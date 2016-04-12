Each year, all over the world mothers and fathers leave their children to work overseas. This children's book, The Boy Who Dreamed to Be With His Parents on Saipan (ages 6-8), shares a child's perspective on the effects on the family and the children of these Overseas Contract Workers (OCWs). This book is part of the Passion Profit Company's Empowerment Project. - February 01, 2012 - The Passion Profit Company