Azerbaijan News

Press Releases

Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance Company
Azerbaijan Industry Insurance Company is Named Azerbaijan’s Top Non-Life Insurance Company
The Global Brands Magazine awards, among the world’s most recognized branding awards, announced Azerbaijan Industry Insurance Company as the winner of Best Non-Life Insurance Company in Azerbaijan for the year 2016. - December 26, 2016 - Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance Company
Azercell Partners with Defne for Mobile Virtual Private Network Solution to Boost Enterprise VAS Revenues
Azercell, the largest mobile communications company of Azerbaijan with over 4 million subscribers, selected Defne as technology partner to offer Mobile Virtual Private Network (Mobile VPN) service to its enterprise customers. Azercell will leverage Defne’s expertise in innovative call control and management solutions to boost its enterprise segment revenue. - December 01, 2016 - Defne
Oskar: World's Greatest Firefox Theme Addon Has Been Updated
The Coolest Masterpiece of Creativity & Ingenuity Now Fully Firefox Compatible - July 31, 2012 - oskarworldsgreatestthemeaddon
World Ratings for Khazar University and Other Education Organizations
Analyzed the "The Ranking Web of World Repositories" for Azerbaijani universities and other organizations. - October 24, 2010 - Khazar University
Counterpart International, NGO Council and USAID Sign a Memorandum on Cooperation in Azerbaijan
Memorandum signed to further NGO Council as part of Counterpart’s Civil Society Project. - January 06, 2010 - Counterpart International
Advance International Assists Azerbaijan Go for Gold
Advance International Transport is playing a significant role in efforts by Azerbaijan to capitalise fully on its goldfield resources. - June 25, 2009 - Advance International Transport
