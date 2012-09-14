|
The Global Brands Magazine awards, among the world’s most recognized branding awards, announced Azerbaijan Industry Insurance Company as the winner of Best Non-Life Insurance Company in Azerbaijan for the year 2016. - December 26, 2016 - Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance Company
Azercell, the largest mobile communications company of Azerbaijan with over 4 million subscribers, selected Defne as technology partner to offer Mobile Virtual Private Network (Mobile VPN) service to its enterprise customers. Azercell will leverage Defne’s expertise in innovative call control and management solutions to boost its enterprise segment revenue. - December 01, 2016 - Defne
The Coolest Masterpiece of Creativity & Ingenuity Now Fully Firefox Compatible - July 31, 2012 - oskarworldsgreatestthemeaddon
Analyzed the "The Ranking Web of World Repositories" for Azerbaijani universities and other organizations. - October 24, 2010 - Khazar University
Memorandum signed to further NGO Council as part of Counterpart’s Civil Society Project. - January 06, 2010 - Counterpart International
Advance International Transport is playing a significant role in efforts by Azerbaijan to capitalise fully on its goldfield resources. - June 25, 2009 - Advance International Transport