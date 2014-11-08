Sudan News
Tim Gardner Shares His Startup Weekend Secrets
Startup Weekend is coming to Khartoum, Sudan on Nov 14-16 and Australian mentor Tim Gardner shares his best startup tips for success. - November 08, 2014 - Tim Gardner
Teenagers in Sudan Are Developing Apps to Teach Themselves with 99 Tablets
What happens when you give some ambitious kids in Sudan a tablet computer each and then teach them how to teach themselves with self developed learning apps? - October 17, 2014 - 99 Tablets
Press Releases 1 - 2 of 2