Syria News

DirectRooms.com – Damascus 2nd International Wood & Wood Machinery Show in February 2011
DirectRooms.com reveals that companies in the Middle East will be focusing on Syria for new innovations and techniques being used within the wood industry, as the country’s main wood exhibition takes place in Damascus. - January 21, 2011 - DirectRooms.com
Penetration of Payment Cards in Syria Still Very Low
Survey finds that 61 percent of bank clients do not own any form of plastic payment cards - October 30, 2009 - Acumen
Change and Democracy in the Middle East: Middle Eastern Researcher Defends the New Middle East
Nassim Yaziji's second book "In Defense of the New Middle East: A Neo-Internationalist Perspective" has been published, advocating the new Middle East as a domestic and international necessity through the due change and democracy, and explaining this change through the Middle East's key realities and political developments the book analyzes. - March 28, 2009 - Nassim Yaziji
World Economic Forum Names Syrian Entrepreneur as Young Global Leader
The Davos-based World Economic Forum (WEF) named a Syrian entrepreneur to be among 200 most distinguished young leaders in 2009. Abdulsalam Haykal, founder and CEO of Transtek Information Systems and Haykal Media, was selected as a Young Global Leader by WEF’s selection committee, composed of top... - March 02, 2009 - Transtek Information Systems
Carter to Syria's Forward Magazine: I'm Carrying Assad's Good Greetings to Obama
The 1st American president to give an interview to a Syrian media outlet… Carter to Syria's Forward Magazine: I'm carrying Assad's good greetings to Obama Former American President Jimmy Carter said that Syria and the United States can expect there are "better times ahead" for their... - January 15, 2009 - Forward Magazine
