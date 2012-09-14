PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Northern Mariana Islands News

Press Releases

Federal Court Rules in Favor John K. Baldwin and Bridge Capital Against the Government of Laos
US Court Rules in Favor of John K. Baldwin and Bridge Capital Against the Government of Laos noting that its claims were based on little more than unsupported allegations of wrongdoing” and finding that it was “essentially motivated by bad faith.” - April 12, 2016 - Bridge Capital
The Passion Profit Company Announces Children's Book on Overseas Contract Worker Family Life as Seen Through Child's Eyes
Each year, all over the world mothers and fathers leave their children to work overseas. This children's book, The Boy Who Dreamed to Be With His Parents on Saipan (ages 6-8), shares a child's perspective on the effects on the family and the children of these Overseas Contract Workers (OCWs). This book is part of the Passion Profit Company's Empowerment Project. - February 01, 2012 - The Passion Profit Company
