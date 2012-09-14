

Tajikistan News

Press Releases Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

RSS Feeds: PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Counterpart Delivers Assistance to Tajiks Affected by Flooding Counterpart International, through the U.S. Department of State’s Operation Provide Hope Program, delivered $277,614 worth of non-food items to the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CoES) and Central District Hospital of Kulyab City on May 12, 2010. The new beds, bedding and... - June 16, 2010 - Counterpart International Press Releases 1 - 1 of 1 Page: 1