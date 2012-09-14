PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DirectRooms.com – Damascus 2nd International Wood & Wood Machinery Show in February 2011 DirectRooms.com reveals that companies in the Middle East will be focusing on Syria for new innovations and techniques being used within the wood industry, as the country’s main wood exhibition takes place in Damascus. - January 21, 2011 - DirectRooms.com

Penetration of Payment Cards in Syria Still Very Low Survey finds that 61 percent of bank clients do not own any form of plastic payment cards - October 30, 2009 - Acumen

Change and Democracy in the Middle East: Middle Eastern Researcher Defends the New Middle East Nassim Yaziji's second book "In Defense of the New Middle East: A Neo-Internationalist Perspective" has been published, advocating the new Middle East as a domestic and international necessity through the due change and democracy, and explaining this change through the Middle East's key realities and political developments the book analyzes. - March 28, 2009 - Nassim Yaziji

World Economic Forum Names Syrian Entrepreneur as Young Global Leader The Davos-based World Economic Forum (WEF) named a Syrian entrepreneur to be among 200 most distinguished young leaders in 2009. Abdulsalam Haykal, founder and CEO of Transtek Information Systems and Haykal Media, was selected as a Young Global Leader by WEF’s selection committee, composed of top... - March 02, 2009 - Transtek Information Systems