Pemba
Global Science Community to Gather in Mozambique. 29th ICSU General Assembly.
The global scientific community will gather in Maputo, Mozambique, 21–24 October, for the 29th General Assembly (GA) of the International Council for Science (ICSU)—the first time an ICSU GA will be held in sub-Saharan Africa. More than 250 leading scientists from around the world will... - September 28, 2008 - International Council for Science (ICSU)
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