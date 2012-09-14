

Sudan News

Tim Gardner Shares His Startup Weekend Secrets Startup Weekend is coming to Khartoum, Sudan on Nov 14-16 and Australian mentor Tim Gardner shares his best startup tips for success. - November 08, 2014 - Tim Gardner Teenagers in Sudan Are Developing Apps to Teach Themselves with 99 Tablets What happens when you give some ambitious kids in Sudan a tablet computer each and then teach them how to teach themselves with self developed learning apps? - October 17, 2014 - 99 Tablets Press Releases 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1