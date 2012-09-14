PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Azerbaijan Industry Insurance Company is Named Azerbaijan’s Top Non-Life Insurance Company The Global Brands Magazine awards, among the world’s most recognized branding awards, announced Azerbaijan Industry Insurance Company as the winner of Best Non-Life Insurance Company in Azerbaijan for the year 2016. - December 26, 2016 - Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance Company

Azercell Partners with Defne for Mobile Virtual Private Network Solution to Boost Enterprise VAS Revenues Azercell, the largest mobile communications company of Azerbaijan with over 4 million subscribers, selected Defne as technology partner to offer Mobile Virtual Private Network (Mobile VPN) service to its enterprise customers. Azercell will leverage Defne’s expertise in innovative call control and management solutions to boost its enterprise segment revenue. - December 01, 2016 - Defne

Oskar: World's Greatest Firefox Theme Addon Has Been Updated The Coolest Masterpiece of Creativity & Ingenuity Now Fully Firefox Compatible - July 31, 2012 - oskarworldsgreatestthemeaddon

World Ratings for Khazar University and Other Education Organizations Analyzed the "The Ranking Web of World Repositories" for Azerbaijani universities and other organizations. - October 24, 2010 - Khazar University

Counterpart International, NGO Council and USAID Sign a Memorandum on Cooperation in Azerbaijan Memorandum signed to further NGO Council as part of Counterpart’s Civil Society Project. - January 06, 2010 - Counterpart International